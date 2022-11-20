  1. Home
  2. Probe ordered into voter data theft after apprehension of impersonation: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer

November 20, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 20: In the midst of the Congress’s allegations of voter data theft, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena said the inquiry was ordered following the apprehension of impersonation by an NGO during the ‘voter awareness drive’.

“The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner had some information. We have the apprehension that there is impersonation and it has to be inquired. Ultimately, after the police investigation and our Divisional Commissioner inquiry, we will come to know what is there in it,” Meena told PTI.

The Congress in Karnataka has alleged that the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Institute (‘Chilume Trust’) hired many private people who were given fake identity cards impersonating Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of BBMP.

The opposition party alleged that the private trust, which was assigned by the Bengaluru civic agency to spread awareness among voters, collected details of the voters such as name, mother tongue, gender, religion, caste, voter ID number, and the Aadhaar number.

Meena declined to comment on the complaint by Congress with the State Election Commission regarding voter data theft. He said the reason behind the suspected impersonation will come out only after the probe.

“Let’s wait for the inquiry. If I comment on anything, it will compromise the inquiry. We will not say about the merit of the complaint. The regional commissioner is entrusted with the inquiry. Let the truth come out. Then we will take action as per the recommendation,” the CEO said.

The Congress alleged that the Chilume Trust also fed the information collected from voters into its private app. To a question whether his office would revisit the deletion of 6.73 lakh names from the electoral roll in Bengaluru following the "revelation", he said addition and deletion are a regular process and there was no need to revisit it again.

According to Meena, in the city, 6.73 lakh names were deleted and about three lakh new names added to the electoral roll. He added that the Election Commission of India carried out a major exercise to find out "photo-similar" entries in the electoral roll using software in the country. Using the software, 16 lakh entries were deleted from the electoral roll from across Karnataka including 6.73 lakh from Bengaluru after the verification by the BLOs.

According to him, about one crore such entries were deleted including around 15 lakh in Tamil Nadu and 14 lakh in Maharashtra. On the Congress' charge that the directors of the Chilume trust, which is in the middle of the controversy, have not been named in the FIR, Meena said the NGO has been mentioned in it, which itself means that those heading the organisations have been named.

The BBMP had given permission to the Chilume Trust to conduct 'Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), a voter awareness drive by the Election Commission, in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due next year.

BBMP said last week that the Trust violated the conditions of the permission and asked the public not to share any voter details with representatives of the NGO. 

November 15,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 15: Reacting to the recent notices sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, party MP D.K. Suresh on Tuesday said that it was a ploy to suppress powerful leaders during election time.

Talking to reporters, the Bengaluru Rural MP said: "This is being done to demoralize leaders who are powerful during elections. The IT and ED raids and actions are carried out as per instructions of the Central BJP government in the states which are headed for elections. It is a common phenomenon.

"As a member of the Assembly, Shivakumar will have to attend probes. He has to be within the legal framework. Whatever may be the circumstance, filing of FIR's, summoning or troubling in whatever way, Shivakumar is ready."

Suresh further said that there was no question of getting scared when there is no mistake committed.

"All cooperation would be extended for the probe. We are ready to face any case," he reiterated.

Along with Shivakumar, the ED has also summoned Suresh to New Delhi.

Suresh is the younger brother of Shivakumar and managed to win one of the three seats in the last parliamentary elections.

All remaining seats were swept by the BJP.

The ED's notice to Shivakumar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was also debated.

Shivakumar had stated that he was summoned deliberately to New Delhi.

November 13,2022

As many as 130,000 Palestinians, who live in the areas occupied by the Israeli regime following a war in 1948, face the threat of demolition of their homes and other structures, a new report says.

The survey was published by the Arab Center for Alternative Planning (ACAP) and the Sikkuy-Aufoq Organization, both of whom are NGOs based in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, the Palestinian Information Center news agency reported on Saturday (November 12, 2022).

The two organizations produced the statistics by counting the number of the Palestinian-owned buildings that lacked what the occupying regime calls "construction permits."

The 130,000 Palestinians reside in about 29,000 buildings that have fallen short of obtaining the permits due to restrictions or dilatory tactics that are intentionally employed by the occupying regime. About 15,000 of those Palestinian structures are small buildings, agricultural sheds, car repair shops, and other structures.

