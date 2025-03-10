  1. Home
  2. Pre-Monsoon Showers Likely in South-Interior, Coastal Karnataka on March 11-12

March 10, 2025

Many parts of Karnataka, which have been experiencing hot and humid conditions over the past few days, are expected to receive pre-monsoon showers this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall over south-interior and coastal Karnataka on March 11 and 12.

According to synoptic observations, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the northeast equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Additionally, light to moderate southeasterly winds are prevailing over the State at lower tropospheric levels.

As per the forecast, isolated light rain and thundershowers are likely in Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chickballapur, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, and Hassan districts in south-interior Karnataka, along with Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in coastal Karnataka on March 11.

On March 12, rainfall activity may extend to Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru as well. However, dry weather is expected to prevail over the rest of the State.

In Bengaluru, temperatures remained high on Sunday, with the city and Kempegowda International Airport recording a maximum of 34.5°C, while the HAL Airport station reported 34.1°C. The minimum temperatures were recorded at 19.7°C, 18.5°C, and 18°C at these respective stations.

Over the next few days, Bengaluru’s maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 34°C and 20°C. The highest-ever temperature recorded in March was 37.3°C in 1996.

March 1,2025

Mangaluru, Mar 1: Muslim religious and community leaders have strongly opposed the Wakf Amendment Bill 2024, calling it a threat to religious freedom. They have urged the government to uphold constitutional values and withdraw the bill immediately.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, March 1, they stated that the bill, introduced in August last year, has faced widespread resistance. Critics argue that it undermines the rights of Muslims and disregards constitutional protections. The bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, but reports suggest that the committee rejected opposition-proposed changes and introduced even more controversial provisions, deepening concerns.

Leaders emphasized that Wakf properties are sacred donations meant for religious and social welfare purposes within the community. The Wakf Act, first established in 1913 and amended multiple times, safeguards these properties. The Indian Constitution guarantees religious freedom under Articles 25-28, and Article 26 specifically grants religious communities the right to manage their institutions and properties.

The BJP-led government has proposed a new bill titled United Wakf - Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, Development (UMEED) Act. Community leaders fear that the amendments will reduce Muslim control over Wakf assets. One of the most contentious changes requires all Wakf properties to have documented proof within six months, failing which they will lose their Wakf status. Previously, an independent Islamic law expert surveyed Wakf properties, but the amendment shifts this responsibility to district collectors, raising concerns about impartiality. Additionally, the bill removes the requirement for only Muslim officials to be appointed to the Wakf Tribunal and mandates at least two non-Muslim members in the Wakf Board. Critics question why such changes apply only to Wakf institutions while other religious trusts remain self-governed.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee received 9.8 million public objections, the majority opposing the amendments. However, reports suggest that the government ignored these concerns and proceeded with the bill in both Houses of Parliament.

Opponents argue that this amendment aims to bring Wakf assets under government control, eroding the religious and cultural identity of the Muslim community. They view it as a divisive political move that threatens the rights of India’s largest minority.

Religious leaders have urged all citizens who support constitutional values and secularism to voice their opposition to the bill.

Prominent scholars and community leaders at the press conference included Khazi Ahmad Musliyar Takha Ustad, Khazi Zainul Ulama Mani Ustad, Sayyid Ismail Thangal Ujire, Usmanul Faizi Thodaru, U K Muhammad Sadi Valavoor, U K Abdul Aziz Darimi Chokkabetu, S P Hamza Sakhafi Bantwal, N K M Shafi Sadi Bengaluru, Abdul Hameed Darimi Sampya, P P Ahmad Sakhafi Kashipatna, K I Abdul Khader Darimi Kukkil, P M Usman Sadi Pattori, K L Umar Darimi Pattori, T M Muhiyuddin Kamil Sakhafi Toke, Dr M S M Zaini Kamil, Anees Kausari, Umar Darimi Salmar, Qasim Darimi Savanoor, M Y Abdul Hafeez Sadi Kodagu, Abu Bakr Siddiq Darimi Kadaba, K K M Kamil Sakhafi Suribail, Rafiq Hudavi Kolar, K M Abu Bakr Siddiq Montugoli, Hussain Darimi Renjaladi, M P M Ashraf Sadi Malluru, Abu Saleh Faizi Tumbe, Muhammad Ali Turkalike, and Muhammad Musliyar Mundol.

