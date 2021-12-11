Poor people and Dalits are being converted into other communities by some individuals, claims Karnataka CM

  1. Home
News Network
December 12, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 12: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the proposed Anti-Conversion Law that the Karnataka government intends to introduce in the winter session of Assembly (scheduled to start from December 13) is not intended to target any community.

Speaking to media persons in Hubballi on Sunday, he said religious conversion is not good for society. “It (religious conversion) leaves behind a bad taste among the individual’s family and also the society,” he said.

The CM said that the law is being brought only to prevent forced and luring conversion. “Poor people and Dalits are being converted into other communities by some individuals taking advantage of the social and financial condition of such families,” he claimed.

“The scrutiny committee of Law Department is preparing the draft of the bill. Once they submit it to the government, the cabinet will take a call and introduce the same in the winter session of the Assembly. Let there be a discussion on the subject,” he said.

Allaying the fears of Christian Community members, the chief minister said that the proposed law will not affect their practices and traditions that are guaranteed under the Constitution. “I have assured the same to Christians who met me recently,” he said.

Media Release
December 4,2021

Karavali Welfare Association Riyadh, KSA conducted their First ever MEGA Sports Event, VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT on 26th Nov 2021 at Istirah Safwah, Riyadh, after the Gloomy Days of Covid19.

It was a Grand Event attended by a good number of spectators from all over Saudi Arabia and participated by 12 teams from Riyadh & Eastern Province of KSA. The Event was inaugurated by the President of KWAR, Nazeer Ahmed and Ex-President Rajesh Kumar, by welcoming all the participating teams and the enthusiastic spectators.

The game started on a SUNNY afternoon of Friday and the matches played till early morning of Saturday.

The First match was between Arabco v/s Abu Sarmeel Club Teams and Abu Sarmeel Team got victorious by a margin of 2 Sets to 1.

The second match was between Battagram Kings v/s Exera Jubail and Exera Jubail won with 2 sets to 0.

The third match was between Stars v/s Smashers and Stars won with 2 sets to 0.

The fourth match was between Riyadh Shahid Club v/s Hadi Hazzazi and Hadi Hazzazi won with 2 sets to 0.

The fifth match was between Kudla Brothers v/s Desire and Desire won with 2 sets to 1.

The sixth match was between Azeez Friends v/s Friends Dammam and Friends Dammam won with 2 sets to 1.

The First Quarter Final match was between Abu Sarmeel Club v/s Desire and Abu Sarmeel won with 2 sets to 1 and reached Semi-Final.

The Second Quarter Final match was between Stars v/s Hadi Hazzazi and Stars won with 2 sets to 0 and reached Semi-Final.

The first Semi-Final match were between: Abu Sarmeel Club v/s Exera Jubail and Exera Jubail won with a victorious margin of 2 sets to 1.

The second Semi-Final match were between: Friends Dammam v/s Stars and Stars won with a victorious margin of 2 sets to 0.

The semifinal matches were a treat to watch.. All the Teams played to the Spirit of the Game and Two well fought teams reached the Finals. They were STARS RIYADH and EXERA JUBAIL

The Final Match was played early Morning of Saturday at 01:00 am, surrounded with Cool Breeze  and ardent supporters of both Teams. After the Superb Turnaround and midst of a cheering crowd the STARS Team emerged as “CHAMPIONS” of KWARs mega VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT.

Mr. Jay & Mr. Rodel were the official referee for the entire tournament. And the scoring was done by Jayakar & Nelson. Rajesh & Sherief were commentators for the entire event with their hilarious commentary, which kept the audience intact…

The Executive Members of MASA Dammam were also attended the event and supported us in all ways.

Al-Kabeer Foods, served their variety of snacks throughout the event, and all the spectators enjoyed the delicious snacks. 

Soon after the final match, prize distribution ceremony was held. Nazeer Ahmed President of KWAR inaugurated the ceremony, in the presence of all the Executive Committee Members of KWAR.

