Owaisi’s MIM to contest in 13 Muslim-dominated seats in 2023 Karnataka polls

After tasting success in the Hubballi-Dharwad and Vijayapura civic body polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is planning to capitalise on the ‘disgruntlement’ among Muslims towards the Congress and the JD(S) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Led by the firebrand Asaduddin Owaisi, the party is planning to field candidates in 13 constituencies with sizeable Muslim populations.

“Owaisi will visit Hubballi in the last week of December and hold a convention,” AIMIM district president Nazir Ahmed Honnyal said. During his visit, the Hyderabad MP is expected to finalise poll plans.

Apparently, the party has “almost finalised” candidates in the constituencies of Bijapur City, Hubli-Dharwad (West), Hubli-Dharwad (Central), Hubli-Dharwad (East), Belgaum (Uttar), Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Gulbarga (Uttar or Dakshin) and CM Bommai’s Shiggaon.

For years, the AIMIM has tried to emerge as a political alternative for Muslims, which could eat into the Congress’ vote base. In 2018, the AIMIM chose not to contest the Assembly polls and backed the JD(S) instead.

This time, it is positioning itself on problems of the Muslim community — poverty, unemployment, inequality and lack of education — slamming the Congress, JD(S) and the BJP for the state of affairs.

Obviously, the party will field only Muslim candidates in all the constituencies except those reserved for SC.

The Hubli-Dharwad (East) segment, presently represented by the Congress’ Prasad Abbayya, is an SC reserve. However, it has a Muslim population of over 90,000. Eyeing these votes, the AIMIM wants to field an SC candidate.

Similarly, the Hubli-Dharwad (West) constituency has over 60,000 Muslim votes. Notably, the Congress and the JD(S) have failed to win this seat despite fielding Muslim candidates.

For example, Ismail Tamatgar tried his luck twice by contesting on JD(S) and Congress tickets and failed. This time, Tamatgar is said to be eyeing the Congress ticket for Dharwad, in which case the AIMIM will not field a candidate there.

The AIMIM has its reasons to be upbeat. Three of the 15 candidates it fielded in the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) election last year won, denting the Congress’ vote bank. In Vijayapura, too, the AIMIM won two of the four seats it contested.