PM Modi’s message to poll-bound Karnataka: I am improving lives of poor, but Cong is digging my grave!

March 12, 2023

Maddur, Mar 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of being busy digging his grave, while he was striving for the development of the country and the welfare of the poor, as he also declared that blessings of the people is his biggest protection shield. On his sixth visit this year to Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May, he also asserted that the "double engine" government is a necessity for the fast-paced development of the state.

"Amid the efforts of the double engine government for the development of the country and the progress of its people, what is Congress and its associates doing? ...Congress is dreaming about digging the kabr (grave) of Modi," said the PM, who inaugurated the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project here in Mandya district, Addressing a public gathering here, he said, "Congress is busy digging the grave of Modi, while Modi is busy building Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Congress is busy digging Modi's grave, while Modi is busy in improving the lives of poor."

"Congress people who are dreaming about digging the grave of Modi, don't know that the blessings of crores of mothers, sisters, daughters, and people is the biggest protection shield for Modi," he added. The Expressway will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials. Prior to 2014, Modi said, "it was a coalition government (at the Centre) running with the support of various types of people."

"It did not leave any stone unturned to destroy poor men and poor families. The money that was there for the development of the poor, thousands of crores of rupees of it was looted by the Congress government," he claimed.

Congress never bothered about pains and sufferings of the poor, he alleged, adding that "In 2014 when you (people) gave me the opportunity to serve you, it paved the way for the formation of a government for the poor in the country, the government which understood the pain and suffering of the poor." The BJP government has made all efforts to serve the poor and to alleviate their sufferings, the Prime Minister said. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, actor-turned-politician and Mandya Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who recently announced support to BJP, among others were present in the event.

Earlier in the day, Modi threw flower petals back at the cheering crowd at several places as he was given a rousing welcome during a massive road show in the district headquarters city of Mandya. He enthusiastically waved at the big crowd, who had lined up on both sides of the route, as the ruling BJP appeared focused on winning a good number of seats in the Old Mysuru region. The Prime Minister picked up the shower petals which got piled up on the bonnet of his car and was seen hurling them back at the crowd. He also got down from his car and greeted folk artistes who staged a performance to welcome him.

March 9,2023

Chennai, Mar 9: Defections from the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP continued on Wednesday as 13 party functionaries, including an IT wing office bearer quit the saffron organisation.

Orathi Anbarasu, IT wing chief of the party's Chennai west unit and 12 others quit the party but made it clear they would not join the ruling DMK. They would follow the political path of their "leader" and former State IT wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar, who had also quit the BJP and joined the AIADMK.

A couple of other party functionaries had also left the BJP and joined the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK which has led to a war of words between the two allies. In a statement, Anbarasu said he had been in the BJP for long and said he did not want to fall prey to "conspiracies " in the party and was therefore quitting it.

Meanwhile, responding to a query raised by mediapersons in Coimbatore, BJP State president K Annamalai said that the issue of some second or third rung leaders leaving the party has taken a bigger dimension, as other parties were keenly watching the developments in BJP.

"There are possibilities of some big leaders leaving BJP and big leaders coming to the party after three months," he said. Annamalai said that he had not joined BJP to have a MP or MLA tag behind his name but for the growth of the party.

March 5,2023

Mangaluru: Speakers at the women entrepreneurs’ meet organised as part of the ‘Beary Mela 2023’ at Town Hall in Mangaluru on March 4, sought to inspire the new generation, especially women folk, to play a prominent role in the overall development of the community. 

Inaugurating the meet, Asma Mohammed Asaf, administrator of Thaqwa Academy of Islamic Education, pointed out that the Beary community of coastal Karnataka is surging ahead in all fields, including business, education, medicine and technology.

She said that the rise of entrepreneurs in India has shown that women are capable of matching their male counterparts in business.

Ruba Fathima of Aligarh Muslim University, laid emphasis on the importance of maintaining balance between family life and profession. She exhorted the women to set priorities and plan their days. “It is important to give time to our families. No one will regret the lack of time to spend in office, so differentiate between work and family time,” she said.

Jameela Ruhi, co-founder of Kunafa World, explained on how to expand business. She pointed out that a strong foundation and constant effort are must for a business to be recognized globally. She advised the women to follow their passions, to be confident in their own products and to surge ahead, but with patience.

Shahida, co-founder of Hamd Foods, called upon the entrepreneurs to follow the prophetic model of honesty.  

Dr Mariam Anjum Ifthikar, the first gynaecological oncologist in coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, created awareness about health among women and explained briefly the symptoms of different types of cancer.

“Bring in a difference in your life by working to build your own identity as an individual in society,” she told the women, reminding them to get their health checked once in a while in order to stay healthy.

February 26,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 26: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, has established three centres of excellence (CoEs) in line with the implementation of the national educational policy (NEP-2020).

The three centres are centre for sustainable energy engineering (CSEE), centre for women welfare and social empowerment (CWWSE) and centre for public relations, information and media exchange (C-PRIME).

These COEs are set up with the aim of enabling the students to acquire a well-rounded skill set, a release from the NITK here said.

The institute intends to provide students with access to the most recent research and technology, allowing them to remain at the forefront of their respective professions.

In the light of the NEP-2020, these three newly established centres at NITK will engage with relevant ministries, industry experts and other higher education institutions to equip students with a comprehensive learning experience and the skills and information they need to thrive in the contemporary world.

C-PRIME is designed to promote and maintain the reputation of NITK through the effective use of multiple media platforms, and to provide academic initiatives in line with the recommendations of the NEP-2020.

It will serve as a hub for the information exchange between the institute, its stakeholders, and the public in general, fostering greater collaboration and transparency.

“We are committed to developing NITK Surathkal as a multidisciplinary education and research university (MERU), making it as a preferred destination for aspiring minds from all over the world. These CoEs will enable students to explore their potential and enhance their skill set in a variety of disciplines,” NITK director Prof Prasad Krishna said. 

