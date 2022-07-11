Panel recommends to include stories of ‘Hindu genocide’ in history textbooks

Bengaluru, July 11: The state level committee formed by the BJP government of Karnataka on the National Education Policy (NEP) has recommended to include Sangh Parivar’s claim of ‘Hindu genocide’ in India and termed it as “truth”.

The paper has been prepared by a 9-member committee headed by IIT Varanasi faculty V Ramanathan and comes against the backdrop of a series of controversies over rewriting textbooks, which has raised the hackles of the Opposition.

Under the pretext of pivoting to an “Indian” perspective, the panel has apparently put forth the arguments of Sangh Parivar and called upon overhauling history textbooks.

“It is especially a grave tragedy that as a nation, we are not man enough to face the truth in the eye,” the paper states.

“...in our country, it is almost impossible to have a dispassionate narration about Hindu genocides that have happened in various centuries,” it says and juxtaposes this with how several European nations have criminalised denial of Holocaust.

The paper regrets that current textbooks do not cover Sangh Parivar’s claim of the "genocide of the Malabar Hindus (Moplah riots), Maharashtrian Brahmins and Kashmiri Hindus".

The committee wants history to elaborate on Maratha, Chola, Vijayanagara, Kashmira, Kalingas and other kingdoms. "Bharatiya Dharma Parampara is neither introduced in a holistic manner nor projected with the right perspective whereas Christianity and Islam are presented in individual chapters," it claims.