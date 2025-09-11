  1. Home
  2. ‘Paid tribute to Abbakka, didn’t know who organised it’: Karnataka Home Minister after attending 'ABVP event'

‘Paid tribute to Abbakka, didn’t know who organised it’: Karnataka Home Minister after attending 'ABVP event'

News Network
September 11, 2025

parameshwar.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 11: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has landed in controversy after being spotted at an event reportedly organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing.

The event marked the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Abbakka, the 16th-century Tuluva queen of the Chowta dynasty who resisted Portuguese invaders and is often hailed as one of India’s earliest women freedom fighters.

Reacting to criticism, Parameshwara clarified on Tuesday that he had not “consciously” attended any ABVP function. “I am a true Congressman and will die as a Congressman. People have known my politics for 35 years… my ideological commitment to Congress is unquestionable. I don’t have to prove it again and again,” he told reporters.

Explaining further, he said: “When I went to Tiptur for a review meeting, a procession was passing through. I learnt it was in honour of Rani Abbakka. I stopped and paid tribute. That was not an ABVP programme, and I didn’t know who the organiser was.”

The explanation came after BJP leaders accused him of playing “soft Hindutva” politics. BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari mocked the Congress for “bleeding leaders” who are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s “anti-India rhetoric.”

He also linked the row to a previous controversy when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar sang the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the Assembly last month, sparking criticism within the Congress. Though Shivakumar apologised, the incident reflected the factional rift in the state unit of the party.

Congress MLA H.D. Ranganath later defended Shivakumar, saying: “It is about saluting the land that gave you birth. There is nothing wrong.” But party insiders admit the issue underscored ongoing tensions over Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambitions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
September 2,2025

GazaSports.jpg

An Israeli airstrike that targeted crowds waitingfor humanitarian aid in northern Gaza has killed Louay Estita, the director of Gaza Sports Club, according to the club and local media reports.

Estita, 46, had served as the club's general director since 2015 and was a prominent former handball player.

Israel carried out an airstrike on Sunday night near the Zakim crossing, where hundreds of residents had gathered to receive food aid. The Gaza Sports Club issued a statement on Monday confirming Estita's assassination and expressing sorrow over the loss of one of its key figures.

The Israeli airstrike underscores the relentless targeting of Palestinian civilians and infrastructure, with the sports sector facing unprecedented losses.

The Palestinian sports community has been reeling from the impact of the ongoing war.

Jibril Rajoub, President of the Palestinian Football Association, recently described the situation as a "catastrophe without precedent."

Since October 2023, at least 810 Palestinian athletes and sports officials have been killed, including 423 football players, 387 members of various sports federations, and 142 scouts, according to Rajoub’s data compiled through August 2025.
 
Additionally, 15 sports journalists have been killed, and over 288 sports facilities across Gaza and the occupied West Bank have been destroyed or severely damaged.

Notable losses include Hani Al-Masdar, an Olympic football coach killed in January 2024, and Nagham Abu Samra, a karate champion who died in January 2024 after being injured in an airstrike.

The destruction of Gaza’s Yarmouk Stadium and multiple sports clubs has further crippled the region’s athletic infrastructure.

Analysts slam the lack of action by FIFA, UEFA, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) despite alleged violations of their own regulations.

They say Article 3 requires respect for internationally recognized human rights while Article 16 allows suspension of member associations violating obligations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
September 1,2025

safreena.jpg

In a landmark achievement, Indian non-profit Educate Girls has become the first NGO from the country to win the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award 2025. The recognition shines a global spotlight on its founder Safeena Husain, whose journey from London School of Economics to the remotest corners of Rajasthan has transformed the educational landscape for millions of girls.

From Delhi to the World

Born in Delhi in 1971, Safeena Husain’s own schooling was briefly interrupted, but she returned with determination and eventually graduated from the London School of Economics. Her early career in San Francisco as head of Child Family Health International exposed her to global development challenges. Yet, a visit to rural India, where villagers pitied her parents for having “only a daughter,” left a lasting mark. That moment planted the seed for what would later become Educate Girls.

