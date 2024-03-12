PM Modi virtually flags off extended Mangaluru- TVM Vande Bharat Express

Mangaluru, Mar 12: The PM today virtually flagged off the extended service of Mangaluru Central and Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing. Though, the train does not operate service on Tuesdays, there was a special service on Tuesday from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram, after the official inauguration in the morning at 9.15.
Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath were present among others at the Mangaluru Central Railway Station during the virtual event.
Palakkad division has 24 One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls all over the division, and a Jan Aushadhi Medical Store at Palakkad Junction railway station. Functions are being organised at Palakkad Junction, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Mangaluru Central, with the presence of public representatives, prominent personalities, and the public.
In Palakkad division, OSOP stalls are functioning at 24 stations, with an average earning of Rs13 lakh per month. OSOP stalls are functioning in Pollachi, Palakkad, Shoranur, Ottappalam, Angadipuram, Nilambur, Pattambi, Tirur, Parappanangadi, Kuttipuram, Kozhikode, Koyilandi, Badagara, Tellichery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Mangalore Central and Mangalore Junction stations.
The prominent products sold are honey, chocolate, millet, dry fruit, Kerala jute, eco-friendly products, chocolate, hill product, aloe vera gel, herbal powders, bamboo brush, neem comb, mango squash, juice, jam, pickle, rice, millets, coconut oil, saphalam cashew, peanut, pistachio, unniyappam, almond, jeeva honey, ghee, value-addition from jackfruit, Madhusree honey, Kammadi forest honey, value addition from rice, curry powder and karipetti/ palm jaggery.
Comments
Add new comment