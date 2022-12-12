  1. Home
  2. Owaisi’s MIM to contest in 13 Muslim-dominated seats in 2023 Karnataka polls

Owaisi’s MIM to contest in 13 Muslim-dominated seats in 2023 Karnataka polls

News Network
December 12, 2022

After tasting success in the Hubballi-Dharwad and Vijayapura civic body polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is planning to capitalise on the ‘disgruntlement’ among Muslims towards the Congress and the JD(S) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Led by the firebrand Asaduddin Owaisi, the party is planning to field candidates in 13 constituencies with sizeable Muslim populations.

“Owaisi will visit Hubballi in the last week of December and hold a convention,” AIMIM district president Nazir Ahmed Honnyal said. During his visit, the Hyderabad MP is expected to finalise poll plans.

Apparently, the party has “almost finalised” candidates in the constituencies of Bijapur City, Hubli-Dharwad (West), Hubli-Dharwad (Central), Hubli-Dharwad (East), Belgaum (Uttar), Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Gulbarga (Uttar or Dakshin) and CM Bommai’s Shiggaon. 

For years, the AIMIM has tried to emerge as a political alternative for Muslims, which could eat into the Congress’ vote base. In 2018, the AIMIM chose not to contest the Assembly polls and backed the JD(S) instead.

This time, it is positioning itself on problems of the Muslim community — poverty, unemployment, inequality and lack of education — slamming the Congress, JD(S) and the BJP for the state of affairs.

Obviously, the party will field only Muslim candidates in all the constituencies except those reserved for SC. 

The Hubli-Dharwad (East) segment, presently represented by the Congress’ Prasad Abbayya, is an SC reserve. However, it has a Muslim population of over 90,000. Eyeing these votes, the AIMIM wants to field an SC candidate.

Similarly, the Hubli-Dharwad (West) constituency has over 60,000 Muslim votes. Notably, the Congress and the JD(S) have failed to win this seat despite fielding Muslim candidates.

For example, Ismail Tamatgar tried his luck twice by contesting on JD(S) and Congress tickets and failed. This time, Tamatgar is said to be eyeing the Congress ticket for Dharwad, in which case the AIMIM will not field a candidate there.

The AIMIM has its reasons to be upbeat. Three of the 15 candidates it fielded in the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) election last year won, denting the Congress’ vote bank. In Vijayapura, too, the AIMIM won two of the four seats it contested. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 28,2022

rowdies.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 28: Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan on Monday said he regretted attending a blood donation camp Sunday in which he and other BJP leaders shared the stage with notorious rowdy ‘Silent’ Sunila. 

On Sunday, Mohan, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudahar, Bengaluru South BJP president NR Ramesh and others were seen at a blood donation camp with ‘Silent’ Sunila, who is wanted by the police. 

“The Ambedkar Association, groups of auto rickshaw and tempo drivers invited me for the blood donation camp, which they said was being held in association with Rashtrotthana. I asked them who else was coming. They said they had invited Health Minister K Sudhakar, Tejasvi Surya, Uday Garudachar and others,” Mohan said.

“As far as I was concerned, it was just a blood donation camp. But after going there, I realised it was a mistake. Tejasvi and myself regretted it,” Mohan said. 

Earlier in the day, the Congress took Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to task over the event. “When criminals have links with the BJP, can crime rates come down? Are you unfit to catch rowdies or have you restricted the police? How did the BJP catch someone whom the crime branch couldn’t? Congress asked Jnanendra in tweets. 

“Weren’t police personnel present during the event that had BJP leaders on stage? Who stopped the police? Are rowdies stronger than the police?” Congress asked. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 29,2022

palestine.jpg

A leader of the Palestinian Fatah resistance movement says the Israeli regime is keeping hundreds of prisoners, including children, behind bars in prisons, stating that the minor detainees are subjected to various forms of torture and Israeli prison officials deal with them as criminals.

