  1. Home
  2. ‘Perverse exercise’: SC slams Karnataka HC for granting bail to actor Darshan in murder case

‘Perverse exercise’: SC slams Karnataka HC for granting bail to actor Darshan in murder case

News Network
July 24, 2025

actordarshan.jpg

Bengaluru, July 24: The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Karnataka High Court for granting bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa — accused in the kidnap, torture, and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy — calling it a “perverse exercise of judicial power.”

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan expressed shock at the High Court’s reasoning in its December 2024 order, questioning whether it had effectively amounted to an “order of acquittal.”

“The manner in which the High Court dictated the order… very sorry to say. Does the High Court dictate the same kind of orders in other cases too?” Justice Pardiwala asked, pointing out the court’s unusual observation that “grounds of arrest were not furnished” in a murder case.

“This is, prima facie, a perverse exercise of judicial power,” the Supreme Court remarked. “A trial court judge making such a mistake is acceptable… but a High Court judge?”

This marks the second reprimand of the Karnataka High Court by the Supreme Court in a week over Darshan’s bail. Earlier, the top court had faulted the High Court for “failing to exercise discretion.”

During Thursday’s hearing, the bench also questioned the state government on why this trial was being fast-tracked with daily hearings, while many other accused in different cases remain incarcerated for years awaiting trial. The state informed the court that the trial would conclude within six months.

Darshan and 13 co-accused are charged with abducting and killing Renukaswamy in June 2024 after he allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, a friend of the actor and the primary accused. Renukaswamy’s body was recovered from a stormwater drain on June 9 last year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2025

dreamliner.jpg

What began as a routine international flight turned tragic in less than a minute. The preliminary report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) offers a chilling, minute-by-minute reconstruction of events leading up to the deadly June 12 crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plunged to the ground just 32 seconds after takeoff, killing nearly everyone on board and several people on the ground. While the report confirms that fuel supply to both engines was cut off seconds into the flight, investigators continue to piece together the causes behind this catastrophic failure.

Here’s a detailed timeline based on the AAIB’s 15-page preliminary findings:

Minute-by-Minute Timeline of AI-171

11:17 AM – Aircraft VT-ANB lands in Ahmedabad from Delhi and logs a defect report related to the stabilizer position transducer (STAB POS XDCR), a sensor that helps control the horizontal stabilizer.

11:55 AM – Replacement crew arrives at the airport to operate the Gatwick-bound flight.

12:10 PM – Troubleshooting is carried out on the earlier reported fault; the aircraft is cleared for flight.

12:35 PM – Flight crew arrives at the boarding gate.

1:13 PM – Pilots request pushback and engine start; ATC grants approval.

1:18 PM – Aircraft leaves the bay.

1:19 PM – Pilots confirm they require the full length of Runway 23 for takeoff.

1:25 PM – Taxi clearance is granted.

1:32 PM – Aircraft transferred from Ground to Tower Control.

1:33 PM – Instructed to line up on Runway 23.

1:37 PM – Cleared for takeoff; wind reported at 240°/06 knots.

1:38 PM – Aircraft reaches maximum recorded speed of 180 knots during takeoff roll. Seconds later, fuel switches transition from RUN to CUTOFF, one after another. Engines lose thrust.

One pilot is heard asking, “Why did you cut off?”

The other replies, “I didn’t.”

1:39 PM – A MAYDAY distress call is transmitted. ATC asks for the call sign but receives no response. Moments later, controllers witness the aircraft crash beyond the airport boundary. Emergency response is activated.

1:44 PM – Crash fire tenders are dispatched from the airport.

Aircraft and Flight Details

•    Aircraft: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
•    Year of Manufacture: 2013
•    Total Flying Hours: 41,868
•    Fuel on Board: 54,200 kg
•    Take-Off Weight: 213,401 kg (Maximum allowed: 218,183 kg)
•    Dangerous Goods: None reported

Cockpit Voice and Flight Recorders

•    Voice recording captured the final exchange between the pilots and the MAYDAY call.
•    Ram Air Turbine (RAT), which deploys during dual engine or power failure, is seen activating on CCTV just after liftoff.
•    The aircraft was airborne for only 32 seconds.
•    Black boxes were recovered on June 13 and 16 and transported to Delhi.
•    Due to damage, the units required support from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to extract data.
•    Audio covers two hours and includes the entire accident sequence.
•    One flight data recorder was badly damaged and had to be opened to access the memory card.

Maintenance and Technical Notes

•    In 2018, the FAA issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) warning about the possibility of disengaged locking on fuel control switches.
•    Air India did not conduct the suggested checks, citing that the advisory was not mandatory.
•    Throttle modules were replaced in 2019 and 2023, though not for switch-related issues.
•    No recent faults were recorded with the fuel control switches.

Investigation Status

•    Wreckage was documented using drones and secured at a protected site.
•    Both engines retrieved and quarantined.
•    Fuel samples from bowsers tested satisfactory; only limited fuel recovered from the aircraft’s systems.
•    Analysis of medical findings and flight data is ongoing.
•    Statements from the surviving passenger and eyewitnesses have been recorded.
•    No immediate directives issued for Boeing or General Electric, pending further evidence.
•    Additional leads and data are being reviewed.

As investigators dig deeper into system design, crew actions, and maintenance history, the reconstructed timeline offers the clearest picture yet of how a modern aircraft, cleared and certified for flight, came down in under a minute.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2025

Bengaluru: A 14-year-old girl was found allegedly murdered at her residence in Bengaluru South district, police said.

The girl, a sixth-grade student, had stayed home from school that day in Tavarekere town. Her parents, daily wage labourers from Koppal, were away at a construction site when the incident occurred, police added.

According to preliminary reports, unidentified individuals entered the house and attacked the girl with sharp weapons, inflicting multiple injuries. Her parents discovered her body upon returning home in the evening.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police suspect sexual assault based on the condition of the body, but said confirmation awaits the post-mortem report.

Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara, R Srinivas Gowda said the investigation is ongoing and more details will come to light after the post-mortem.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

vehiclescrushed.jpg

Mangaluru, July 17: Torrential rains that lashed Mangaluru throughout Wednesday and continued overnight into Thursday have caused widespread disruption and damage across the city and surrounding taluks.

In Maryhill, a compound wall collapsed around 11:15 pm on July 16, crushing nearly 8 to 10 two-wheelers and a car parked alongside it. The wall is believed to have given way due to the incessant rainfall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Residents, startled by the deafening crash, rushed out and alerted local authorities. Emergency teams responded swiftly to clear the debris and prevent further danger. The incident has triggered fresh concerns over poor drainage systems and structural safety in residential areas, particularly during the monsoon.

Adding to the city's woes, a landslide near the Circuit House on Bejai Road was reported late at night, again due to heavy downpour. The flow of mud and debris partially blocked the road, forcing the traffic police to divert vehicles and impose a one-way system in the area. Clearing operations began immediately, and no casualties were reported. Commuters have been urged to drive cautiously as further rains may lead to similar disruptions.

As the city struggled to deal with rain-induced incidents, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and PU colleges on Thursday in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Sullia and other affected taluks, to ensure student safety.

Several low-lying areas experienced severe waterlogging, including Kottara Chowki, Malemar, Arya Samaj Road, Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Junction, Ullas Nagar in Kavoor, and Battagudda in Bejai. The Deputy Commissioner personally visited many of these flood-hit zones in the early hours to assess the situation and direct relief efforts.

With the rain showing no signs of letting up, city officials remain on high alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless necessary, avoid waterlogged roads, and report any emergencies promptly to local authorities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.