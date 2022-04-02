  1. Home
  2. People are suffering due to politics over hijab and halal in Karnataka, admits Eshwarappa

April 3, 2022

Udupi, Apr 3: BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who is otherwise known for provocative statements, today confessed that people of Karnataka are suffering due to issues created over Halal and Jhatka. 

Speaking to media persons here, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister said: “Let people perform the rituals and follow the tradition they want. Let Muslims follow the halal tradition and many Hindus eat Jatka meat. There is no need to create confusion on it.”

“Neither the Muslims are forcing me to follow their tradition nor can I force them to follow my tradition. When people are following their own tradition, why should there be any confusion? The confusion was a conspiracy to divide the society,” he said.

“We have enough space for politics during elections,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he sought to know who raked up the hijab controversy. "Let Congress answer. Only six out of 96 Muslim girls in Udupi raised objections over the hijab. If the girls were convinced to adhere to the guidelines, the state would have remained calm."

“From birth we have been following Hindutva. However, we do not oppose Muslims. We respect Muslim leaders who fought for the nation’s independence and all from the community who have respect for the country. However, we will oppose those who shout pro-Pakistan slogans,” Eshwarappa said. 

March 21,2022

Haveri, Mar 21: The mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar who was killed in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv have been kept for public viewing outside his family's residence at Chalageri at Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid last respect to mortal remains. He was accompanied by Davangere MP G M Siddeshwar, Haveri MP Shikumar Udasi, MLA MP Renukacharya, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar.

Naveen's body was kept at Kyiv medical college after the authorities were requested on humanitarian basis. The documentation was done through a funeral agent. His remains were brought from to Varsa Poland from Kyiv via Dubai, it then reached Bengaluru airport. The mortal remains arrived at the village at 8:45 am. His parents Shekharappa and Vijayalakshmi performed the last rites. 

The family has announced that they would donate the body to a private medical college after conducting rituals.

The family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar thanked Bommai for bringing back the mortal remains of the medical student from Ukraine. Naveen was killed on March 1.

Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer appointed by the state government for evacuation of Karnataka students from Ukraine, said that 572 Karnataka students have been brought back from Ukraine.

Saleem Ahmad, a Congress MLC who was present at the airport said that he came to pay homage to Naveen on behalf of the party.

He demanded change in the education system. "Thousands of students are forced to go out of the country for studies. Naveen could not get MBBS seat here even after scoring 96 per cent," he said.

"There are many fault lines in the NEET and students are meted with injustice. The students from the state should not suffer. They should get an opportunity to study. The government should prioritise and resolve this issue," he asserted.

April 2,2022

As the saffron outfits are intensifying campaign against halal meat, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in Karnataka has mandated in a circular dated April 1, that animals have to ‘stunned’ before they can be slaughtered for meat.

This comes after animal lovers pointed towards the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, which were drafted in 2001. These rules state that animals need to stunned before they can be slaughtered.

The stunning process ensures the animal is unconscious and insensible to pain before being bled out at the slaughter house.

As per Section 6 in The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, rule number 4, 'every slaughter house as soon as possible shall provide a separate space for stunning of animals prior to slaughter, bleeding and dressing of the carcasses.'

The order was passed by the Union government in 2001, and the rule has since then existed in books, however, after activists brought it back in the public eye, it is being pressed for implementation.

It is being reported that Bangalore Urban District AHVS Deputy Director and SPCA Member Dr. Umapathi has issued circulars to all Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCAs) in Bengaluru Urban District on Friday for following mandatory stunning of animals and making them unconscious before slaughtering them as per PCA (Slaughter House) Rules 2001.

Following this, the Animal Husbandry department also mandated the rule, asking the BBMP to supervise if meat shops are equipped with the stunning facilities. The department also asked BBMP to submit a report to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals whether or not the practice of 'stunning' is being followed or not.

However, Prabhu Chauhan, the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Department told TV9 that his department has not issued the mandatory ‘stunning’ order. "No orders have been issued by our department. Stunning is not mandatory. There was only a letter written that Halal cut should not be practiced. There was no order issued. I will review the letter," he said.

The controversy began when some right-wing groups gave a call to boycott 'Halal' meat, with the Hindu Janajagrithi Samithi, a hindutva organisation in Karnataka, starting a campaign against the purchase of Halal meat.

The BJP's National General Secretary C T Ravi added fuel to this, comparing Halal meat to ‘economic jihad’, saying that ‘halal’ is used like a jihad so that Muslims should not do business with others. This came amid a flurry of messages on social media, appealing to Hindus to shun Halal meat, especially after the festival of Ugadi, which is being celebrated on April 2, Saturday this year.

In reference to the controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government will look into the halal meat issue as "serious objections" have been raised about it, a day after which, some Bajrang Dal activists allegedly attacked a Muslim vendor in Bhadravathi for selling halal meat.

March 25,2022

Mandya, Mar 25: Bibi Muskan Khan, who shot to fame after she stood her ground against saffron scarf-wearing miscreants who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and demanded that she take off her hijab, had to helplessly skip her semester exams on Thursday due to security and hijab reasons. 

Muskan's father Mohammad Husen said that his daughter will not write the remaining exams as well due to the lack of cooperation by the college. 

"The high court has dashed our hopes that our children would be allowed to wear the hijab and attend classes and exams. We asked the college to allow our daughter to wear the hijab and sit for the exam. But they did not," he said. He said he would admit Muskan to a college where the hijab is allowed.

College authorities, however, defended their stance. "We have to follow the court's judgment and the government's directives," said an official.

AP Gnana Prakash, University of Mysore registrar (evaluation), said examinations are on for third and fifth-semester students.

