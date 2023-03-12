  1. Home
  2. PM dedicates world's longest railway platform in Karnataka's Hubballi

March 12, 2023

Hubballi, Mar 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation the "longest railway platform in the world" at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station near here.

The record has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently, officials said, adding that the 1,507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.

Modi at an event here, also dedicated the electrification of Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments, officials said.

The PM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs 520 crores.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 250 crores and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region, and for the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs. 1,040 crores.

He also laid the foundation stone for Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crores,officials said.

The project aims to mitigate damage caused by floods and involves construction of retaining walls and embankments.

March 2,2023

Actor Sushmita Sen has said that she suffered a heart attack recently. She took to Instagram to share details about it. Fans and followers of the actor wished her good health.

“'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga,” she wrote in her post.

Sushmita's fans wished her good health. “Get well soon. Wishing you speedy recovery,” wrote one. “OMG! Take care of yourself! Good to know that you are doing well now Alhamdulillah! Much love to you always,” wrote another.

Sushmita will soon be seen in Aarya season 3. Earlier in 2019, Sushmita had said that the reason for her to join Instagram was her ill health. She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying: “I was very very sick and I have hair that’s falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page.”

She also talked about her illness in an interview with Anupama Chopra in 2020. “The reason I am also excited is because all through the last ten years, out of which five were lovely, watching my little one grow up and being there a hundred per cent… After that, the last five years were pretty traumatising. They really took me to the darkest of places that I had never been before. And all through that, there was this light at the end of the tunnel; I did not know it would be called Aarya but I knew that something good is coming and I have to hold on and fight whatever it is I am facing now, because I am not done. And by that, I don’t mean a film or web series, but just something to look forward to,” she said.

March 1,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 1: Desperate to have public services resumed, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced an interim salary hike of 17 per cent to placate the agitating Government Employees Association.  

Bommai’s announcement came even as government services were disrupted across Karnataka due to the Association’s decision to skip work demanding revision in salaries based on the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations and withdrawal of the National Pension System (NPS). 

 “We’ve already appointed a 7th Pay Commission. After talks with the Association, we’ve arrived at an agreement. As an interim relief, we will provide a 17 per cent hike to government employees. Orders are being issued,” Bommai said. 

On New Pension Scheme (NPS), Bommai said a committee would be constituted under the additional chief secretary to study the reintroduction of the old pension scheme. It will be asked to submit its report in two months.   

However, the Association is unlikely to withdraw its protest unless a written order is issued. 

"We’ve heard these assurances earlier. We’ve said clearly that we won’t accept assurances. We’re expecting orders. Once orders are issued, we will react," Association president CS Shadakshari said.

Shadakshari added that things are moving in some direction. 

February 28,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 28: A 44-year-old businessman was hacked to death by a gang of unknown miscreants that entered his house at Nayandahalli in West Bengaluru last night.

The deceased has been identified as Liyakath Ali Khan, a resident of a building near Durgaparameshwari Temple in Chandra Layout. After the preliminary investigation, police said Khan was found dead in one of his houses behind Chetty's fuel station in Nayandahalli around 2 am on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Khan's 17-year-old son Armaan Ali Khan, his father was hacked to death by lethal weapons. 

He suspects that two persons who had financial transactions with his father or one of Khan's close friends, who always used to be with him, were behind the murder. The Chandra Layout police have taken up a case of murder against unknown persons and are investigating further.

Khan had been running an advertisement printing agency named Royal Communication in Gangondanahalli for the last 20 years. He is survived by his wife and two children, including the complainant who is a PU student, and his elder sister, a medical student.  

Khan used to go to a gym in Nagarabhavi every day around 8 pm and after working out, leave for his office in Gangondanahalli. He used to return home around 11.30 pm. On Monday also, he left home around 8 pm informing his wife that he was going to the gym, but didn't return even after midnight.  

The family members started searching for Khan and learned that he had not gone to the gym. Khan's office was also locked. 

Armaan went to one of their houses in Nayandahalli around 2 am to find his father's Jawa bike parked outside the house and the door open. Armaan turned on the torch on his mobile phone as there was no power supply and searched for his father. He found Khan dead on the bed with severe head injuries. He noticed blood spattered on the wall and the body cold.

Armaan immediately alerted his family members about the incident and then to the police. Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) has formed a special team to nab the miscreants.

