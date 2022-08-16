  1. Home
  Praveen Nettaru was murdered to create terror, say NIA sources

News Network
August 17, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 17: The National Investigation Agency sources on Wednesday said that 31-year-old Praveen Kumar Nettare, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist in Bellare town in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, was murdered to create terror in the region.

The accused -- Zakir Savanur, Mohammad Shafeeq Bellare, Sheik Saddam Hussain Bellare and Mohammad Harris Bellare -- who are arrested in connection with the incident have revealed this during investigation.

The assailants did not intend to kill Nettare but avenge the killing of Masood and spread terror in the mind of locals, the sources added.

Karnataka police had arrested all the eight persons within 24 hours of the death of Masood on July 19.

The assailants followed Nettare, prepared a plan to hack him to death and executed it on July 26, the sources said.

Nettare's murder had led to the revenge murder of an innocent Muslim youth 23-year-old Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet at Surathkal. Police have cracked the case and arrested all six accused of murder.

Nettare's murder had led to resentment against the ruling BJP by its party workers and activists. The party members have also laid siege to the residence of Karnataka Home Minister causing severe embarrassment to the ruling party.

News Network
August 9,2022

Mangaluru, July 9: The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested one more person in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Bellare police station limits. 

Praveen was hacked to death by three bike-borne miscreants in front of his chicken stall at Bellare on July 26.

DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that the arrested is Abdul kabeer C A ( 33) from Jattipalla House in Sullia. 

With this, the police have arrested seven persons so far.  

The SP said that the investigation is in progress. All the assailants have been identified by the police and a search was on for them.

News Network
August 12,2022

Udupi, Aug 12: A 32-year-old woman lost her life when the motorbike on which she was riding pillion skidded and fell when a cow suddenly came across the road at Vandse village in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district. 

The victim has been identified as Ambika, an assistant teacher at Hemmadi government model higher primary school. She was riding pillion with her husband Srikanth, who is also a teacher at Navundra government higher primary school when the incident occurred on August 11 morning. 

It is learnt that Srikanth used to drop his wife to her school before heading to his school on his motorbike. The couple has a one-and-half-year-old child.

On August 11, when their two-wheeler reached Vandse, a cow suddenly ran across the road. 

In his bid to avoid crashing into the cow Srikanth lost control over his vehicle and it skilled and fell. Even though he suffered minor injuries his wife suffered severe head injuries.  She was rushed to a private hospital in Udupi where she breathed her last by night.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 4,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The murder case of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru has not yet been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) so far, according to ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar. 

Speaking about the progress of investigation, he said, the police have successfully detected who is behind his murder. 

“Information is already gathered on who carried out murder, who conspired and planned and they will be arrested soon,” he said. 

A decision will be taken on when to hand over the case to the NIA. However, before handing over the case, Karnataka police will arrest all accused persons, he said.

He further stated that 18 check posts are being opened across the bordering district of Dakshina Kannada as per the directions of the Home Minister and DGP.

The CCTV will be installed on check posts and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) staff will be deputed. This tight security arrangement will be there for a year, he added. 

