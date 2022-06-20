PM Modi arrives in Bengaluru for 2-day Karnataka tour amid tight security

  1. Home
News Network
June 20, 2022

Bengaluru, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Monday on a two-day visit to Karnataka, during which he will be participating in a series of events in the city and Mysuru, and inaugurate or lay foundation for various developmental works.

Laying the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), participating in the International Yoga Day event and visit to Chamundi hills to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary, are among the key highlights of the visit.

PM Modi was received at the Yelahanka Airforce Station here by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, and state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, several of Bommai's cabinet colleagues, Members of Parliament, legislators, and officials were among those present.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made both in Bengaluru and Mysuru for the PM's visit.

Before leaving for Bengaluru from New Delhi, PM Modi tweeted both in Kannada and English sharing details of his visit.

"Leaving for Karnataka, where I will be attending programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The first programme will be held at @iiscbangalore, where a Centre for Brain Research would be inaugurated. The foundation stone of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital will be laid," PM Modi tweeted.

"This afternoon, I will be at the Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru to inaugurate a new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar. 150 tech hubs would also be dedicated to the nation. These have been developed by transforming ITIs," he said.

Noting that during a programme in Bengaluru, development works worth over ₹ 27,000 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid, the PM said these works cover diverse sectors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

"I will reach Mysuru at around 5:30 PM and there too, key development works would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. I will also be attending a programme at Suttur Math. Tomorrow morning, the Yoga Day programme will also take place in Mysuru," he added.

Responding to PM's tweet, CM Bommai welcoming him said, " I thank him for choosing our land which is blessed with rich fauna & flora, to celebrate the International Yoga Day in the year of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav."

"Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji for being a part of the celebration of development projects in diverse sectors, worth over ₹ 27,000 crores.

These projects will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Bengaluru & the neighbouring areas," he added.

As per the Prime Minister's itinerary, Modi after IISC and BASE events, will reach Kommaghatta to dedicate to the nation various projects in Bengaluru including the inauguration of "India's one and the only and first Air Conditioned" Railway Station, which is in Bayyappana Halli.

He will also lay the Foundation Stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Projects and Six National Highway Projects in Karnataka worth ₹ 7,231 crore, comprising various five National Highway Projects and one Multi-Model Logistic Park Projects in the same venue.

PM Modi will then leave for Mysuru, where he will lay the foundation stone for the new coaching complex to be established at Naganahalli and then, proceed to All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) and dedicate the Centre of Excellence there. Besides, he will interact with the beneficiaries of the central government scheme at the same venue.

He will dedicate 'Veda Patashala' building and release commentaries on Yoga and Bhakthi at Suttur Math.

The PM will visit Chamundi Hills the same evening and have the Darshan of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and return to Mysuru and halt there on that day.

On June 21, PM Modi will participate in the International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for Humanity" organized by the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sidda and Homoeopathy ( AYUSH ), at the Palace premises, and leave for New Delhi the same morning.

Bengaluru, June 9: Amid the Hijab crisis resurfacing in Karnataka, the Pre University Colleges (PUC) opened on Thursday, June 9, with institutions forcing Muslim girls to remove their headscarves. 

Due to the controversy in connection with wearing Hijab in classrooms, the state Education Department had made uniform compulsory from the beginning of the academic year.

Students attended classes in uniform and no major incidents of defiance was reported from the state, as most of the Muslim girls who refused to uncover their head remained home. 

According to the academic calendar released by the Department of Public Instruction, the colleges will begin on Thursday. The academic period for 2022-23 will be from June 9 to September 30.

The second term is scheduled for March 31, 2023 and the summer holidays will start from April 1.

The guidelines released by the Department of Public Instruction have made it compulsory to wear uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee. 

In case, if the committee has not recommended, the students are asked to wear clothes which would uphold equality and oneness. The guideline makes it clear that there is no provision to wear any clothing which disturbs public order and system.

The guidelines released by the government make it clear that there is no provision for students to wear hijab in classrooms. The government had released the guidelines giving no room for confusion after the verdict by the Special Bench of the High Court against wearing of Hijab in schools and colleges.

The hijab crisis surfaced in degree colleges in Karnataka, especially in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The college managements have suspended more than 20 students for insisting on wearing Hijab to classrooms. 

The crisis started last year with the protest of six Campus Front of India-backed students of Udupi Pre-University Girl's College and went on to become an international issue. The Hijab crisis also created a law and order situation in the state. The petitioners now have approached the Supreme Court in this regard.

Mangaluru, June 18: The 2nd PUC commerce stream toppers in in Dakshina Kannada believe that hard work coupled with encouragement from parents and guidance from their teachers are responsible for their success. 

Securing 595 out of 600 marks Anisha Mallya and Aachal Praveen Ullal have emerged toppers in the in the commerce stream. They also shared 2nd place in the state in commerce stream along with others. 

Anisha Mallya of St Aloysius College, said “My effort has borne fruit. All the papers were easy this time. Though I did not expect to be on the top in the state, I am glad of my result. The teachers were also very helpful in the college.”

Mallya is the daughter of businessman Panduranga Mallya and home-maker Shantala Mallya

“I want to take up BCom and after completing my graduation, I will decide on my future,” she added.

Anisha Mallya said she prepared for the examination herself and did not go for tuition classes. “Much to my delight, the papers were easy,” Ms. Mallya said ruling out any anxiety in facing the examination. 

Aachal Praveen Ullal from Canara PU College in Mangaluru said that he did not expect the rank. 

“I was working hard throughout. My studies focused more on gaining knowledge rather than scoring marks. I want to take up law and become a lawyer with specialisation in corporate law. The lecturers in college helped me to achieve this feat."

His hobbies include drawing and listening to music.

Canara PU College Principal Latha Maheshwari said that the faculty had expected Aachal Praveen to score a rank. “We are happy with Aachal's results who is a hard working student.” 