On Monday, Dr. Ayman al-Raqab, who is also a professor of political science at Quds University, denounced the Tel Aviv regime’s gross mistreatment of Palestinian children and flagrant violation of their rights, stating that the condition of Israeli detention centers and relevant policies contradict international principles and regulations.

Raqab noted that Israeli officials have subjected a number of jailed Palestinian children, including teenage girls, to brutal forms of torture, and treat them as serious criminals even though they are not of legal age.

Earlier this month, a Palestinian prisoners advocacy group said Israeli military forces arrested more than 750 Palestinian children during arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds since the beginning of the current year.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS) said in a statement on November 19 that 160 children are still being held behind bars in Israeli detention centers, stating that some of the minors were first shot and injured before they were detained.

Among the detainees are three girls, of whom two are 16 years old and the third is 17, and five others, who are held in administrative detention.

The so-called administrative detainees are arrested on “secret evidence”, unaware of the accusations against them, and are not allowed to defend themselves in court. They are usually held for renewable six-month periods, often leading to years in detention.

Israeli authorities use torturous techniques even after transferring Palestinian detainees for interrogation and then to detention centers. Advocacy groups have also recorded various injuries endured by Palestinian detainees, some of whom were shot by the Israeli military.

Palestinian prisoners are held for lengthy periods without being charged, tried, or convicted, which is in sheer violation of human rights. Human rights groups describe Israel’s use of the administrative detention as a “bankrupt tactic” and have long called on Israel to end its use.

The Israeli Prison Service (IPS) keeps Palestinian prisoners under deplorable conditions lacking proper hygienic standards. They have also been subjected to systematic torture, harassment and repression all through the years of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

According to the Palestine Detainees Studies Center, about 60% of the Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails suffer from chronic diseases, a number of whom died in detention or after being released due to the severity of their cases.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 8,2022

modi.jpg

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: The BJP leads in Gujarat has crossed 150 -- a record in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, surpassing the Congress score of 149 in 1985. Back then, Madhavsinh Solanki rose the social coalition KHAM (Koli Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim). Today, the Grand Old Party might be headed for its worst score ever, confined to teens by the massive BJP surge.

Gujarat has 182 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 92.

The lion's share of AAP's increase in vote share in Gujarat appears to have come at the expense of the Congress rather than that of the BJP. Congress witnessed a severe drop in vote share, matched by an even more drastic rise in vote share for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

While the BJP score appeared to bear out speculation that AAP's entry had acted as a catalyst, cutting into Congress votes, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya rubbished the possibility.

The BJP's best score was 127 in 2002 assembly elections, held months after the post-Godhra riots. Since then, the party had been on a downward spiral. In 2017, it was confined to a below-100 score (99) by a resurgent Congress.

This time, the party has done well in every region of Gujarat. So far, the BJP has received 55 per cent vote share, the Congress 27 and AAP 13.3 per cent.

The BJP's former state minister Jai Narayan Vyas, however, sounded a discordant note. "BJP winning in Gujarat was not unexpected, the question was how many seats it will get. My personal belief is the BJP will climb down to 125 seats and the rest of the seats will go to Congress and AAP. But the BJP has done very well," he told reporters.

AAP, which had conducted an all-out campaign and won the civic polls in Delhi in a straight fight with the BJP, appears set to open account in Gujarat, barely. While party chief Arvind Kejriwal had predicted an out and out victory yesterday, after the civic poll results were declared, so far, AAP leads have practically been confined to single digits.

The BJP had earlier brushed off the AAP challenge, saying they will figure nowhere in the election. In his rallies, PM Modi has made no reference to AAP.

The Congress has been battling factionalism and lack of direction since the death of Ahmed Patel -- its pointsman in the state -- in 2020. The party had carried out a low-key campaign, for which Rahul Gandhi spared a day from his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The door-to-door push, which the state Congress conducted, was poles apart from the BJP's supersize, glitzy campaign.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.