Close to 90 percent of the structures are located "within the approved structural plans and within areas designated for housing," the news agency reported, citing the research. The Tel Aviv regime, however, has stopped short of completing the "necessary planning procedures" in those areas that allow the issuance of the permits.

The Israeli regime claimed existence after occupying huge swathes of Palestinian territories during a Western-backed war that lasted between May 1948 and March 1949.

Following the warfare, roughly 800,000 Jews immigrated to the occupied territories in line with plans led by the Israeli regime, which sought to create a racial supremacy regime. In the year running up to the war, Tel Aviv also embarked on a large-scale ethnic cleansing campaign that forced between 750,000 to 850,000 Palestinians out of their homeland.

The research, meanwhile, showed that, within the occupied territories, it takes Palestinians an average of eight years to obtain a building permit, compared to just 2.5 years for the Israeli population.

Palestinians demonstrate in occupied territories against Israel's demolitions

Separately on Saturday, scores of Palestinians took to the streets in the city of Tayibe, located in the central part of the occupied territories, in protest at the Israeli regime's demolition policy.

The protests broke out after a local Palestinian resident, Diaa Jaber, was notified that his home would be demolished soon by the Israeli authorities, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The protesters blocked the main road in the city to express their rejection of the policy, under which dozens of their homes and structures are at risk of demolition.

They chanted slogans and raised banners reading ‘demolition of Arabs’ homes won’t go on’, and ‘no to the demolition policy’.

Witnesses said Israeli police forces confronted the participants in an attempt to disperse them.

In early September, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) offered a grim report, saying the Israeli regime has demolished close to 9,000 Palestinian-owned structures since 2009, rendering thousands of Palestinians homeless.

According to the report, the regime has laid waste to as many as 8,746 such buildings throughout the period. The demolitions have displaced some 13,000 Palestinians and inflicted losses on around 152,000 others, the UN report added.

In order to try to rationalize flattening of the Palestinian structures, the regime has been accusing their owners of lacking construction permit, obtaining which is next to impossible.

The Tel Aviv regime also regularly destroys the homes of Palestinians it blames for attacks on Israeli settlers, in an act of collective punishment condemned by human rights activists.

Thousands of Palestinians, in spite of the fact that they had done nothing wrong and were not suspected of any wrongdoing, have been displaced due to the regime’s cruel policy.

November 15,2022

Mangaluru: City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has signed an agreement with Shriharsha N, senior superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Postal Division for introducing a facility of payment of traffic violation fine fees under Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction at post offices. With this post offices will henceforth accept fines for traffic offences recorded through the automation centre reported in Mangaluru city police limits. 

Shriharsha said at present, the notices are delivered through the postmen. The facility of paying fines for traffic violations under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City police is available only online and at four Traffic Police Stations and four Mangaluru One Centers. But henceforth this facility will be extended in all head and sub-post offices of Karnataka.

The violation notices recorded at the automation centres are issued to the owners of those vehicles. The fine has to be paid by the owner of such vehicles within seven days of the notice. If a vehicle registered in any other city of Karnataka violates traffic rules in Mangaluru, a notice will be sent to the address.

“Henceforth, penal fee for violation of traffic rules under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru city police can be paid by cash or through QR Code scanning at 1,702 departmental post offices in Karnataka including 126 post offices of Dakshina Kannada and 62 post offices of Udupi district, “ Shriharsha said.

Fines for traffic violations received under ePayment service at post offices will be instantly transmitted online to the Mangaluru City Police server through API integration.

The customer has to bring the traffic violation fine challan to the post office. If more than one notice has been issued to the vehicle owner for violating the traffic rules and if the customer does not bring his old notice or has lost it, the customer can obtain the details of such notices from post offices by giving the vehicle registration number and pay the penalty fee for all or some of the outstanding notices. The customers can also check at the post offices whether there is any penalty charge on the vehicles at the time of sale and can be paid immediately.

Shashi Kumar said automation is the future of enforcement. The department has identified 97 points for the installation of CCTV cameras at Rs 1 crore, he said.

DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar Srivastava, ACP (Traffic) Geetha Kulkarni and assistant superintendent of post offices, Shrinath N B Mangaluru were present on the occasion.

