Police going soft on criminals led to another murder in Surathkal, alleges MLA U T Khader

Mangaluru, Dec 12: The failure of police department in taking tough action against the criminals and communal goons in the coastal Karnataka led to the coldblooded murder of an innocent citizen in Surathkal last night, alleged Mangaluru City MLA and former minister U T Khader.

Speaking to media persons in the wake of the murder of Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Krishnapura 9th block, Mr Khader said that the police the region have been going soft on criminals that involved in “immoral policing” in the past few months.

“Instead of taking strict action against the trouble mongers, the police chose to release them because of political pressure soon after taking them into custody. If the police had taken tough action against the miscreants, this murder wouldn’t have occurred,” he opined.

“As assembly polls are looming in Karnataka, an atmosphere of fear has prevailed in the coastal belt thanks to recent murders and communal attacks. It seems that the BJP government is directly encouraging criminals to divert people from real issues ahead of elections,” he said.

He also urged the government to release compensation to the family of Jaleel, and other innocent Muslim men murdered by communal forces, just like it released compensation to the family of Praveen Nettaru, and stop differentiating between Hindus and Muslims.