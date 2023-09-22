  1. Home
  2. PL Dharma, Kishore Kumar, Muzaffar Assadi in Mangalore University v-c race?

News Network
September 23, 2023

Mangaluru, Sept 23: Two senior faculty members are among the three candidates in the running for Mangaluru University's vice-chancellor's post.

According to sources, the search committee appointed for the selection of the vice-chancellor for MU has finalised three names. They are: PL Dharma, professor, political science department of the same university, Kishore Kumar CK, director of physical education department of the same university, and Muzaffar H Assadi, professor, political science, University of Mysuru.

“The search committee, out of the several applications received, has shortlisted three candidates for the post. The committee has sent the names of the shortlisted candidates to the state government for further approval. 

Once the government approves the list, it is sent to the governor of Karnataka, who is the chancellor of the universities in the state, and the governor will in turn finalise one name,” the source said, adding that if all goes well, the official announcement of the new VC for Mangalore University will be done in a week.

It is learnt that the government can finalise a name, and the same can be sent to the governor for approval. 

However, if the governor is not convinced by the government’s suggestion, he will ask for the names of all the three shortlisted candidates, and select one among them. Meanwhile, it is alleged that anonymous complaint letters have been sent to the government against one of the candidates, stating that he is not eligible to become the vice-chancellor.

News Network
September 15,2023

eidgah.jpg

Hubballi, Sept 15: The BJP is holding a protest here, alleging the authorities of delaying permission for holding Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan under pressure from the Congress government in the state.

The party accused the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi of delaying a decision to grant permission for the event.

The BJP has urged him to grant permission, as the Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution permitting the celebration of Lord Ganesh festival at the venue - Idgah Maidan at Chennamma Circle, by installing a Ganesh idol.

BJP council members, leaders and workers led by MLA Arvind Bellad met the Municipal Commissioner on Thursday and urged him to give permission for the festivities at the venue, based on the Municipal Council's resolution.

On not getting any positive response or assurance, they subsequently launched an indefinite protest in front of the Commissioner's office seeking permission to hold public celebrations for Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan, and even sang bhajans and played musical instruments like harmonium and tabla.

Ullagaddi, on his part, is said to have clarified he has to consider various issues, including law and order before taking any decision and that he has sought the opinion of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district in this regard.

Alleging the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's role in delaying permission, aimed at minority appeasement, the BJP leaders questioned law and order being given as a reason by the Commissioner and pointed out that the festival was celebrated peacefully last year.

The BJP continued with the protest on Friday too.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said, despite the Mahanagara Palike resolution, the Commissioner instead of implementing it immediately, is being adamant, with the support of the government or some one else.

Noting that the title deed of the Idgah Maidan is clear that it is the Corporation's property, he said, but still applications are being filed in the courts making claims. 'We are ready for a legal battle too.'

Urging the Commissioner to give permission without any delay, Tenginakai asked him not to give an opportunity for any untoward incident.

Pointing out that last year the High Court had ordered giving permissions to hold various celebrations and festivals including Ganeshotsav at the venue, subjected to the approval of the Mahanagara Palike, he said the government seems to be exerting pressure on the Commissioner, not to give permission to hold Ganeshotsav. 

News Network
September 13,2023

chaitrak.jpg

Udupi, Sept 13: Karnataka police have arrested hardline Hindutva activist and rabble-rouser Chaitra Kundapura for allegedly cheating an industrialist of crores of rupees after promising him a BJP ticket to contest in the recently-held Assembly election.

The special wing City Central Branch (CCB) if Bengaluru police arrested her late on Tuesday night in Udupi following a complaint in this regard. 

According to police, accused had promised a BJP ticket to Govinda Babu Poojari from Baindur constituency in Dakshina Kannada district claiming that she knew leaders from the RSS who could get the ticket for him.

Govinda Babu came to Bengaluru whenever he was called. Kundapura also organised meetings with a group of people introducing them as the decision-makers at the level of the high command. The accused woman had allegedly taken Rs 4 crore from Govinda Babu. However, when Babu failed to get a ticket, he asked Kundapura to return his money.

In his complaint, Babu had claimed that the accused had refused to return his money and cheated him. The CCB police arrested the girl in this connection and launched an investigation. She is popular among right wing activists and Hindutva followers. FIRs have been lodged against her in connection with delivering hate speeches. 
 
Babu had identified himself as a social worker and leader of the Billava community, which is influential in the coastal Karnataka region. 

The police have also arrested Gagan Kadur, Srikanth Nayak and Prasad, all associates of Chaitra in connection with the case. Chaitra and Nayak are being interrogated at an undisclosed location.

News Network
September 18,2023

melkar1.jpg

The Melkar Degree College, located at Marnabail village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, observed its ninth graduation day on its campus on September 16. Prof M M Khan, head of the Department of Studies in Electronics, Mangaluru University, was the chief guest. 

Mr Khan reminded the fresh batch of graduates that degree is not the end of learning but just a level. He exhorted that everyone should continue to increase her/his knowledge through reading and thereby improve mental ability too. 

He called upon the students to develop a scientific, rational and thoughtful personality enriched with experiences of life. 

Presiding over the event, Dr S M Rashid Haji, chairman of the management committee of the college, advised the students to develop their personality by cultivating discipline and patriotism along with studies and emerge as notable persons in the society.  

Rasheena and Fatima Parveena, the toppers in B Com and BA courses were honoured on the occasion whereas 64 students were conferred with bachelor degrees. 

B K Abdul Latheef, principal of the college, was present. The event commenced with prayer by students. Nazmiya Jasmin of 2nd year B Com welcomed. Nusaiba Banu of final year B Com proposed vote of thanks. P Zubaida of final year BA compered the event.

melkar3.jpg

melkar10.jpg

melkar9.jpg

melkar8.jpg

melkar7.jpg

melkar6.jpg

melkar5.jpg

melkar4.jpg

melkar2.jpg

