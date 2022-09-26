  1. Home
  2. ‘PFI crackdown mere 'preventive measures', not raids’: Karnataka CM

'PFI crackdown mere preventive measures, not raids': Karnataka CM

News Network
September 27, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 27: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday that the state police have picked up members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) as a “preventive” measure.

“It’s not a raid,” Bommai told reporters here. “Preventive measures have been taken through tahsildars. It’s just that, a preventive measure,” he insisted.

Over eighty persons have been detained by the Karnataka police across the state in swoops at the residences of office-bearers and members of the PFI under the provision of 'Preventive Action' under the CrPc.

“Police work on a lot of information. Based on that, preventive measures are needed. That’s what the Karnataka police have done. In fact, police in other states have also done the same thing,” Bommai said. 

The crackdown has given fresh life to demands by BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders for PFI and its affiliates to be banned.

“PFI and SDPI are another avatar of SIMI, indulging in anti-national activities. They tried to bomb a public event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar,” former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said. “Centre has taken a strong decision. On one night, the NIA and state police forces raided 200 locations unearthing documents on anti-national activities and foreign fund flow,” the Bijapur City MLA said.

Yatnal said “patriots” want PFI and SDPI to be banned. “Our PM and home minister have made a strong decision. We’re confident that both organisations will be banned soon.”

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel blamed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for the rise of PFI, SDPI and KFD. “When Siddaramaiah was CM, cases on 2,000 rioters were withdrawn, which emboldened them. Their own MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked and still nothing was done. Because of their vote bank politics, these groups flourished across the state,” Kateel charged.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 13,2022

Kalaburgi, Sept 13: Police officials of Brhampur station have lodged a complaint against three people for playing loud DJ music with violent song in front of a masjid during the Ganesh immersion procession on Saturday.

Circle Inspector Sachin Chalawadi said that the organisers had played a song that would hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. 

They claimed that the organisers did not listen to the police despite the police insisting them to stop playing the song at 2 AM when the procession had reached Mehbas Masjid in Janata Bazar in the city. An FIR has been filed against the DJ provider and organisers on Sunday.

The police officials had banned DJ music after 10 AM during the Ganesh idol immersion programme but the organisers played the song Khoon Se Iss Dharti Ko Hum Nehlayenge, Hum Tujhko Teri Awkat Batayenge.

"The song is objectionable and threatening. Therefore, we insisted they stop playing the song. But, they continued to play the song with a high-volume sound system. Therefore, we have booked three persons for violating noise norms and playing an inflammatory song that would hurt another community," circle inspector Sachin Chalawadi said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 16,2022

mangaluruprotest.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 16: A huge crowd gathered in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru on Friday evening to protest the discriminatory policy exhibited by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka BJP government in handling three recent murder cases in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. 

Mohammed Masood, Praveen Nettaru and Muhammad Fazil were hacked to death by miscreants in the district. While chief minister visited Nettaru’s family and handed over Rs 25 lakh compensation, he has refused to pay any compensations to the family of murdered Muslim youths. The government has also handed over Nettaru murder case to NIA and ignored two other murders. 
 
Today’s protest is organised by Muslim Aikyata Vedike, Suratkal, in association with like-minded organisations and members of mohallas.

Vedike-president Mohammed Ashraf Badriya earlier flayed the attitude of the government and payment of compensation only to the family of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death in Bellare. He urged the government to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of Masood and Mahammed Fazil, who too were murdered by the assailants.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, home minister Araga Jnanendra had made false promises of visiting the house of Masood and Fazil. Neither the ministers nor the local MLA visited the house of the victims and consoled the family members, he said.

He said the police should book the assailants of Masood and Fazil under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act just like the way the assailants of Nettaru were booked by the Dakshina Kannada district police. Both cases should be handed over to the NIA for investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 16,2022

summit.jpg

Samarkand, Sept 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the historic Uzbek city here along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of the other member states of the influential grouping.

It is for the first time that Xi and Modi came face-to-face since the border standoff between India and China escalated following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The summit is also being attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and leaders of several central Asian countries.

Ahead of the deliberations at the restricted format of the summit, leaders of the permanent members of the grouping posed for a group photo.

At the venue of the summit, Modi was warmly greeted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

After the summit, Prime Minister Modi is set to have separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Putin, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Raisi.

Modi arrived here on Thursday night on an around 24-hour visit.

Hours before departing for Samarkand, Modi said he was looking forward to exchanging views at the summit on topical regional and international issues as well as on reform and expansion of the grouping.

"At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation," Modi said.

"Under the Uzbek chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism," he said.

The SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which prevented such high-level gatherings.

The summit in Samarkand will have two sessions - one restricted session which is only meant for the SCO member states and then there will be an extended session that is likely to see the participation of the observers and the special invitees of the chair country.

Launched in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO has eight full members, including its six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.

Over the years, it has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.

Iran is likely to be given the status of a permanent member of the SCO at the Samarkand summit.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.