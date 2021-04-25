People by and large remain at home across Karnataka on Day-2 weekend curfew

  1. Home
News Network
April 25, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 25: With Karnataka observing the second day of the weekend curfew aimed against Covid-19, Bengaluru and most other parts of the state wore a deserted look on Sunday. Businesses and restaurants remained shut, and vehicles stayed off roads.

From 6 AM to 10 AM, the administration allowed people to purchase essential items like milk, grocery and vegetables barring which people largely stayed indoors. To restrict unnecessary public movement, certain flyovers and streets were barricaded. After 10 AM, the police started enforcing the restrictions and were seen questioning people still on roads. While those with genuine reasons were let off, the others loitering around were punished and vehicles were seized.

There were similar reports from other parts of the State. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said people voluntarily have restricted movement and this would help in Covid management.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa spoke to Deputy Commissioners of the districts on Saturday and gathered information from them. According to Covid-19 guidelines in place from April 21 to May 4, night curfew has been imposed in the entire State from 9 PM to 6 AM every day; there would be weekend curfew from 9 PM on Friday to 6 AM on Monday.

Amid reports of lockdown-like measures that are in place during weekends may be extended to other days of the week, Bommai said, "Such proposals did not come up during the meeting on Saturday, so I don't want to comment. For now, things will continue as they are."

The government had on Saturday hinted at lockdown-like measures through the week, with a couple of Ministers and the Chief Secretary indicating about it while stating that the State Cabinet is likely to discuss and take a call at its meeting on Monday. 

Dr Sashikanth Jonnalagadda 
April 14,2021

The Head and Neck is a very complex region of the body and consists of several subsites like the Oral Cavity, Oropharynx (Throat), Larynx (voice box), Thyroid, Paranasal Sinuses, and Neck Lymph Nodes. Cancer that occurs in the Oral Cavity (mouth), throat, nose, paranasal sinuses, salivary glands, and other areas of the head and neck are considered Head and Neck cancer.  
  
Squamous cell carcinomas arise in the lining of the mouth, nose, and throat, account for the majority of these cancers.  
  
Because of the widespread use of Tobacco (gutka, pan masala, and betelnut), oral cancers are the most common form of cancer in India and it accounts for roughly 30 percent of all cancers in the body. Oral Cancers and other Head and Neck Cancers are also increased by smoking and alcohol consumption. 
  
Approximately 20 people out of 1,00,000 population are diagnosed with Head and Neck Cancer.  
  
It is very important to pay attention to symptoms such as non-healing ulcers in the mouth or throat, bleeding from mouth or nose, persisting sore throat, breathing or swallowing difficulty, change in voice, and swellings in the neck and face region. 
  
Head and neck tumors affect the patient's ability to chew, swallow, speak and breathe. As a result, early detection of the tumor is critical in order to increase the patient's chances of survival as well as his or her ability to speak and swallow normally during treatment. 
  
Treatment Options 

These symptoms need to be evaluated with a concerned Head and Neck Onco Surgeons who helps patients to make an informed decision about their treatment options.  The first step is to obtain a tissue sample from the affected area, which is done by a biopsy. The type of cancer will be confirmed by Histopathology, which will decide further management. 
 
The next step is staging, which entails deciding how far cancer has spread. It will be obtained by Radiological Imaging such as CT, MRI, and, on rare occasions PET scan. 
 
Cancers can be classified into four stages based on the extent of their spread. Usually, head and neck cancers are treated with surgery followed by adjuvant treatment such as radiation and chemotherapy, if necessary. The tumor and neck nodes are removed during surgery. Plastic surgery procedures are used to reconstruct the shape and function of the removed organ, allowing the patient to appear and function as normally as possible. 
  
After the treatment, the patient is kept on close surveillance for 3 to 5 years with a follow-up with his or her Head and Neck Surgeon. 

 

By Dr. Sashikanth Jonnalagadda is the Consultant - ENT, Head and Neck Oncology at American Oncology Institute

News Network
April 15,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The High Court of Karnataka today directed the state DGP and IGP to immediately direct all authorised officers to register FIRs against all who violate Covid-19 rules on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this direction after noticing that police have been reluctant in implementing the cognizable and non-bailable offences under the provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.

The bench observed that the police officers will have to be educated about the provisions. The court said there have been very few cases of FIRs, though the offences punishable are cognizable and non-bailable. “We therefore direct the DGP to immediately issue directions to all police officers and all officers authorised for strict implementation of the provisions. The DGP shall also constitute a team of senior police officers who will monitor the registration of offences punishable under the said act and investigation thereof,” the bench said.  

The court also said that the state government should not tolerate the reluctance by police machinery in enforcing the penal provisions of the act.

“The orders passed by this court show that there is a great deal of reluctance on the part of the police in registering FIR for the reason that eminent political and religious leaders are indulging in violation of the rules, regulations and orders passed (by the state government) under the said act. In fact, the political and religious leaders are supposed to lead by example and therefore to give the right signal it is all the more necessary that police act swiftly and strictly against any person, especially prominent religious and political leaders,” the court said.

The bench directed the government advocate to communicate the gist of the order to the DGP and IGP immediately without waiting for the copy of the order.

Mark D ALMEIDA
 - 
Sunday, 18 Apr 2021

Too many jokers in India! Register FIR on all politicians who went for election rallies without wearing masks. India always want to punish the lowly and downtrodden. India can only be disciplined when it starts from top. politicians, bureaucrats, police, judiciary etc should lead us by examples. Then citizens will behave too.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 17,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 17: A 19-year-old Islamic seminary (dars) student, who had stayed in a mosque on the outskirts of the city after delivering a Ramadan related lecture there, passed away early today after ‘suhoor’, the predawn meal consumed before fasting. 

The deceased has been identified as Sinaan, son of Hasainar and Zuhra couple from Ajjavara near Sullia. He was a student of Karnataka Islamic Academy, Kumbra in Dakshina Kannada district. He was also perusing B.Com. 

The tragedy occurred at Marakada Juma Masjid near Kavoor, Mangaluru.

During the month of Ramadan some Islamic seminary students in coastal Karnataka and Kerala visit various mosques and deliver lectures as part of their training process. 

Sinaan had been to Marakada Juma Masjid last evening and delivered a lecture after night prayers. He had spent night in the same mosque. He collapsed after consuming suhoor. 

The people in the mosque immediately contacted his family members who informed them that he had epilepsy and other problems. As per family members suggestion, he was made to sleep there. Hover, when failed to wake up even after couple of hours, the cleric of the mosque tried to wake him up and realized that he had breathed his last. 

