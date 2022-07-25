  1. Home
  Probe underway after Bajrang Dal stops students' party at Mangaluru pub

coastaldigest.com news network
July 26, 2022

Mangaluru, July 26: In yet another incident of moral policing, members of a saffron outfit last night allegedly barged into a pub in Mangaluru and forcefully stopped a party that was organised by students of a private college.

The activists belonging to Bajrang Dal asked the management of the Recycle Pub in Balmata area of Mangaluru to stop the event, alleging that the students were indulged in some "illegal activities", officials said.

They objected to the girls partying there and asked the students to leave the pub, they said. The activists also abused the students. 
   
Defending the act of activists, Sharan Pumpwell, the leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that an "obscene" video involving some college students had gone viral a few days ago, and the students who were partying at the pub were from the same institute.

"Therefore, our activists went to the pub to stop their party," he said.

Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru, said that the members of some organisations had claimed that "illegal activities" were taking place at the pub.

"By the time the police reached the spot, the pub was closing and about 20 boys and 10 girls were seen leaving the pub," he said.

The matter is being investigated, he said, adding that there is no connection between the obscene video case and this incident.

News Netowrk
July 14,2022

New Delhi, July 14: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.

Birla's comments came amid a controversy over publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' as unparliamentary expressions.

"No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament," Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to "describe how BJP was destroying India" as unparliamentary.

 "It is a routine practice continuing since 1959," he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.

Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition. 

News Network
July 22,2022

Mangaluru, July 22: An veteran ascetic reportedly died by suicide in his ashram in Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru today.

Sri Krishna Deviprasad Teertha Swamiji, was once a hotelier in Mumbai. Due to depression, he had renounced all worldly responsibilities in order to lead a life of an ascetic in the ashram he had built in Talakala near Bajpe.

According to police sources, Swamiji's mother and wife stayed in a house built close to the ashram. Their only daughter was staying in a foreign country, sources added.

Based on the complaint of Swamiji's wife, Bajpe police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 20,2022

Udupi, July 20: A 7-year-old girl was choked to death after gulping the chocolate in Bijur village near Baindur town in Udupi district today. 

The deceased schoolgirl has been identified as Samanvi, a 2nd standard student of Vivekananda English Medium School. According to police, the incident took place when the girl was boarding the school bus near her house.

Samanvi was not willing to go to school on Wednesday. However, the parents and family members convinced her to go to school. Her mother, Suprita Poojari also gave a chocolate to persuade her.

Seeing the school van coming, the girl in a hurry gulped the chocolate with the wrapper into her mouth, police said.

When she ran, the girl swallowed the chocolate with the cover which choked her to death. The girl collapsed at the door of the school bus. The family, friends and driver of the vehicle attempted to revive her and also shifted her to a private hospital immediately.

However, the doctors declared her dead and sent the body for postmortem.

Police say that the exact cause of death will be known once they receive the postmortem report. The school authorities have declared a holiday in the school. Baindur police are investigating the case.

