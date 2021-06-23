  1. Home
Over 1K children lost at least one parent during covid 2nd wave in Karnataka

June 23, 2021

Bengaluru, June 23: The government of Karnataka has identified as many as 52 children that lost their both parents and became orphans during the second wave of Covid-19. More than one thousand children lost at least one parent.

Presiding over a meeting convened to review the measures taken to protect children during the third wave of Covid-19 here on Tuesday, Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said the government has implemented bala seva scheme and bala hitaishi scheme for the welfare of such children.

The minister said she held discussions with relatives of such children and kids via video conference and gathered their opinions. Under bala seva scheme, each child would get Rs 3,500 per month and free education. Eligible children would get either a laptop or a tablet. It has been decided to provide a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to girls aged above 21 years.

She said under the bala hitaishi scheme, the government would establish a link between children with a single parent or those lost parents with donors. Parents who don’t have kids would also be allowed to adopt a child legally.

She said Davangere district has five children who lost parents due to other reasons, one child lost both parents due to Covid-19 and 125 children lost either their father or mother. She directed the officials concerned to upload the details of such children on the Bala Swaraj portal.

She said the department is taking all measures to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 that is likely to hit kids. As many as 1,875 children aged below 18 years of age contracted the Covid-19 infection during the first wave. As many as 2,283 children were infected by it during the second wave. But there was no child who was seriously ill.

District Health Officer Nagaraj said the district has seven lakh children aged below 19 years. It is estimated that 10 per cent children may contracted the viral infection during the third wave of Covid-19.

In order to tackle the third wave of Covid-19, 68 pediatricians have been identified in the district. A children's ward with 68 beds will be set up in the district general hospital, while ten beds with oxygen facilities will be set up in each taluk general hospital.

Each taluk will have two covid care centres for children. In total, 2,500 beds for children have been arranged.

A proposal has been submitted to the government seeking 60 ventilators, medicine. Training programmes would be conducted for doctors, asha, anganwadi workers and nurses in the first week of July.

MP G M Siddeshwara promised a 12-year old girl child from Honnali taluk who lost her parents due to Covid-19 that he would bear her higher education expenses.

MLAs Ramachandrappa, SA Raveendranath, Linganna, Zilla Panchayat Executive Officer Vijay Mahantesh, Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth were present in the meeting.

June 23,2021

Bengaluru, June 23: Karnataka reported 4,436 new Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 28.19 lakh and the toll to 34,287.

The day also saw 6,455 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,68,705.

Out of 4,436 new cases reported on Wednesday, 1,008 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,071 discharges and 24 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,16,450.

While the positivity rate stood at 2.59 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.77 per cent.

Out of 123 deaths reported on Wednesday, 24 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (18), Dakshina Kannada (13), Ballari (10), Dharwad (9), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,008, Dakshina Kannada 538, Mysuru 499, Hassan 301, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases with a total of 12,08,104, followed by Mysuru 1,63,614 and Tumakuru 1,14,137.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,23,323, followed by Mysuru 1,55,385 and Tumakuru 1,10,278.

Cumulatively a total of 3,31,89,023 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,70,654 were done on Wednesday alone.

Meanwhile, Udupi reported 135 cases and four deaths. 

June 11,2021

siddalingaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, June 11: Kannada poet, politician and activist Dr Siddalingaiah passed away, who had tested positive for covid-19 some time ago, passed away at a private hospital in the city today. He was 67.

Sources said that he was undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital for post covid illness. 

Born in 1954 at Magadi, Bengaluru, Siddalingaiah is credited with starting the Dalit-Bandaya movement in Kannada and with starting the genre of Dalit writing. He is one of the founders of the Dalita Sangharsh Samiti along with B. Krishnappa.

In 1988, at the age of 34, he became a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and, in 2006, chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, a post with Cabinet rank that he held until 2008.

He was head of the Department of Kannada at Bangalore University and a member of the University Syndicate of Kannada University, Hampi. He was acknowledged as a symbol of the Dalit movement and a leading public intellectual and Kannada poet. 

June 22,2021

Mangaluru, June 22: Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has clarified that all shops in Dakshina Kannada district would be allowed to open between 7am and 2pm from Wednesday, June 23.

Karnataka principal secretary (revenue department), N Manjunatha Prasad, had stated in an order on Tuesday that all shops, except those with air-conditioning, will be allowed to function in Dakshina Kannada district between 6am and 1pm until July 5.

However, the DC said, “The government has given permission to make necessary local changes in the guidelines after consulting with the district in-charge minister. Hence, we have made changes allowing shops to open between 7am and 2pm.”

"While night curfew will be in force between 7pm and 7am, weekend curfew will be imposed from 7pm on Friday to 7am on Monday. Buses will be allowed to ply on weekdays from Monday to Friday with 50% seat occupancy between 7am and 1pm. Parks will be opened only for walking and jogging purposes between 5m and 10am. Marriages will be allowed with the participation of 25 relatives with the permission of respective urban local bodies or gram panchayats. No temples are allowed to open for devotees," he added.

Further, children below 18 years of age are restricted from entering the shops.

Earlier, district minister Kota, Shrinivas Poojari, had held a meeting with chief minister, B S Yediyurappa seeking nod to relax the lockdown in Dakshina Kannada.

“People in Dakshina Kannada have faced a lot of inconvenience due to the lockdown. Textile shops, xerox shops and owners of various categories of businesses have expressed their grievances that they have been facing difficulties as their shops are closed. Meanwhile, all MLAs and MP of our district have also requested that the lockdown should be relaxed. Hence, I held a discussion with chief minister B S Yediyurappa and he has agreed to relax the lockdown,” Poojari said.

