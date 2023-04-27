  1. Home
  2. PM Modi is like 'poisonous snake'... if you lick it, you’re dead: Mallikarjun Kharge

PM Modi is like 'poisonous snake'... if you lick it, you’re dead: Mallikarjun Kharge

News Network
April 27, 2023

snakemodi.jpg

Kalaburgi, Apr 27: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, April 27, said that PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', adding that if people 'lick it', they would die. 

He was speaking in Kalaburagi, his constituency in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. 

The Congress has recently increased its attack on the incumbent BJP government, going to the extent of filing an official complaint over Amit Shah's remarks that there would be riots in the state if Congress came to power. 

Congress's Jairam Ramesh also tweeted that while their party was focused on living up to its promises, the BJP was focused on polarisation, comparing recent statements made by the saffron party alongside guarantees offered by the grand old party in their poll manifesto.

 Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and results will be out on May 13. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 25,2023

amitshah.jpg

Bagalkote, Apr 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday defended the BJP government's decision in Karnataka of scrapping four per cent quota for Muslims saying the party never believed in ‘religion-based reservation’.

The former BJP chief also took a dig at Congress for its stand that the quota would be restored if it is voted to power in the state after the May 10 Assembly polls.

"There was a religion-based reservation of four per cent for Muslims. Without falling for the vote bank politics, the BJP government abolished the Muslim reservation," he said addressing a public meeting at Terdal in this district.

"We believe that religion-based reservation should not happen," Shah said openly taunting the religious minorities.

The Minister added that after abolishing Muslim reservation, the BJP government increased the reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

Referring to the Basavaraj Bommai government’s decision to increase the SC reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, Shah noted that the internal reservation of SC (Left) now stands at six per cent, SC (Right)- 5.5 per cent and other SCs 5.5 per cent.

Responding to Congress president D K Shivakumar who has promised to restore the Muslim reservation if his party comes to power, Shah sought to know whose quota the party will scrap if it manages to form the government in Karnataka.

"Whose reservation will be decreased if four per cent reservation for Muslims is restored? Will it be Vokkaligas or Lingayat, Dalits, Scheduled Tribes or the Other Backward Castes?" the Minister asked.

At the fag end of its term, the BJP government decided to abolish the four per cent reservation for Muslims under 2-B category. The four per cent was later split into two and distributed among Vokkaligas in 2-C category and Lingayats in 2-D category. Vokkaligas and Lingayats are the two major dominant communities of Karnataka.

Shah’s statement came on a day when the Supreme Court directed that the state government's decision of scrapping quota for Muslims will not be implemented till May 9.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 13,2023

women.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 13: India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday showed.

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 21,2023

Surya.jpg

Puttur, Apr 21: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has reminded the people of coastal Karnataka that one of the suspects in Praveen Nettaru murder case is contesting the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls from Puttur constituency. 

Shafi Bellare, an accused in the murder of Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, has filed his nomination from the Puttur constituency in Dakshina Kannada as the official candidate of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Notably, Bellare is currently in jail after his arrest by the NIA in the Praveen Nettaru murder case. 

Addressing a press conference at Byndoor BJP office, Mr Surya said that the entry of a murder accused into the poll fray has become a question of existence for Hindus. 

He, however, expressed confidence that BJP candidate Asha Timmappa will emerge victorious in Puttur in spite of the revolt of Hindutva activist Arun Puttila.

“Ideology and organization are the only two factors that play crucial role in elections. For the BJP, the country is important. Hence, Congress, SDPI and Arun Puttila will not win,” he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.