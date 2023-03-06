  1. Home
  2. Police crackdown on illicit liquor across Dakshina Kannada

News Network
March 6, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 6: Dakshina Kannada police conducted drives against the illegal sale of liquor in various police station limits in the district.

By conducting raids in Belthangady, Puttur rural, Kadaba and Bantwal’s Vittal police station limits on Friday, 17.38 litres of liquor worth Rs 6,799 meant for illegal sale were seized. The police teams also arrested four people and seized a two-wheeler. 

The accused are Boja Bangera, 56, a resident of Gardadi village in Belthangady, Narayana Gowda, 59, from Narimogaru in Puttur, Prakash Kumar, 52, of Haleneranki in Kadaba and Gangadhara 50, of Kanyana in Bantwal. Cases have been registered under the provisions of the Karnataka Excise Act in respective police stations.

Punjalakatte police on Saturday raided the premises of the house of Jerald Pinto in Sonandoor village in Belthangady. They seized 56 bottles of beer and 37 sachets of 90ml whiskey worth Rs 4,055. The liquor was allegedly kept illegally for sale. A case has been registered under various provisions of the Karnataka Excise Act.

Venoor police on Saturday seized 3.6 litres of liquor stored illegally in Bajire village of Belthangady taluk. A case has been registered against Sundara, 48, a resident of Kanappadi in Belthangady.

Uppinangady police seized illegal stock of liquor including beer and whisky worth Rs 21,952 from accused Umesh Poojary, 42, a resident of Barya village in Belthangady. Meanwhile, Bantwal rural police on Saturday seized illegal stock of liquor worth Rs 5,412 at Devasyapadoor. 
 

News Network
March 1,2023

The domestic LPG cylinder price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from Wednesday, March 1, by the oil marketing companies Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL. Also, the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been hiked by Rs 350.5 per unit. The commercial LPG cylinder rate has been hiked for the second time this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per cylinder.

In the National capital Delhi commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit a 19.8% hike from Rs 1,769 earlier and the price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit, a 4.7% increase from Rs 1057. The hike of Rs 350.50 is the second biggest hike after the hike of Rs 350 per cylinder weighing 19 kg in 2014. Now the commercial LPG cylinder is back above Rs 2100 per unit for the first time since June 2022.

The domestic gas cylinder’s price changes from state to state based on state taxes. The rates are usually changed on the first day of the month. Apart from that, a household is permitted to have 12 domestic cylinders at subsidised rates in a year. They are required to pay extra money for any additional purchases.

Here are the new rates: In Bangalore, the LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 1,055.50, in Bhubaneswar Rs 1,079.00, in Chandigarh Rs 1,112.50, in Hyderabad Rs 1,105.00, in Jaipur Rs 1,056.50, in Lucknow Rs 1,090.50, in Patna Rs 1,201.00, in Trivandrum Rs 1,062.00, in Kolkata Rs 1,079.00, in Mumbai Rs 1,052.50, in Chennai Rs 1,068.50, in Gurgaon Rs 1,061.50, in Noida Rs 1,050.50.

News Network
February 24,2023

Udupi: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has suspended 42 students involved in drug-related cases since September, Udupi Police Superintendent (SP) Hakay Akshay Machindra said.

“A majority of the cases filed in Manipal police station involves MAHE students. Based on the drug tests on the students while in police custody, the university was also informed about the drug-related activities in the hostels about two days ago. Students who are found to be consuming were immediately suspended from classes for a month” Machindra said.

Though the illegal drug consumption cases were sporadic until recent years, there has been a sudden surge in drug peddling and consumption, particularly in Manipal and surrounding areas. 

Students have been the victims of the menace in most cases, which prompted the police to go tough against violators. In an awareness programme held in Udupi a few months ago, a senior citizen, who stays in a flat in Manipal, had complained to the police about some students allegedly consuming drugs next to his door.

A press release issued by MAHE declared that MAHE has a zero tolerance policy for drug consumption and sale of drugs. The University has also provided counselling to addicts, it said.  
 

News Network
February 28,2023

Kalaburagi, Feb 28: A tense situation prevailed at Hattikuni cross in Yadgir as two groups staged protests over the naming of the circle on Monday night. 

One group has sought to name the circle after Tipu Sultan while the other group demanded that the local administration name it after Savarkar. 

The police had Chatrapati Shivaji Sene president Parashuram Shegurkar into custody, but was released later. They have imposed prohibitory orders from Mahatma Gandhi Circle to Yakub Bhukari Dargah and from Hattiguni Cross to Ganganagar Cross as a precautionary measure. 

All the business establishments were closed. The police officials had beefed up security to avoid any untoward incident. 

Superintendent of Police Dr C B Vedamurthy said that more police personnel have been deployed at the venue and a case is also lodged against those who tried to disrupt peace by taking part in the protest despite the prohibitory orders. 