The meeting was led by B A Abdul Nasir Lakki Star, president of the Dakshina Kannada Wakf Advisory Committee, and Ashraf Kinar, vice president of the committee.

February 24,2025

Mangaluru: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has urged the Karnataka government to allocate Rs 3,000 crore in the 2025 state budget for the development of the tourism sector in Dakshina Kannada. This demand was made as part of the party’s ‘Janata Budget – 2025’ initiative.

Anwar Sadath S, president of SDPI’s Mangaluru Rural district unit, emphasized the district’s vast tourism potential, given its location between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea. He suggested projects such as beach development, walking tracks, play zones, amusement parks, and other recreational activities to boost tourism in the region.

In addition to tourism development, SDPI has called for several key initiatives in the state budget:

•    Establishment of a government medical college and a super-specialty hospital in Dakshina Kannada.

•    Setting up a High Court bench and a government law college in the district.

•    Development of an IT Park to boost employment opportunities.

•    Minimum support price for arecanut and a dedicated research centre for arecanut diseases.

•    Expansion of healthcare facilities, including a branch of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mangaluru.

•    Construction of residential accommodation for Muslim religious leaders serving in mosques and madrasas.

•    A special financial package for paddy farmers, offering Rs 2 lakh per acre as financial assistance.

Sadath criticized previous administrations for neglecting Dakshina Kannada, despite the district being one of the top tax contributors in Karnataka. He highlighted the dominance of private entities in education, healthcare, and business, stressing the need for greater government support in public amenities and welfare schemes.

SDPI urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure adequate budgetary allocations for new projects, job creation, education, healthcare, and social welfare programs. The party insisted that the upcoming budget, to be presented on March 7, should prioritize balanced regional development across all districts.

March 10,2025

Kannada actor Harshavardhini Ranya – also known as Ranya Rao, arrested for smuggling gold from Dubai – was allotted land to set up a steel plant by the previous Karnataka government in February 2023, said the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) said on Sunday.

Ranya Rao was found to be in possession of gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Searches were also conducted at her residence, and gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore were seized, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had said on Wednesday.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of DGP-rank senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao.

The KIADB's statement comes after reports claimed that a company linked to Ranya Rao was allotted 12 acres of industrial land by the board in 2023.

The office of the minister for medium and large industries MB Patil shared the government's final notification issued on February 22, 2023, regarding the allocation of land to Ranya Rao's firm Ksiroda India at the Sira Industrial Area in the Tumakuru district, news agency PTI reported.

The Congress came to power after defeating the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party in the Karnataka assembly election in May 2023.

The proceedings of the Karnataka government, shared by the minister's office, said, "Approval to the proposal of M/s Ksiroda India Private Limited to establish a unit for manufacture of 'steel products - TMT bars, rods and allied products' at Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district.

"The government is pleased to accord in-principle approval to the investment proposal of ₹138 crore, generating employment to about 160 persons with the following infrastructure assistances, incentives and concessions," it said.

In a press release issued by MB Patil's office, the KIADB said the allotment to the company linked to Ranjya Rao was done in January 2023.

KIADB CEO Mahesh said on Sunday Ksiroda India was allotted 12 acres of land on January 2, 2023, by the previous government, referring to the BJP, the PTI report added.

"The land, located in Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district, was approved for allotment during the 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held on the same day, when the last govt was in power," PTI quoted Mahesh as saying.

According to the KIADB press release, the company had submitted a proposal to set up a manufacturing unit for steel TMT bars, rods, and allied products, with an investment of ₹138 crore. The project was expected to generate approximately 160 jobs.

Ramachandra Rao is currently serving as the chairman and managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The total seizure in the case stood at ₹17.29 crore, including assets worth ₹4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

