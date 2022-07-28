  1. Home
Praveen Nettaru murder probe to be handed over to NIA, says CM

News Network
July 29, 2022

Mangaluru, July 29: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the probe into the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

One more person was arrested on Friday in connection with the killing of Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district that happened earlier this week. 

Earlier, two persons had been apprehended by police in relation to the case.
Both the arrested are said to be members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI). Their family members have accused the policemen of falsely implicating them in the murder case. 

"We have decided to hand over the case to the NIA. It will be communicated to the Home Department. Since it is an inter-state issue (Karnataka-Kerala), we decided to hand over the matter to the NIA," Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

Additional director general of police (law & order) Alok Kumar said 21 people from various organisations have been detained and are being interrogated.

Earlier, Bommai said that if the situation demands "Yogi Adityanath model" will be implemented to tackle anti-national and communal elements in the state.

“There are different methods to deal with the situation in Karnataka and all of them are being used. If the situation demands, Yogi model government will come in Karnataka too," Bommai said.

News Network
July 24,2022

New Delhi, July 24: Delhi has reported the first case of monkeypox virus after a man with likely no history of foreign travel tested positive on Sunday. The 31-year-old resident of west Delhi has been hospitalised.

This is India's fourth case, with the remaining three from Kerala. 

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox as a global public health emergency.

Elaborating on the virus - which has now spread to 75 countries and has reported more than 17,000 cases across the world, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is a “clear risk of further international spread” although the risk of interference with global traffic remains “low at the moment”.

“So in short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations,” Ghebreyesus added, while speaking at the UN health agency's press briefing.

The WHO underlined that a large number of monkeypox cases have been reported among men who have sex with men. He, however, urged an discrimination-free approach to combat the latest global outbreak.

Meanwhile, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of WHO South-East Asia Region, said that it is possible to reduce the further spread of the zoonotic disease with focused efforts among the at-risk population.

She echoed Ghebreyesus in noting that these efforts and measures should be “sensitive, devoid of stigma or discrimination”.

“Though the risk of Monkeypox globally and in the (southeast Asia) region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real. Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus. We need to stay alert and prepared to roll out intense response to curtail further spread of Monkeypox,” Singh added.

According to the WHO, the zoonotic disease is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal with “lesions, body fluids and respiratory droplets”, or with material contaminated with the monkeypox virus.

Notably, India's first monkeypox case was detected earlier this month in Kerala, following which the Centre rushed a multidisciplinary team to the region to allay the outbreak. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has trained as many as 15 research diagnostic laboratories across the country for early detection of the virus.

Furthermore, the central government released a host of guidelines to check the virus spread in India, including those at the entry points to the country. International passengers have been advised to avoid close contact with sick persons, dead or live wild animals, and others. They have also been advised against eating or preparing meat from wild game or using items such as powders and lotions, derived from wild animals from Africa.

Additionally, if a person develops symptoms of the virus, including fever and skin rash, and were in a region where monkeypox has been reported or had come in contact with someone who may have contracted it, then he/she is advised to immediately consult the nearest health facility.

News Network
July 18,2022

Bengaluru, July 18: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, reacting to the concerns raised by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on the weakening stature of opposition parties in the country, asked who was responsible for the development. 

“Anyone raising questions are dubbed anti-national. Even Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen had to face this bitter experience,” he said.

If Opposition leaders raise their voice, they are silenced using ED, CBI and I-T department, Kumaraswamy said.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy recalled the remarks made by Justice Ramana where he rued that it was unfortunate that the stature of opposition parties were shrinking and Bills were being passed sans any discussion. 

“I agree with these remarks. Introspection about these statements is the need of the hour. Who is responsible for weakening the opposition parties in the country? What is happening over the past eight years?,” he asked.

Discussion is not allowed even for key legislations and budget worth lakhs of crores. Karnataka legislature is proof of that. Only when there is a ‘jugal-bandi’ between ruling and opposition parties will there be progress, Kumaraswamy said.

On the CJI’s comments on long imprisonment without trial, Kumaraswamy said that 80 per cent of the 6.1 lakh prisoners were undertrials. “How many of them are innocent? Who is responsible for their plight?” he asked. The words of the judge at least should enlighten the irresponsible administration, he added.

News Network
July 16,2022

cop.jpg

Kalaburgi, July 16: A female police sub inspector from Shahabad in Kalaburigi was seriously injured when an accused arrested in connection with the murder of Shahabad CMC former president Girish Kambanur, attacked her while she was conducting a spot inspection of the murder.

In retaliation, the police opened fire at accused Vijayakumar Halli. Both injured PSI Suvarna and the accused are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalaburagi.

Girish Kambanur was murdered in Shahabad town recently and the police formed two teams to nab the accused.

The police arrested Vijayakumar Halli and others on Friday late night. The accused were taken to conduct spot inspection where talwar and pistols were thrown away near Tonasanahalli village. Under the guise of showing the spot where the pistol was thrown, Vijayakumar attacked PSI Suvarna with a machete.

CPI Vijayakumar immediately opened fire at the accused injuring his left leg.

Superintendent of police Isha Pant said the firing has taken place in the wee hours of Saturday. Suvarna sustained serious injuries. She is being treated at ICU. Vijaykumar is out of danger, she told. 

