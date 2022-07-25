Probe underway after Bajrang Dal stops students’ party at Mangaluru pub

Mangaluru, July 26: In yet another incident of moral policing, members of a saffron outfit last night allegedly barged into a pub in Mangaluru and forcefully stopped a party that was organised by students of a private college.

The activists belonging to Bajrang Dal asked the management of the Recycle Pub in Balmata area of Mangaluru to stop the event, alleging that the students were indulged in some "illegal activities", officials said.

They objected to the girls partying there and asked the students to leave the pub, they said. The activists also abused the students.



Defending the act of activists, Sharan Pumpwell, the leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that an "obscene" video involving some college students had gone viral a few days ago, and the students who were partying at the pub were from the same institute.

"Therefore, our activists went to the pub to stop their party," he said.

Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru, said that the members of some organisations had claimed that "illegal activities" were taking place at the pub.

"By the time the police reached the spot, the pub was closing and about 20 boys and 10 girls were seen leaving the pub," he said.

The matter is being investigated, he said, adding that there is no connection between the obscene video case and this incident.