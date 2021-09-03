  1. Home
Price rise is not a ‘real problem’ of citizens; protesters are conspirators: Karnataka Minister

News Network
September 3, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Karnataka’s Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda today claimed that there was “no real problem” citizens faced with rising fuel and cooking gas cylinder prices.

“Everybody knows why the prices are rising. But, there’s politics taking place on this. Real gas users aren’t on the streets. Politicians are on the streets to do their political drama. Nobody is really facing a problem. This is a political conspiracy. There’s no real problem,” Gowda told reporters.

Gowda’s statement came at a time when the ruling BJP is on the defensive over the hike in the price of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

“Who gave gas to every household? It is PM Modi who gave facilities for women who were suffering from burning eyes and noses,” Gowda said. “Petrol and gas [prices] are flexible. They go up and down at once. This happened under the Congress’ rule also. It’s temporary,” he said.

News Network
August 27,2021

Mysuru, Aug 27: Mysuru Police, who are investigating the alleged gang rape case, suspected on four engineering students behind the crime.

The incident was reported late on Tuesday near Chamundi Hill, here.

A college student was allegedly raped by a gang of men. The police suspect that four engineering students, one from Tamil Nadu and three from Kerala, are suspects in the case, said an officer.

Police suspect the accused are hiding in Kerala and two teams of police have left for Kerala, he said. 

News Network
September 2,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 2: The Karnataka government has revised its Covid-19 protocol for people coming from Kerala, exempting a set of people from mandatory seven days institutional quarantine.

It had earlier stated that all those coming from Kerala have to be under institutional quarantine for seven days in view of the alarming rise in Covid cases.

The revised protocol exempted constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals and their spouses from institutional quarantine.

Apart from them, children below two years, people in dire emergency situation such as death in the family or medical treatment, short term travellers (within three days), students arriving to Karnataka for examination along with one parent each and go back within three days and passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport have been exempted, the order said.

According to the government order, all students and employees should compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours irrespective of their Covid-19 vaccination status. It clarified that the validity of such certificates is for one week.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the situation in Kerala was "scary."

"We are scared of the prevailing situation in Kerala. The number of Covid patients is not reducing. Yesterday also more than 30,000 people were tested positive for Covid-19," Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday.

He also said that the situation had prompted the Karnataka government to make institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming from Kerala.

"Students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have complained that institutional quarantine for a week will affect them. Hence, keeping in view the academic future of the students, the government has directed the centres and institutions to arrange for institutional quarantine," Sudhakar said.

He further said the employers will have to make arrangement for institutional quarantine of their staff. Others coming here will be home quarantined, he explained.

The Karnataka government had earlier made it mandatory for everyone coming from Kerala to get quarantined for a week even if they possess a negative RT-PCR report or have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

These measures were taken in view of the alarming rise in Covid cases in the neighbouring Kerala which reported 32,803 new Covid-19 cases and 173 deaths on Wednesday.

News Network
August 31,2021

mishap.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Seven persons, including the son of a Congress MLA, were killed in a major road accident that occured in the early hours of Tuesday in Bengaluru's Koramangala.

The police said that the SUV, being driven by one of the deceased, was crushed after the driver lost control, hit a pole and then rammed into a building near Mangala Convention Hall.

Among those killed is Karuna Sagar, the son of Hosur Congress MLA Prakash, and bride-to-be.

A local resident said that he heard a loud noise and rushed out to find that the SUV had crashed. Residents doused the fire emanating from the car.

While one person was injured, the bodies of the others who died were decapitated. The hurt person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Adugodi traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to St John's Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

It is believed that none of them were wearing seat belts and hence airbags weren't deployed. The overspeeding SUV lost its tyres before the crash.

The police have taken up the case suo motu and are investigating.

