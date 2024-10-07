Philanthropist, Visionary Entrepreneur, A K Group Founder M Ahmed passes away

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
October 8, 2024

Mangaluru, Oct 8: The city of Mangaluru mourns the loss of M Ahmed, a pioneering businessman, philanthropist, and the Founder Chairman of the AK Group. He passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy that spans decades of service, innovation, and community building.

M Ahmed, also fondly known as A K Ahmed, was a man of humble beginnings who grew into one of the most respected entrepreneurs in South India. He founded the AK Group in 1984, which has since flourished into a multi-faceted business empire. The company, which began as a small frame manufacturing unit, now encompasses a wide range of industries, including plywood, formaldehyde, particle boards, fire-rated products, and more. AK Group's growth extended beyond India, with manufacturing units established in Myanmar and Vietnam.

What began with 18 employees in 1984 has today expanded to provide employment to approximately 3,000 people in India and 400 abroad. M Ahmed’s dedication and vision were instrumental in transforming the company into a market leader, recognized for its high-quality products and innovation. AK Plywood is now one of India’s top plywood manufacturers, and the largest in South India. The company was Karnataka’s first plywood manufacturer to receive ISO certification and has garnered prestigious awards, including the Rising Stars Power Brands Award in London (2017) and the Best Manufacturer Award from MSME Karnataka (2018).

Ahmed’s business success was deeply rooted in values instilled in him during his early years. He worked alongside his father, the late Abdul Khader Moopa, loading sawn timber, and it was from these humble beginnings that he developed his work ethic, pioneering spirit, and respect for time—values that remained the cornerstone of his remarkable career.

His foresight was evident when he recognized the potential of timber from Perumbavoor, Kerala, for plywood and blockboards at a time when it was merely being used as firewood. This strategic move led to the establishment of one of the first frame manufacturing and peeling units there, and soon after, Ahmed launched his own company in Mangaluru, swiftly earning national and international recognition.

Beyond plywood, the AK Group has diversified into multiple industries, including marine food, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, hypermarkets in India and the UAE, and food industries in Indonesia. Under Ahmed’s leadership, the company’s reach expanded, ensuring its position as a formidable player in various sectors.

Ahmed was not only an extraordinary businessman but also a deeply compassionate individual, dedicated to social and religious causes. He served as the founding president of the managing committee of Ihsan Masjid in Mangaluru and established the Highland Educational and Cultural Centre. His philanthropic efforts were as vast as his business ventures, benefiting countless communities both in India and abroad.

His kindness, simplicity, and punctuality were hallmarks of his character. Those who knew him admired his unyielding commitment to excellence, as well as his warmth and generosity. M Ahmed is survived by his wife, three daughters, and four sons, who continue his legacy of philanthropy and social service.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from all sectors of society. Social, religious, and political leaders in Mangaluru expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of a man who dedicated his life to improving the lives of others.

M Ahmed’s journey from humble beginnings to massive success will continue to inspire generations. His life serves as a testament to the power of vision, perseverance, and, above all, integrity.

News Network
October 8,2024

Mangaluru: The by-election to the legislative council from the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi local authorities' constituency will be a contest among four candidates. An independent candidate, Muhammed Riyaz, has withdrawn his nomination on Monday, the last day for withdrawal.

Deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP stated that candidates Kishore BR (BJP), Raju Poojary (Congress), Anwar Sadat S (SDPI), and Dinakar Ullal (independent) will be in the fray. 

Polling will be held at 392 booths in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts between 8am and 4pm on Oct 21.

A total of 6,032 voters from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are eligible to vote. While there will be 234 polling booths in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi will have 158 stations. Gram panchayat members, corporators of the Mangaluru City Corporation, members of city municipal councils, town municipal councils, town panchayats, MLAs, MLCs, and Lok Sabha members are eligible to vote.

Election observer of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Pankaj Kumar Pandey, reviewed the poll preparations at the deputy commissioner's office on Monday. He issued directions to officials regarding arrangements to be made during the election and counting of votes.

The deputy commissioner stated that out of 6,032 voters, 3,127 are women and 2,905 are men. He said the counting of votes will be held at St Aloysius PU College in the city on Oct 24.

Udupi deputy commissioner Vidya Kumari K, city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO Anandh K, Dakshina Kannada SP Yathish N, Udupi SP Arun K, and additional deputy commissioners Santhosh Kumar G and Mamatha Devi were present.

News Network
October 7,2024

Mangaluru, Oct 7: In a heartbreaking turn of events, the search for Mumtaz Ali, chairman of Misbah Group of Educational Institutions, ended with the discovery of his mortal remains in the Phalguni river near Kulur. The somber discovery came after an exhaustive search, leaving a community in shock and sorrow.

He is the younger brother of former MLA Mohuiddin Bawa and former MLC B M Farookh. 

The incident has taken a deeply distressing turn with the filing of an FIR against six individuals, including a woman, who are accused of pushing Ali to a tragic end. 

The accused allegedly blackmailed Ali, fabricating a story about his involvement in an illicit relationship with the woman. Reports suggest that they extorted Rs 50 lakh from Ali and were unrelenting, demanding an additional Rs 50 lakh from him, casting a shadow over his final days.

The complaint, lodged by Ali’s grieving brother, accuses these individuals of driving him to despair through relentless blackmail and false accusations, ultimately leading him to take the tragic step.

In the early hours of Sunday, Ali left his home at 3 am, heading towards Suratkal, perhaps seeking some solace. A minor accident occurred when his car collided with a private bus near MCF. Despite the mishap, he offered a heartfelt apology to the bus driver and conductor—a gesture that now echoes with the pain of his unspoken struggles. After the collision, Ali made a U-turn near Panambur circle, driving back towards Kulur bridge, where his journey came to a sorrowful end.

Ali’s last moments hold an even deeper sadness, as he left behind a voice message in Byari, naming an individual who had been tormenting him mentally. Sent to his daughter and a close friend, the message revealed the unbearable burden he was carrying, hinting at his final decision to end his suffering.

This tragic loss has left the community and his loved ones grappling with unanswered questions and a profound sense of grief. As the investigation unfolds, the memory of Mumtaz Ali lingers, a reminder of the silent battles that too often go unseen.

