  2. Praveen murder: Section 144 in Sullia, Puttur, Kadaba taluks; 5 teams formed to trace accused

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27, 2022

Mangaluru, July 27: The local administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC in Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks of Dakshina Kannada district in the wake of the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha activist last night.

The prohibitory order came into force on July 27 at 6 a.m. and will last till midnight on July 28, according to an order issued by Puttur Subdivision Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan S. 

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan who visited the murder spot, said that five separate teams were already formed to trace the accused. 

“In the complaint, it is mentioned that people who came on a motorbike committed the crime. Separate teams have been formed to trace the accused. Three teams have already headed towards Kerala, Hassan and Madikeri searching for the accused,” he said.

“The investigation will be done in various angles. We are gathering evidence.  Also, we are questioning a few people in connection to the case,” the SP added.

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

July 22,2022

New Delhi, July 22: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. 

Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code. 

This year, the overall pass percentage is 92.71% in Class 12.

In addition to the official websites, scorecards will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. 

An official confirmation on the exact date and time is awaited. As per several reports, CBSE results will be available by this month. When announced, students can check the latest updates regarding results here. 

Total candidates registered: 1444341
Appear: 1435366
Pass: 1330662
Pass percentage: 92.71%
Girls' pass percentage is 94.54% 
Boys' pass percentage is 91.25%
Girls outperform boys by 3.29%

July 26,2022

Mangaluru, July 26: In yet another incident of moral policing, members of a saffron outfit last night allegedly barged into a pub in Mangaluru and forcefully stopped a party that was organised by students of a private college.

The activists belonging to Bajrang Dal asked the management of the Recycle Pub in Balmata area of Mangaluru to stop the event, alleging that the students were indulged in some "illegal activities", officials said.

They objected to the girls partying there and asked the students to leave the pub, they said. The activists also abused the students. 
   
Defending the act of activists, Sharan Pumpwell, the leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that an "obscene" video involving some college students had gone viral a few days ago, and the students who were partying at the pub were from the same institute.

"Therefore, our activists went to the pub to stop their party," he said.

Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru, said that the members of some organisations had claimed that "illegal activities" were taking place at the pub.

"By the time the police reached the spot, the pub was closing and about 20 boys and 10 girls were seen leaving the pub," he said.

The matter is being investigated, he said, adding that there is no connection between the obscene video case and this incident.

July 20,2022

Udupi, Jul 20: In a grisly road accident, a speeding ambulance skidded and crashed against a toll plaza at Shiroor in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district today killing four people on the spot.

Four others suffered critical injuries in the horrific incident, the CCTV footages of which went viral on social media. 

In the video, the ambulance can be seen swerving and crashing into the toll gate as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The vehicle overturned, throwing the patient and attenders out of the vehicle after hitting a pillar at the toll gate.

The deceased have been identified as Gajanana Naik (45) the patient, Manjunath Naik (40) Lokesh Naik (42) and Jyothi (32). The driver of the ambulance has been identified as Roshan.

All the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Among those injured, the condition of one person is learnt to be critical. The injured include toll gate staff Shambhaji Gorpade.

The tragedy occurred when the ambulance was reportedly carrying a patient and was on its way from Honnavar to Udupi. 

The patient was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Honnavar and was later referred to a hospital in Udupi for treatment.

Police sources said that eight people, including the driver, were travelling in the ambulance.

The accident was captured in CCTV cameras at the toll gate. Though the staff at the toll gate tried to clear the way for the ambulance, the driver failed to control the vehicle and hit the toll plaza before it toppled.

Byndoor police have visited the spot and an investigation is under progress.
 