The glittering Trophies, Medals and Gifts were distributed for the outstanding players as following:

In between the games, the sponsors and donors were felicitated with flower bouquet by the President, Nazeer Ahmed for their contribution and support for the tournament. 

KWAR takes this opportunity to thank all our Sponsors, Donors, Well-Wishers, Participated Teams and all the members who over-whelmingly supported us to make this Event a Grand Success. 

Special thanks to our Main Sponsors:– 
Gulfwest Company Ltd.,  ASQ International Food & Beverages Services Pvt. Ltd., Sagar Indian Family Restaurant, 
Candle Light Pest Control, Taj Mahal Restaurants, Red Table Restaurant, E-Gate Logistics, Wider Universal Co., 
Al-Kabeer Foods, Guthu Restaurant, OTE Trading Co., Al-Marai, Paramount Engineering & Constructions; and huge contributions from individual Donors.

KWAR also thanks its Members and The Executive Committee Members who tirelessly helped to conduct the Tournament and its Great Success.  KWAR also Thanks Everyone who are directly or indirectly helped to see this Event to happen in Reality.

KWAR also thank Mr. Haneef, Mr. Jagadeesh Belchada and group for their wholehearted support for all the ground arrangements of this event. 

KWAR strives hard for the unity and strength as well as the welfare of the people from Karavali region, which will not be possible without the support of all members and their families. 

News Network
December 7,2021

LulLu Group chairman and managing director MA Yusuff Ali has saved a Kerala woman’s house from being repossessed by a local bank in a random act of kindness.

The UAE-based businessman was approached by the woman, identified as Amina, while he was visiting people who rescued him and several others during a helicopter crash eight months ago, it is learnt.

Yusuff Ali, his wife Shabira, and five others, including the pilot and co-pilot, survived the crash following a forced landing of their helicopter in a swamp amid heavy rains and winds on April 11 in Panangad, a village in Kochi. The accident took place when Ali was on his way to meet with a relative at a hospital in Nettoor.

“Yusuff Ali and his team went to visit the families that rescued him during the crucial moments after the crash. While he was walking towards his car, an elderly lady named Amina ran up to him with several bank documents in her hand,” V Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications at Lulu Group, Abu Dhabi explained.

The incident took place on Sunday, December 5. Amina said her house was soon to be repossessed by a neighbourhood bank due to non-payment of dues. 

In a now-viral video that was shared by bystanders, Amina can be seen desperately asking Yusuffali for assistance.

“The bank will repossess my home. Please help me,” she is seen saying in the video. Without a moment’s notice, the UAE-based businessman promised her his support.

A day later, senior Lulu Group officials have confirmed to Khaleej Times that Yusuffali’s personal staff went to the bank, paid the outstanding amount of approximately Dh18,506 (INR 3,80,000) to the Keechery Service Co-operative Bank. “Yusuffali has also paid Dh2,435 (INR 50,000) which will go towards Amina’s family’s medical expenses,” added Nandakumar.

“The title deed of her house and other documents would be returned to her in two days,” he explained.

Ali had returned to the crash site and visited villagers who rescued him, after fully recovering from injuries he sustained during the accident.

The group said he first met with Rajesh and his wife Biji, a local policewoman.

Yusuffali recollected it was Rajesh who first came to his rescue after the chopper made a belly landing in the waterlogged plot of land. He thanked Rajesh and his wife for their invaluable rescue work during adverse weather conditions, without realising who Yusuffali was.

“It was Biji who rushed to a nearby police station to inform cops about the accident,” said the Group. The head of the retail business presented the family with gifts and a cheque, which Ali called ‘a gift of love’.

Yusuffali spent nearly 30 minutes with the family and promised Rajesh he would extend all the support that was needed to organise his cousin’s wedding.

He also visited Peter, the owner of the land where the crash took place and handed gifts over to him.

The UAE-based Indian businessman and billionaire is very closely involved in several social and charitable humanitarian activities. Earlier this year, he saved Kerala man Becks Krishnan from death row after he paid Dh 500,000 in blood money. 

