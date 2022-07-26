Praveen murder: Section 144 in Sullia, Puttur, Kadaba taluks; 5 teams formed to trace accused

Mangaluru, July 27: The local administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC in Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks of Dakshina Kannada district in the wake of the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha activist last night.

The prohibitory order came into force on July 27 at 6 a.m. and will last till midnight on July 28, according to an order issued by Puttur Subdivision Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan S.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan who visited the murder spot, said that five separate teams were already formed to trace the accused.

“In the complaint, it is mentioned that people who came on a motorbike committed the crime. Separate teams have been formed to trace the accused. Three teams have already headed towards Kerala, Hassan and Madikeri searching for the accused,” he said.

“The investigation will be done in various angles. We are gathering evidence. Also, we are questioning a few people in connection to the case,” the SP added.

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.