  2. ‘Oxygen Express’ piloted by 'all female crew' arrives in Bengaluru

News Network
May 22, 2021

Bengaluru, May 22: An Oxygen Express train piloted by an 'All Female Crew' arrived in the city with 120 metric tonnes of medical oxygen from Jamshedpur.

The 7th Oxygen Express to Karnataka has arrived in Bengaluru from Tatanagar (Jamshedpur) on Friday. This Oxygen Express train piloted by an all female crew will ensure continued supply of oxygen for Covid-19 patients in the State," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Saturday.

According to Railway officials, the 8th Oxygen Express also reached Bengaluru from Jamnagar in Gujarat, carrying 109.2 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas early this morning. The state government has sought 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen daily in view of rising Covid cases in the state.

Karnataka has reported 32,218 Covid infections and 353 related deaths on Friday taking the total infections and fatalities to 23.67 lakh and 24,207 respectively. 

 

News Network
May 10,2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to the people to abide by the strict lockdown- like restrictions in Karnataka from Monday for the next fortnight to contain the spread of coronavirus, which is spreading in the state at an alarming proportion.

"As we begin the 14-day strict restriction to break the chain of infection, I request all citizens to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit. Your cooperation is crucial to contain the spread of the virus. Together we can defeat the pandemic," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Policemen wielding lathis were seen at places in an effort to implement the stringent restrictions.

The roads were barricaded and motorists were warned and allegedly got the stick for venturing out without valid reasons.

Those who went out to purchase medicines and essential goods were also allegedly roughed up.

At Uttarahalli circle in Bengaluru, people who had gone to collect water from the government established water purifier unit were also allegedly beaten.

"The policemen saw me with a can of water, yet they beat me up. They were saying why I used the two-wheeler but what should I do if there is no water dispensing unit near my house, which is two kilometres away," a youth with tears in his eyes told PTI.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the government for the police excesses saying that the government thought stopping people's movement was the only way to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) second-in-command expressed his anger over the way lockdown has been implemented.

"Strict lockdown and not just lockdown, where people will be beaten up like cattle has been implemented from today. It is a tragedy that the government thought lockdown means stopping vehicular movement. It forgot the woes of citizens in distress," the JD(S) leader tweeted.

He said these were not the restrictions the opposition had suggested.

The government on Friday announced the restrictions on the advice of the ministers, opposition leaders, members of the government-formed Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and other medical experts in view of the rising Covid cases.

Karnataka has been reporting about 50,000 cases daily while the active cases are close to six lakh.

The fatalities in the state is close to 19,000.

Bengaluru is reporting half of the infections, fatalities and active cases in Karnataka.

News Network
May 11,2021

Mumbai, May 11: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. 

The case, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said people familiar with the development.

The CBI case claims that ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and “unknown others” had used their official position to obtain an undue advantage, as well as influenced the transfers and postings in the Mumbai Police, as alleged by former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh. 

ED was probing the financial aspects of the CBI case, as the central anti-money laundering agency is mandated to do so in any scheduled offense.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh, when he was the Maharashtra home minister, had asked the then assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore every month from hotels, bars, and restaurants in Mumbai. 

Vaze, later suspended, is currently behind bars in the February 25 Antilia explosives scare case as well as the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran on March 5. 

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 11,2021

assam.jpg

Congress’ recent loss in Assam has caused discussions about the party’s stand in the CAA issue once more. The BJP, along with allies AGP and UPPL, who won the election did not mention the CAA further than in the manifesto, stating that it will be implemented as per parliamentary ruling. The Congress, on the other hand mentioned the CAA several times during the campaign, going as far to promise a law repealing the largely protested act. 

The passing of the CAA was met with a huge opposition in Assam. Owing to that, the BJP chose to omit the controversial act during the campaign altogether. While it may come as a surprise with the magnitude of opposition against the BJP the CAA caused in Assam, the tactic seemed to work in their favor.

Conversely, the Rahul Gandhi made it a point to publicly announce that that Congress was anti-CAA and would not allow it to be implemented if they get voted into power. Despite the repeal of the CAA being one the five guarantees the Congress gave prior to the election, it seems like the party isn’t unanimous in the idea.

Far from all the Congress leaders being confident in their anti-CAA stand, not even all the Congress leaders within Assam have expressed their stance openly. Sushmita Dev from Barak Valley for example shied away from making any clear statements on the matter. Unwilling to lose out on the votes from people who are pro-CAA, including the Hindu Bengalis, she has remained vague about the issue. 

While Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh have made their stance clear at the central and state level, it is surprising that leaders within the state are not complying with the same. Vote banks and such are not an uncommon occurrence in India. However, when the Congress central leadership has spoken openly against the CAA on multiple occasions, they are making a stand against a decision made by the Center.

The BJP caters to a majorly Hindu audience with no qualms about that being public knowledge. The Congress, on the other hand, has made it a point to seem secular, and support minorities. Their decision to be anti-CAA, deeming it unconstitutional works in that vein. 

However, to pick and choose when to stress on this in fear of losing voters who support the CAA is contradictory to the principles of the party. Vying for the votes of the Hindu Bengalis by distancing themselves from their anti-CAA stance not only brings the Congress’ ideals into question, but also makes the public wonder how much control the leadership has on the members of the party. 

The question arises: Was this an individual blunder or a party blunder? Is the party selling out its values in exchange for votes? Or is it simply that the representatives are allowed to run amuck without respecting the ideals of the party?

While the Congress, unlike its counterpart, has in general refrained from making many blatantly discriminatory statements, they are no pinnacle of inclusivity. The Congress does continuously preach secularism and claims to want to support the minorities, yet the numbers speak for themselves. The representatives are overwhelmingly part of the majority.

