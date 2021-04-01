  1. Home
  2. With over 4K cases for 2nd successive day, Karnataka’s total cases breach 10 lakh-mark

News Network
April 1, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 1: The number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 10 lakh mark on Thursday, with Karnataka reporting 4,234 cases and 18 more deaths, taking the death toll to 12,585, the Health department said.

The day also saw 1,599 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban alone reported 2,906 cases today.

A total of over 2,15,26,958 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,15,732 were tested on Thursday alone. As of April 1 evening, cumulatively 10,01,238 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,585 deaths and 9,57,769 discharges, a department bulletin said.

It said, out of 30,865 active cases, 30,600 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 265 are in ICU.

Among 18 deaths reported today, 11 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad 2, and one each from Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Bidar.

Bidar accounted for 218 new cases, Kalaburagi 144, Mysuru 109, Tumakuru 102, Hassan and Mandya 67, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,37,733, followed by Mysuru 55,919 and Ballari 39,856.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,11,313, followed by Mysuru 54,077 and Ballari 38,897.

Agencies
March 23,2021

Guwahati, Mar 23: BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented "in time".

Nadda after releasing the party's manifesto for the Assam elections said that the law, (which does not find a mention in the manifesto), is a central legislation and the Congress claims that they will not allow its implementation in the state, if voted to power, may be either "due to their ignorance or they are trying to fool the people of the state".

"I do not want to comment on the Congress thinking but their approach is not only problematic but also dangerous for the state", he said. The highly contentious CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.

Assam's identity is inextricably linked to Vaishanav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, Bharat Ratnas Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Gopinath Bordoloi and "now can we allow it to be linked with Badruddin Ajmal" (AIUDF chief with whose party the Congress has entered into an alliance for the state polls), he said. The BJP is committed to protect and preserve the "identity and culture" of Assam, keeping the "natural process of cultural change intact", the party chief added.

Referring to the issue of infiltration, the BJP president said that the party is committed to strengthening and scientific management of the international borders. "Border management is a continuous process and we will continue to improve it", he said.

Asked about the implementation of the clause six of the Assam accord to ensure the constitutional safeguard of the linguistic, cultural, social identity and heritage of the Assamese people, Nadda said, "it is under process and we are committed to it". The BJP in its manifesto has made "ten commitments" for an 'Atmanirbhar Assam' which include initiation of process of correction and reconciliation of the entries under the Supreme Court mandated National Register of Citizens to "protect genuine Indian citizens and exclude all illegal immigrants".

The BJP has also pledged to protect the political rights of the people of the state through a delimitation exercise. The party also promised that Assam will be made free from the vagaries of flood by launching "Mission Brahmaputra" with a multi-pronged strategy involving the dredging of the river and building reservoirs to store excess water from Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

The party committed to enhance payments to women under the 'Orundoi' scheme to Rs 3000 per month from the existing Rs 830 for their economic empowerment and will cover 30 lakh women in a phased manner. A task force will be set up to recover lands of Sattras (Vaishnav monastery) and places of worship from illegal encroachment and strengthen all 'Namghars' (prayer halls) and places of worship of the tribals in the state by providing grants in aid up to Rs 2.5 lakh each.

The party also promised to launch 'Mission Shishu Unnayan' to provide free education to every child of Assam in government institutions and provide free bicycles to all school students from class eight onwards to increase access to schooling.

The party also pledged to provide two lakh government jobs to the youths of Assam and of these one lakh will be provided by March 31, 2022 and also enable the provision of eight lakh jobs in the private sector, making the state the fastest job creator in the country.

It also assured to create 10 lakh youth entrepreneurs through the Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Employment Yojana (SVAYEM) with two lakh youths to be supported each year for the next five years.

BJP also pledged to launch the 'Assam Aahar Atmanirbharta Yojana' to deploy technology, financial and administrative incentives to steer the state towards self-sufficiency in essential food items, especially fish, poultry, piggery, dairy and horticulture products within the next five years. It also promised to empower people with land rights by distributing land pattas with requisite rights to all landless citizens of the state in a phased manner.
 

News Network
March 31,2021

antony.jpg

Dubai, Mar 31: An India expatriate from Kerala living in Oman is now Dh2million (around Rs 4 crore) richer after becoming the solo winner of the second-tier prize in the latest ‘Mahzooz’ draw in Dubai.

Antony, 39, who is originally from Cochin, matched five out of six winning numbers (9-10-16-17-34-36) last Saturday, making him Mahzooz’s fourth millionaire this year. The prize was rolled over to Dh2M after no one won the second prize during the March 20 draw. The first prize of Dh50M is also yet to be won.

Antony, who works as lab technician and a resident of Oman for 16 years, said: “It was incredible winning a big amount of money. When I got the email, I just couldn’t believe it. I never thought that I would get this kind of money in my lifetime.”

Now that luck has shone on him, Antony said he will pay it forward. He said: “I am a good man and I plan to do good with this money, both for my family and for my community. I have some bank loans I want to close but after that, I want to give money to people back in India.”

“I feel blessed and am very grateful to Mahzooz,” said Antony, adding: “From the very first time I read about Mahzooz in the newspaper, I was interested. I have gotten three numbers before and won Dh35 a few times but never thought something this big would come my way. Everyone has been coming up to me and asking about Mahzooz so I’ve been helping them register and showing them how to participate.”

The next Mahzooz draw is scheduled on Saturday (April 3) at 9pm (UAE time). Entry price is Dh35. Entrants can participate by registering at Mahzooz website.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 20,2021

DrKasim.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 20: Dr A K Kasim, an NRI general physician and social worker, passed away at his residence in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah following a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday, March 19. He was 51.

Hailing from Uppala in Kasaragod, Dr Kasim’s family has settled in Mangaluru. He was heading the health insurance department of Asian Polyclinic in Makkah. 

According to sources, at around 11 p.m. on Thursday (March 18), Dr Kasim had contacted his relatives in Jeddah over phone and informed them that he would be coming to Jeddah on Friday (March 19) for Jum’a prayers. 

However, on Friday all phone calls made to him went unanswered. Hence, his friends in Makkah entered his house by breaking open the door and found his body near the kitchen. 

Dr Kasim was a well-known doctor and social worker in his native Uppala, Mangaluru and among NRIs in Saudi Arabia. He had been practicing medicine for past 26 years. 

An alumnus of Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Institutions, Alike and Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, he was a classmate of Karnataka’s incumbent deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan. He was also a member of M-Friends, a Mangaluru-based philanthropic forum. 

It could be recalled here that two years ago, when he was travelling to India from Jeddah, he had saved the life of a 55-year-old passenger who had suffered a heart attack mid-air on Jet Airways flight.

