  2. Part-time & overseas job traps: 2 professionals in Mangaluru lose over ₹10 lakhs to online scams

Part-time & overseas job traps: 2 professionals in Mangaluru lose over ₹10 lakhs to online scams

News Network
July 7, 2025

Mangaluru, July 7: Two working professionals from Mangaluru have lost more than ₹10 lakh in separate incidents of online job fraud, raising alarm over the growing trend of cybercrime exploiting employment seekers.

Case 1: Part-Time Job Scam on WhatsApp & Telegram

A woman professional lost ₹6.5 lakh after falling for a so-called part-time work-from-home job. According to her complaint, she received a WhatsApp message on June 25 from someone claiming to be an HR assistant from the NSE Exchange. The job promised earnings between ₹5,000 and ₹20,000.

She was asked to join via a link and instructed to download the Telegram app, where further communication and tasks were assigned. After completing 30 initial tasks, she received small payments of ₹180 and ₹200 to gain her trust.

However, soon she was assigned "trade tasks" and told to deposit ₹800 to a bank account. Over the next three days (June 26–28), she was made to transfer larger amounts to multiple accounts via UPI and net banking. When no payments were refunded, she realized it was a scam and lodged a complaint with Mangaluru Rural Police.

Case 2: Fake International Hospital Job Offer

In another incident, a medical professional lost ₹4.2 lakh to fraudsters posing as recruiters for NMC Hospital in Dubai. The complainant received a call on June 6 from a woman named Sangeetha, followed by a detailed job offer via email.

A man named Vinay Singh then contacted the complainant and asked for multiple payments — ₹5,499 for registration, ₹25,960 for profile verification, and over ₹82,000 for a DHA licence. Over the next few days, further payments totaling several lakhs were demanded for NOC and other formalities.

Suspicion arose when the fraudsters asked for an additional ₹2.6 lakh. After consulting friends, the complainant discovered the job offer was fake and reported the fraud to Kankanady Town Police Station.

Authorities Urge Caution

Police have urged the public, especially job seekers, to be extremely cautious while responding to unsolicited job offers online, particularly those demanding advance payments or using unofficial platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram for communication.

News Network
July 6,2025

Mangaluru, July 6: MLC Ivan D’Souza has urged the Karnataka government to convene a Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, calling it crucial to address long-pending developmental and administrative issues in the coastal districts of the state.

Speaking to the media, D’Souza pointed out that the government has already conducted Cabinet meetings in Chamarajanagar, Nandi Hills, and Kalaburagi, with the next session scheduled in Vijayapura. He said it's high time the coastal belt — especially Dakshina Kannada and Udupi — received the same level of attention.

“A Cabinet session in Mangaluru would bring state-level focus to the unique challenges and aspirations of the coastal region,” he said.

D’Souza added that he would raise the demand formally in the upcoming Legislature session and personally meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to push for it.

Key Demands Highlighted by Ivan D’Souza

Renaming Dakshina Kannada as ‘Mangaluru’:

The MLC said there is broad consensus among political and social leaders on renaming the district to reflect its global identity.

“Across the world, people identify the district as ‘Mangaluru’. It’s time we create Brand Mangaluru,” he said.

Boosting Coastal Tourism and Fisheries:

Despite prior discussions, no major tourism projects have been announced for the region. D’Souza called for focused investment in both tourism and fisheries.

Special Package for Mangalore University:

Calling it an educational hub, D’Souza demanded a dedicated development package for Mangalore University to address infrastructural and academic needs.

Mangaluru Airport Development:

He criticised the lack of development at Mangaluru Airport, despite its international status, and called for urgent upgrades.

Addressing Sand and Red Stone Shortage:

D’Souza highlighted the construction delays due to raw material shortages and urged the government to simplify related legal procedures.

Why It Matters

D’Souza said a Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru would allow ministers to engage directly with local stakeholders and address region-specific concerns that have been neglected by successive governments.

News Network
July 7,2025

coastaldigest.com news network
June 28,2025

Mangaluru, June 28: After years of public demand, the Vijayapura–Mangaluru Central train has been made a regular service. MP Capt Brijesh Chowta announced the news on Twitter and thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister V Somanna for their support.

The train will now run daily with the following schedule:

  •  From Vijayapura to Mangaluru (Train No. 17377):

Departs Vijayapura at 3:00 PM → Arrives Mangaluru Central at 9:50 AM the next day.

  •  From Mangaluru to Vijayapura (Train No. 17378):

Departs Mangaluru Central at 4:45 PM → Arrives Vijayapura at 11:15 AM the next day.

The regular service will benefit patients from North Karnataka visiting Mangaluru for medical treatment, students studying in coastal districts, and daily commuters.

This train had been operating on a temporary basis since December 1, 2021.

