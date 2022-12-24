  1. Home
Police going soft on criminals led to another murder in Surathkal, alleges MLA U T Khader

News Network
December 25, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 12: The failure of police department in taking tough action against the criminals and communal goons in the coastal Karnataka led to the coldblooded murder of an innocent citizen in Surathkal last night, alleged Mangaluru City MLA and former minister U T Khader. 

Speaking to media persons in the wake of the murder of Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Krishnapura 9th block, Mr Khader said that the police the region have been going soft on criminals that involved in “immoral policing” in the past few months. 

“Instead of taking strict action against the trouble mongers, the police chose to release them because of political pressure soon after taking them into custody. If the police had taken tough action against the miscreants, this murder wouldn’t have occurred,” he opined. 

“As assembly polls are looming in Karnataka, an atmosphere of fear has prevailed in the coastal belt thanks to recent murders and communal attacks. It seems that the BJP government is directly encouraging criminals to divert people from real issues ahead of elections,” he said. 

He also urged the government to release compensation to the family of Jaleel, and other innocent Muslim men murdered by communal forces, just like it released compensation to the family of Praveen Nettaru, and stop differentiating between Hindus and Muslims.

News Network
December 14,2022

ilove.you.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 14: In a bizarre development, a private pre-university college at Vittla in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district has suspended 18 students over alleged an interfaith love affair. 

The college management, however, has allowed the students to appear for the annual examinations to be held in March 2023.

According to sources, the college management was tipped off about a romantic relationship between the students and they were let off with a warning, in the presence of their parents.

The issue cropped up again when a team of lecturers, while inspecting the bags in order to prevent students from using mobile in classrooms, found a love letter in the girl student's bag. 

A belongs belonging to Hindutva outfits took the student from the Muslim community to task over the issue. A few other students meanwhile rushed to his defence.

Later, the college management, in the presence of parents, suspended 18 students, including the Muslim boy and those who supported him. 

News Network
December 22,2022

The central government today told the parliament that random sampling for Covid tests of incoming international travellers has started at airports. PM Narendra Modi is also to hold a review meeting after 3.30 pm in light of a new spurt in China.

Two per cent of the travellers will have to give samples, after which they will be allowed to go, and the RT-PCR tests will thus be carried out, it is learnt.

As for masks and any other strict measures in view of the recent spurt in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said states have been "advised to ensure protocol is followed", but there is no mandate yet.

The Centre has also asked all states to ensure genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

This is in line with what the minister had said on Wednesday after a meeting of an expert group. Government officials have been saying there is no need to panic.

"In view of the festive season ahead, states have been asked to be alert, and create awareness about masks, sanitisers and social distancing," the minister told the Lok Sabha. 

News Network
December 11,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 11: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state has taken bold steps to counter terrorism. Nearly 15 sleeper cells have been unearthed and those involved in terror activities have been sent to various jails including Tihar.

The authorities have been successful in nabbing those who were active with terror links in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he told mediapersons at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday. 

“The operation against terrorism is a continuous process. The state has been sending all the details related to their links, financial support to the central government from time to time. The state and central governments are working together to contain terror activities. Our agencies and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been working together to counter terror activities,” said the CM.