Founding Educate Girls

In 2007, Husain returned to India and launched Educate Girls after two years of groundwork. Starting with just 50 schools in Rajasthan’s Pali district, the initiative quickly expanded. The model was simple but powerful: work with government schools, involve communities, and mobilize local youth volunteers—Team Balika—to identify and enroll out-of-school girls.

Today, Educate Girls spans tens of thousands of villages across multiple states, enrolling over 2 million girls and supporting remedial learning for millions of children.

Innovations That Changed the Game

Safeena Husain’s vision has consistently combined grassroots action with global innovation:

•    Team Balika volunteers: Local champions who ensure no girl is left behind.

•    Development Impact Bond (2015): The world’s first education DIB, linking funding to measurable results—exceeding targets with 160% learning outcomes.

•    Pragati Program: A “second chance” for young women (15–29) to complete their schooling through open learning. Today, it serves over 31,000 learners.

Recognitions and Global Spotlight

The Ramon Magsaysay Award is the latest in a long list of honors for Safeena Husain:

•    2023 – WISE Prize for Education (Qatar), the first Indian woman to win it.

•    2024 – Honorary Doctorate from the London School of Economics.

•    Earlier – Skoll Award (2015), Women Transforming India (2017), ET Prime Women Leadership Award (2019).

With the Magsaysay Award, Educate Girls joins the ranks of Asia’s most inspiring change-makers.

A Vision for the Future

Speaking after the announcement, Husain called the award a “historic moment for India’s girl education movement.” She aims to empower 10 million learners in the next decade, underscoring her belief that “educating girls is the single most powerful investment for breaking cycles of poverty.”

From the lanes of Rajasthan to the global stage, Safeena Husain has shown how one woman’s determination can change the destiny of millions. The Ramon Magsaysay Award is not just a personal honor but a recognition of the power of education, equality, and grassroots action in shaping a better India.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 4,2025

Udupi, Sept 4: A disturbing case of child trafficking has come to light in Udupi district, exposing a nexus of exploitation involving a vulnerable rape survivor, a couple seeking to adopt, and medical professionals who allegedly facilitated the crime. Police say a four-day-old baby girl, born to a 22-year-old rape survivor with mental health challenges, was sold for ₹4.5 lakh in a private hospital in Mangaluru earlier this month.

The arrests of Dr. Somesh Solomon, Vijayalakshmi alias Vijaya, and 25-year-old Navaneet Narayan have thrown light on a deeply troubling racket. Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the case was registered on August 21 after a Child Development Project Officer flagged irregularities in a birth record. A couple from Kallugudde, who had been married for years without children, were claiming parentage of a baby born on August 3. The suspicion triggered a detailed investigation.

According to the police, Prabhavati and her husband Ramesh Moolya had long sought to adopt a child. Through a relative, they came into contact with Vijayalakshmi, who assured them she could arrange one. Vijayalakshmi, who runs a hospital canteen and a paying guest accommodation in Mangaluru, had at the time provided shelter to a woman and her daughter — the daughter being the 22-year-old survivor. The survivor was already four months pregnant when she was taken in.

It was here that Dr. Somesh, who runs a polyclinic in BC Road, allegedly entered the picture. To erase all traces of the survivor’s pregnancy, her medical scans were fraudulently conducted using Prabhavati’s Aadhaar card. The deception created a fabricated record of pregnancy in the would-be adoptive mother’s name. When the baby was delivered through a C-section, the infant was handed over to Prabhavati and Ramesh in exchange for money. The survivor, meanwhile, was discharged without adequate postnatal care.

Police investigations also revealed that the survivor had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by Navaneet Narayan, who has now been arrested. Her medical treatment is ongoing, and her testimony regarding the assault has been recorded.

The case has been booked under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2016, along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials believe the crime may not be an isolated instance. “There are indications that Vijayalakshmi could have been involved in other such cases,” SP Shankar said.

Beyond the immediate arrests, the case highlights systemic vulnerabilities — the desperation of childless couples, the exploitation of survivors of sexual violence, and the complicity of those in positions of medical authority. Investigators are now looking into whether this was part of a larger network of baby trafficking operating under the guise of private healthcare and informal adoption channels.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.