PL Dharma, Kishore Kumar, Muzaffar Assadi in Mangalore University v-c race?

Mangaluru, Sept 23: Two senior faculty members are among the three candidates in the running for Mangaluru University's vice-chancellor's post.

According to sources, the search committee appointed for the selection of the vice-chancellor for MU has finalised three names. They are: PL Dharma, professor, political science department of the same university, Kishore Kumar CK, director of physical education department of the same university, and Muzaffar H Assadi, professor, political science, University of Mysuru.

“The search committee, out of the several applications received, has shortlisted three candidates for the post. The committee has sent the names of the shortlisted candidates to the state government for further approval.

Once the government approves the list, it is sent to the governor of Karnataka, who is the chancellor of the universities in the state, and the governor will in turn finalise one name,” the source said, adding that if all goes well, the official announcement of the new VC for Mangalore University will be done in a week.

It is learnt that the government can finalise a name, and the same can be sent to the governor for approval.

However, if the governor is not convinced by the government’s suggestion, he will ask for the names of all the three shortlisted candidates, and select one among them. Meanwhile, it is alleged that anonymous complaint letters have been sent to the government against one of the candidates, stating that he is not eligible to become the vice-chancellor.