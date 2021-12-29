Pro-Kannada groups withdraw Dec 31 Karnataka Bandh

  1. Home
News Network
December 30, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Pro-Kannada organisations have withdrawn the 'Karnataka Bandh' scheduled to be held on 31 December following the state government's assurance to the leaders of Kannada organisations on Thursday.

Holding a meeting with the leaders of Kannada organisations in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was successful in convincing the Kannada organisations to withdraw their bandh call.

Addressing the media after the meeting with the leaders, Bommai said, "We had a long meeting with the leaders of Kannada organisations and discussed various issues. We have reiterated that the state government will always support the Kannada activists to safeguard the interests of the state and requested them to withdraw the bandh as it would severely impact the traders and other industries. Responding to our request, they have withdrawn the Karnataka Bandh. All trade and transport activities will remain as usual on Friday.

Asked whether the government has given any word on the major demand of banning Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activities in Karnataka, Bommai replied, "I have already made our (state government) stand clear. We also explained to them the legal options that we are exploring currently and they were convinced by it."

Vatal Nagaraj, President of the Kannada Organizations Federations said, "The Chief Minister has appealed to withdraw the bandh and he has assured us of all the help in the interest of the state and language in the coming days. Hence we have withdrawn the Karnataka Bandh scheduled to be held on 31 December."

Meanwhile, the Pro-Kannada activists led by Praveen Kumar Shetty of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike had a tough time in convincing Vatal Nagaraj to withdraw the bandh initially. Nagaraj was reportedly hellbent on continuing with the Bandh regardless of the support. However, with CM Bommai holding talks with the Kannada leaders, the confusion over the bandh was cleared.

December 29,2021

AnwarManippady.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 29: Karnataka BJP leader Anwar Manippady on Tuesday said that he will not be attending the two-day state Executive Committee meeting being held in Hubballi, despite being a member because of the “attitude of the party leaders”.

"I have written enough and I have passed on the message to the seniors of the party... they do not seem to be taking care. I am not bothered about being thrown out of the party. I have not come to politics to make money. I have always been an open person,” he said.

He added: "The concept of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' has totally been neglected and not happening at all... such a good concept has gone. In fact, they are going against it by totally neglecting minorities, especially Muslims." He also accused the state government of taking no action against encroachments of Wakf properties.

Meanwhile, amid speculations about leadership change in the states, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he along with other leaders will collectively strive to bring the party back to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

During the two-day BJP state executive meeting, party's National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and several leaders are said to have thrown their weight behind Bommai. There have been rumours of Bommai’s possible exit for some time now. 

December 20,2021

New Delhi, Dec 20: State governments can allow teaching the Bhagavad Gita to school students, the government told Lok Sabha on Monday.

Replying to members' questions in the Lower House, Union Minister for Education Annapurna Devi said that state governments can also make provisions for the teaching of Bhojpuri language in schools if they wish to do so. She added that under the New Education Policy, the education of children in regional languages has been made compulsory.

"Education comes in the concurrent list of (the Constitution). If the states want, they can add Bhagavad Gita to the curriculum. Under the CBSE [Central Board of Secondary Education] pattern, Bhagavad Gita is already taught in various classes. If states want, they can add Bhagavad Gita," the minister told the House during the Question Hour.

She was replying to the question asked by BJP's North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty. The BJP member wanted to know from the government if it is considering bringing provisions for the teaching of Bhagavad Gita to school students across the country.

While asking his question, Shetty also suggested that the Congress members read Bhagavad Gita "so that they get the wisdom to do good work".

Congress members were at that time protesting in the House over Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demanding the sacking of Union Minister for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra as his son Ashish Mishra is one of the accused arrested in the case.

"Some contents from the Bhagavad Gita are already there for the students of classes Class 6, 7 and 8. Bhagavad Gita is taught," the minister said in her reply.

In his question, BJP member Nishikant Dubey sought to know from the government if it was considering giving recognition to Bhojpuri or making the language part of the school curriculum for students of classes 1-12 and the higher education institutions as well.

He said people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been demanding it for a long time.

"Under the New Education Policy, education of children in Indian language and regional languages has been made compulsory. States can teach (school) children in Bhojpuri. States can implement the new education policy and teach (Bhojpuri) in classes 1 to 12," the minister of state for education replied.

The minister said the Union government issues advisories to the state governments from time to time. "If the state governments want, they can comply with them and make provisions for teaching (Bhojpuri) to students of Classes 1 to 12," she said. 

December 21,2021

dribrahimhaji.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 21: Acclaimed educationist and entrepreneur in automotive and jewellery industries Dr P A Ibrahim Haji passed away today in Kerala’s Kozhikode. He was 78.
 
He was the chairman of PACE Education group (which runs P. A. College of Engineering), founder and vice-chairman of the Indus Motor Company and co-chairman and key investor of Malabar Gold. There are around 25,000 employees working within his group.

Ibrahim was born on 6 September 1943, in Pallikere, in Kasaragod, Kerala, India. His parents were Abdulla Ibrahim Haji, a textile merchant and Aysha. He attended the Government Mappila LP School, and later the Kottikulam Government Fisheries High School. After completing his schooling, he pursued his diploma in automobile engineering in Chennai.

In 1999, he created the PACE Education Group, an educational trust which provides education from kindergarten up to higher secondary school levels in Indian and British curricula, as well as providing undergraduate and post graduate degrees in engineering and management in the United Arab Emirates and India. The group has 1200 teaching staff and 500 non-teaching staff.

Selected by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University as a member of the Board of Governors of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University which is the affiliation body for technical education in Kerala.

Honours

C H Award in memory of C H Mohammed Koya, former Kerala Chief Minister of Kerala

Pravasi Ratna (SEP-2005) Awarded at the NRI Global Meet

Garshom Lifetime Achievement Award 2017

K. Avukader Kutty Naha Memorial Award 2013

K.S. Abdullah Memorial Award 2016 Presented by Kasaragod KMCC Sharjah Committee

Honorary degree of Doctor of Letters, Honoris Causa (Hon. D. Litt.), by the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya 

