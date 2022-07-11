  1. Home
  2. Panel recommends to include stories of ‘Hindu genocide’ in history textbooks

News Network
July 11, 2022

Bengaluru, July 11: The state level committee formed by the BJP government of Karnataka on the National Education Policy (NEP) has recommended to include Sangh Parivar’s claim of ‘Hindu genocide’ in India and termed it as “truth”. 

The paper has been prepared by a 9-member committee headed by IIT Varanasi faculty V Ramanathan and comes against the backdrop of a series of controversies over rewriting textbooks, which has raised the hackles of the Opposition.

Under the pretext of pivoting to an “Indian” perspective, the panel has apparently put forth the arguments of Sangh Parivar and called upon overhauling history textbooks. 

“It is especially a grave tragedy that as a nation, we are not man enough to face the truth in the eye,” the paper states.

“...in our country, it is almost impossible to have a dispassionate narration about Hindu genocides that have happened in various centuries,” it says and juxtaposes this with how several European nations have criminalised denial of Holocaust.

The paper regrets that current textbooks do not cover Sangh Parivar’s claim of the "genocide of the Malabar Hindus (Moplah riots), Maharashtrian Brahmins and Kashmiri Hindus".

The committee wants history to elaborate on Maratha, Chola, Vijayanagara, Kashmira, Kalingas and other kingdoms. "Bharatiya Dharma Parampara is neither introduced in a holistic manner nor projected with the right perspective whereas Christianity and Islam are presented in individual chapters," it claims. 

News Network
July 2,2022

Mumbai, July 2: A chemist in Amravati district of Maharashtra was stabbed to death after he allegedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, whose abusive and provocative remarks against Prophet Muhammad snowballed into a major political issue.

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was killed on June 21, and five persons have been arrested so far in this connection, an official said.

The incident is being compared with the Udaipur murder in which tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed in an apparent act of "vengeance" on June 28.

Amravati Police Commissioner Dr Aarti Singh said that five people have been arrested in connection with the murder so far, and the police is searching for the prime accused.

The police have also seized the knife used in the crime and obtained the CCTV footage that captured the events.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

The incident took place when Kolhe (54) was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop while his son Saket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him on a different vehicle.

"When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

BJP MLC Dr Anil Bonde has demanded investigation into the case.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 7,2022

deluge1.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, Jul 7: Educational Institutions in twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi would remain shut for fourth and fifth consecutive days on July 8 and 9, as heavy rains continued to batter the region. 

The fresh holidays were declared by the authorities after the India Meteorological Department issued fresh red alert for the coastal districts for next two days.

As part of precautionary measures, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for two more days for all the educational institutions including schools and colleges.

Initially, the district administrations had declared holiday on July 5 due to heavy rains. Then they started extending holidays as rains continued to intensify. 

An orange alert is also issued by the meteorological department on July 10 and 11 in the twin districts. 

News Network
July 2,2022

BJPagents.jpg

After the police revealed the Pakistani links of Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, who beheaded tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, it has come to light that the duo was in touch with the local leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party for past few years. 

Soon after committing the crime, the duo had filmed themselves brandishing a meat cleaverand calling the human slaughter they committed an act of retribution against insulting the Prophet, drawing entire nation’s attention towards them.

Meanwhile, quoting local sources, several media reports claimed that Riyaz Attari, appeared to have made his way into BJP events through its loyalists.

An Image which went viral on social media shows a leader of the BJP’s Minority Morcha in Rajasthan, Irshad Chainwala, garlanding Attari in 2019. 

Chainwala’s own association with the local BJP unit dates back to more than a decade. Meanwhile, he admitted before media that Riyaz used to attend BJP events in Udaipur.

“Yes, it’s mine,” the BJP leader said when shown the photo. “I garlanded him because he had come back from Umra,” he was quoted as saying by ‘India Today’.

“Did he attend BJP events?” the reporter asked.

“He did. Somebody would accompany him. He attended many events of Gulab Ji (BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria),” Chainwala replied.

“He would come on his own. He said he wanted to work with the party,” Chainwala recounted.

A close friend of BJP worker

Riyaz Attari got into BJP events through a man called Mohammad Tahir, whom Chainwala described as a party worker. 

“Tahir Bhai is our worker,” Chainwala said. “Tahir Bhai was close to Riyaz.” Both Tahir and Riyaz could be seen pictured in photos together.

chaiwala.jpg
BJP Minority Morcha leader Chainwala with Riyaz Attari in 2019

 

