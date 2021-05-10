  1. Home
  Prepare for third wave of covid-19: Karnataka CM

Prepare for third wave of covid-19: Karnataka CM

News Network
May 10, 2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday asked his Cabinet colleagues and officials to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19.

During a meeting with ministers and officials on the Covid-19 situation, Yediyurappa said a task force should be constituted to plan for the third wave, according to a statement from his office.

It was on May 1 that the government first announced its plan to prepare for the third wave whose advent has not been ruled out even as the ongoing second wave is raging.

During the meeting, Yediyurappa said patients in emergency should be made available with beds and remdesivir. He also directed officials to monitor the beds in private hospitals. At private medical colleges, steps should be taken urgently to set up oxygen generator plants in a phased manner.

He asked legislators and ministers to focus on their constituencies and districts with steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
 

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 10,2021

Mangaluru, May 10: The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have caused a great hit to daily wage laborers. This lockdown is no different. For the past week, daily wage laborers from outside Mangaluru who come to Mangaluru seeking employment have found themselves without jobs. 

While the current COVID situation makes it important to impose such measures, the daily wage workers are bearing the brunt of this decision. Every single day that a lockdown is in place is another day of work and pay lost for them. Many of them work in agriculture, and daily wage work is what they do when there is no agricultural work in their hometowns. They come to Mangaluru as the pay for daily wage workers is higher than it is in their hometowns. 

They work as coolies, house cleaning staff, gardeners, etc. Since the lockdown has been in place, they have been unable to find people willing to hire them. The workers wait at bus stands, hoping that people will see them, interact with them and give them work, but most of the time they return empty handed. 

Although the current lockdown is to end soon, there is uncertainty surrounding whether or not another will be imposed. The livelihoods of these daily wage laborers have been completely derailed by this uncertainty. They are unsure when they will be able to have anything close to steady employment. 

The workers say that they have already sent their children back to their hometowns. Earning somewhere from ₹500-700 a day, they do not have much room for savings, and the money goes towards necessary expenditure like feeding them, their children, and rent. As long as these repeated lockdown keep occurring, the more likely a prospect starvation becomes. The situation is dire.

While celebrities from all over the world call COVID a unifying experience, it does not take away from the reality of the situation. While it is true, the grief, fear, loss and isolation caused due to COVID is something everyone is experiencing, that isn’t all there is to it. The choice to isolate and social distance is simply not available to everyone. 

Despite the severity of the COVID situation in India, the daily wage workers have no choice but to continually seek work. For most of them, their daily income does not come from just one place, and requires them to work in multiple places by the end of the day. This increases the number of people they interact with, making them more vulnerable to infection and transmission. This in turn puts their children and all their employers at risk. Because of this fear, at the moment, many people are avoiding hiring maids, gardeners etc. to minimize interaction and in fear of getting infected. 

With the lockdown in place, the workers are still looking for work, with no avail. Since most of them are from outside Mangaluru, the live in rented rooms. Because of the draught in daily wage work, they are now struggling to pay rent and unsure of how long they will have a place to live. 

As the cases increase, the desperation becomes worse. If lockdowns continue, it is highly likely that the workers will be unable to afford rent and have no choice but to return to their hometowns.

News Network
May 9,2021

blast.jpg

Kabul, May 9: The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials say.

Officials said on Sunday that medical staff in hospitals were struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 people, mostly schoolgirls, who were injured in the blast on Saturday.

The blast occurred in front of a school in the Shia majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in western Kabul.

An eyewitness reported that the victims of the attack were mostly female students headed on their way back home after finishing school.

The death toll in the blasts might increase, Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, there were a total of three consecutive blasts in the afternoon near Kabul’s Seyyed ul-Shohada Girls School in Dasht-e-Barchi.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the Taliban militant group was responsible for the attack. 

The Taliban, however, did not claim responsibility for the blast.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul.

Khatibzadeh described the attack against civilians as detestable, particularly as the targets were girl students. He offered condolences to the survivors and families of those killed in the attack.

The violent attack came a week after the United States and its NATO allies began pulling their troops and military hardware out of Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden announced the schedule to complete the drawdown of US forces by September 11.

The Taliban have issued a warning, pledging to attack US troops if they failed to withdraw as scheduled.

Twenty years on, violence is increasingly rampant in the conflict-stricken country. 

News Network
May 8,2021

fire.jpg

Karwar, May 08: There was a minor fire on board the Indian Navy's Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the early hours Saturday, and no harm suffered by both the Navy personnel as well as to the vessel.

According to official sources, a minor fire was witnessed on board of the Aircraft and immediately put down by the Navy personnel.

"The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of the warship having accommodation for sailors," a statement said.

"The ship's duty personnel acted promptly to fight the fire. All personnel on board have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported," the statement added.

The sources said that an inquiry into the incident had been ordered over the minor fire that occurred on board the warship.

The INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier purchased by India from Russia in 2013 and was renamed in honour of Vikramaditya, the legendary emperor.

