PM Modi virtually flags off extended Mangaluru- TVM Vande Bharat Express

News Network
March 12, 2024

Mangaluru, Mar 12: The PM today virtually flagged off the extended service of Mangaluru Central and Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing. Though, the train does not operate service on Tuesdays, there was a special service on Tuesday from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram, after the official inauguration in the morning at 9.15.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath were present among others at the Mangaluru Central Railway Station during the virtual event. 

Palakkad division has 24 One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls all over the division, and a Jan Aushadhi Medical Store at Palakkad Junction railway station. Functions are being organised at Palakkad Junction, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Mangaluru Central, with the presence of public representatives, prominent personalities, and the public.

In Palakkad division, OSOP stalls are functioning at 24 stations, with an average earning of Rs13 lakh per month. OSOP stalls are functioning in Pollachi, Palakkad, Shoranur, Ottappalam, Angadipuram, Nilambur, Pattambi, Tirur, Parappanangadi, Kuttipuram, Kozhikode, Koyilandi, Badagara, Tellichery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Mangalore Central and Mangalore Junction stations.

The prominent products sold are honey, chocolate, millet, dry fruit, Kerala jute, eco-friendly products, chocolate, hill product, aloe vera gel, herbal powders, bamboo brush, neem comb, mango squash, juice, jam, pickle, rice, millets, coconut oil, saphalam cashew, peanut, pistachio, unniyappam, almond, jeeva honey, ghee, value-addition from jackfruit, Madhusree honey, Kammadi forest honey, value addition from rice, curry powder and karipetti/ palm jaggery.

News Network
March 1,2024

At least four people are said to be injured after a low-intensity blast occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield in east Bengaluru on March 1, 2024.

Fire department officials said they received a call at 1.09 p.m. Initially suspected to be a cylinder blast, fire department officials have now dismissed this, and the source of the blast is yet unknown.

“It is very clear that the blast has not happened because of any cylinder or any other kitchen-related equipment as none of it was near the blast site. All our equipment is at the back of the restaurant. There is only a handwash area with a sink, dustbin and a stand to collect plates. Some people told us that someone came and kept a bag there and went and the blast happened after that. We have found a bag that exploded at the spot,” Divya Raghavendra, Managing Director and founder, The Rameshwaram Cafe, said.

Three of our staff members and one customer have been injured and they’re being treated at a hospital. The doctors have told us that they’re out of danger. The police are further investigating the matter and we are providing full support. We’ve already given them access to all the CCTV footage,” she added.

Speaking to media persons near the restaurant, Shabarish, an eye witness said, “There was a loud sound a little after 1 p.m. which must have been audible up to a kilometre away. There was a lot of smoke around the restaurant. When I went and checked, a few customers and employees were injured and bleeding. We sent them to hospital in the ambulance.”

Sachin Lamani, a security guard with The Rameshwaram Cafe at Brookfield told The Hindu that he was just outside the cafe when he heard a loud explosion at around 1:15 pm. As he rushed inside, he saw smoke and fire near the wash basin area, he said.

“There was a big explosion-like sound and there was a burnt smell. I don’t know how the blast occurred. I saw many people injured and helped them rush to a hospital,” he said. The cafe was filled with people as it was a Friday and lunch time. “I did not see how the fire occurred. But it was not a cylinder blast or an electric short-circuit as there were no cylinders or any equipment near the wash basin,” he added.

Another eye witness, Suresh, who was opposite the cafe when the blast happened, said he heard a huge explosion sound and rushed to the cafe. “There was dense smoke and none of us could go in. It took us over 10 minutes to get inside the cafe. We saw at least eight people injured,” he said.

The eatery is very popular among locals and usually bustling with people during lunch hour.
 

News Network
March 11,2024

Mangaluru: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that she will 'definitely' contest for upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking on the sidelines of a farmers' meet organised at ICAR-CPCRI Research Centre at Kidu on Monday, she said, “resentment is common in politics. Aspirants seek tickets from a constituency where victory is confirmed. It will not have any impact on the election.”

She further said, “we are all committed and will abide by the decision of the central parliamentary board of the party."

The list of candidates will be announced in another two to three days.

She said: “The BJP has decided to seek votes on the basis of development. In the last 10 years, a series of development works have been taken up in all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.”

“Developments in railways, highway, electrification of railway lines and other works have been carried out in all the constituencies. Railway stations including Subrahmanya, and also in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts have been developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Roads have been developed under the Central Roads Fund (CRF). In any village, about 80 to 90 per cent of the people have availed benefits of one or the other welfare schemes of the central government be it Ayushman Bharath, Kissan Samman yojana or free rice from the government," she explained.

“We are 100 per cent confident of winning all the seats in Karnataka. People in the state have love towards Narendra Modi who has come to the state several times with the development projects. People trust Modi and the country needs Modi,” she added.

News Network
March 10,2024

Sayyid Abdul Rahiman Bafaki Thangal Foundation has alleged that the post of Mangalore University vice-chancellor was denied to eminent professor and scholar Muzaffar Assadi despite his name being on top of the list sent by the govt.

Foundation general secretary A S Ebrahim Kareem Kadaba told reporters here on Saturday that they would seek opinion from experts and explore possibilities of challenging the appointment of VC for Mangaluru.

“The state cabinet had sent separate lists with three names each for the appointment of VCs of universities in the state. Scholar Assadi’s name was on top of the list of candidates for MU. However, prof Assadi’s name was ignored while filling the post. We suspect it as a conspiracy to hide the irregularities taking place in the university for the past several years,” Ebrahim said, adding Prof Assadi’s name was not considered for the post of Kuvempu University VC too, though his name was recommended for the post.

MU, which was founded in 1980 with prof Sheikh Ali as the first VC, had obtained Grade A in the NAAC ranking. 

However, the rank has now fallen to Grade B. Meanwhile, the university has also been facing a financial crunch in such a way that it is facing difficulties in paying salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff. Further, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out a raid at the university recently, he said.

