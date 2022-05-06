  1. Home
  2. Pramod Madhwaraj formally joins BJP

coastaldigest.com news network
May 7, 2022

Bengaluru, May 7: Within hours after formally resigning from Indian National Congress, former minister Pramodh Madhwaraj today joined Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr Madhwaraj, who had lost to BJP’s Raghupati Bhat in Udupi constituency in last assembly polls, was inducted into the saffron party in the presence of chief minister Basawaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel among others in Bengaluru. 

The mogaveera stalwart had kept himself aloof from the party activities after his poll debacle. There were rumours that he would join BJP. However, until yesterday, he had been refusing the reports of his migration to the saffron party. 

Meanwhile, several state and central leaders of the Congress had reportedly tried to convince Madhwaraj to stay in the party and had assured higher position. He was also made the vice president of KPCC very recently. 

News Network
May 4,2022

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker near a mosque in Charkop area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a day after their party chief Raj Thackeray gave a call to recite the religious hymn to protest against loudspeakers blaring 'azaan'. In a video, an MNS worker, holding the party flag, was seen playing the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker from a high-rise here. In the background, the 'azaan' could be heard from a loudspeaker of a nearby mosque.

In neighbouring Thane city, some MNS activists played the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker at a spot in Indira Nagar area. No mosque was located in the vicinity.

Undeterred by the registration of a case against him, MNS president Raj Thackeray had on Tuesday urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)".

In an open letter, Thackeray had asked people to lodge complaints with police by dialling 100 if they are disturbed by the sound of 'azaan'.

"I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeaker blaring with azaan; in those places, play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers," the MNS leader had said.

Police have already beefed up security in Mumbai and several other parts of the state, especially where the MNS has a sizeable presence.

Bal Thackeray's video 

Raj Thackeray who has appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques today tweeted an old video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray talking about loudspeakers. In the old video, Hindutva leader Bal Thackeray could be seen speaking on namaz on roads and loudspeakers in masjids. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Bal Thackeray and Veer Savarkar are the ones who taught Hindutva to the country and Shiv Sena's school of Hindutva is original.

Sharing the video of uncle Bal Thackeray, Raj Thackeray seems to be claiming a fresh stake as the original flagbearer of the Sena legacy amid claims that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has changed from what it was - presumably because of their alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party in the state.

Maharashtra is amid a political turmoil over the Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row with independent politicians Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana still behind the bars for their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

Security has been tightened in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra as, in an open appeal on Tuesday, Raj Thackeray urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques on Wednesday, since his ultimatum of May 3 is over.

News Network
April 27,2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the challenge of the Covid pandemic is not fully over yet, with the increase in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks manifesting the need to stay alert, and underlined that vaccination remains the biggest protective shield against the virus.

Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country, the prime minister also said the government's priority is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest with special campaigns needed in schools.

At the interaction, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave a presentation where he discussed the rise of cases across several countries in the world and in some Indian states, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.

Asserting that India has fought a long battle against Covid in the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution, Prime Minister Modi lauded the chief ministers, officers and all corona warriors for their efforts.

Modi asserted it was clear that the coronavirus challenge is not fully over yet.

Omicron and its subvariants can create problems as is evident in case of many countries of Europe, he noted, adding that these sublineages are causing a surge in many countries.

He said India has been able to deal with the situation better than many countries.

Still, in last two weeks, increasing cases in some of the states show that we need to stay alert, Modi said.

The Omicron wave was handled with determination and without panic, and in the last two years, all aspects of the coronavirus fight whether related to health infrastructure, oxygen supply or vaccination, have been strengthened, he asserted.

In the third wave, none of the states saw situation going out of control, Modi asserted.

This, the prime minister added, should be seen in the context of the massive vaccination drive.

He said vaccination has reached each and every person and it is a matter of pride that 96 per cent of the adult population is vaccinated with at least one dose and about 84 per cent people above 15 years of age having received both the doses.

Vaccine, according to experts, is the biggest safety shield against the coronavirus, he said.

Noting that schools have opened after long time and some parents are worried over the increased number of cases in some places, Modi expressed satisfaction that more and more children are getting vaccinated.

He pointed out that in March the campaign to vaccinate children in the 12-14 years age-group was started, and on Tuesday, emergency use authorisation has been granted to Covaxin shots for children in the age bracket of 6-12 years.

"Our priority is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest. For this, as before, special campaigns will also be needed in schools. Teachers and parents should also remain aware on this front," Modi said.

He also said precaution doses are available for all adults in the country to strengthen the vaccine "protective shield".

Teachers, parents, and other eligible people can take the precaution dose, he added.

The prime minister said during the third wave of Covid, India witnessed up to three lakh cases per day and all states handled the situation while also allowing social and economic activity to continue.

This balance should be maintained in our future strategy also, he said.

"Our scientists and experts are continuously monitoring the national and global situation. We have to work on their suggestions with a pre-emptive, proactive and collective approach," he said.

Stopping the infection at the very beginning has been our priority and it should remain the same even today.

"We have to implement our strategy of test, track and treat equally effectively," he said.

The prime minister emphasised on cent per cent testing of serious influenza cases, genome sequencing of the positive cases, Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places and avoiding panic.

He also stressed on the need for continued upgradation of health infrastructure and medical manpower.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the recent increase in Covid cases in some states, and underscored the need to follow the 'test, track, treat, vaccinate' strategy and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, the PMO statement said.

The chief ministers thanked Modi for the timely guidance and support since the start of the pandemic and noted that this review meeting has been called by the prime minister at the right time, the statement said.

They gave an overview of the status of Covid cases and vaccination in their states, it added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Modi’s mantra of life and livelihood is being followed by the state. He also mentioned that a high number of cases are being seen in the state's cities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal noted that in the recent days the national capital has witnessed a high positivity rate. He also spoke about masks having been made mandatory again, according to the statement.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said the prime minister's strong support and guidance has helped the state tide over the previous waves. He also thanked the central government for support in other health matters and development issues.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pointed out that a high number of cases in the state are mainly being seen around Delhi, in the cities of Gurugram and Faridabad, according to the PMO statement.

News Network
May 3,2022

Mangaluru, May 3: The coastal city of Mangaluru today witnessed the celebration of Eid al-Fitr with thousands of Muslims offering prayers at mosques and prayer grounds.

In fact a few areas in neighbouring Uttara Kannada and Udupi district had celebrated Eid yesterday (Monday) following reports of moon sighting in remote areas in the previous evening. 

However, most of the Muslims in the twin coastal district of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi completed the 30th fasting yesterday and celebrated Eid today. Muslims in rest of Karnataka also celebrated Eid today, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan

With this, a truly festive mood has gripped the region almost two years after muted celebrations.

Mangaluru residents said they were able to embrace the true spirit of Eid two years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents were seen exchanging Eid greetings freely for the first time after two years of covid-19 protocols. 

Overwhelmed by the sights, some were seen at prayer grounds taking pictures and videos of the momentous occasion.

For some tiny tots, aged four, this was the first Eid prayer of their life. After prayers, residents rushed home to have their first breakfast after Ramadan.

