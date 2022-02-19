Prohibitory orders around schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada extended till Feb 26

  1. Home
News Network
February 19, 2022

Mangaluru, Feb 19: Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has extended the prohibitory orders currently prevailing around the schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district till February 26.

This measure has been resorted to in view of the continuance of the hijab - saffron shawls controversy.

The order will be applicable from 6 pm on February 19 to 6 pm on February 26 for a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges in the coastal district.

When prohibitory orders were issued earlier, they were made applicable from the morning of February 14 to 6 pm on February 19.

However, as the dispute has not yet been addressed, the district superintendent of police had requested the deputy commissioner to extend the orders to a distance of 200 metre around schools and colleges, and the deputy commissioner has complied with this request. 

News Network
February 14,2022

Mandya, Feb 14: An argument broke out between parents and teachers of Rotary School in Mandya over students entering the school wearing hijab. 

In a video shared on social media, parents were seen asking a teacher to allow the students, saying that they would remove the hijab once inside the classroom.

A mild argument took place between parents and a teacher outside the school after Muslim girls were asked to take off hijab before entering campus.

A parent says, "Requesting to allow students in classroom, hijab can be taken off after that but they're not allowing entry with hijab"

However, the teacher refused and allowed students to enter only after the hijab was removed.

News Network
February 13,2022

Kolkata, Feb 14: With the BJP struggling to negotiate with its own organisational differences, and the Left and the Congress becoming regularly irrelevant in West Bengal politics just before the corporation and municipal elections -- the Trinamool Congress seems to have emerged as the biggest enemy of Trinamool Congress.

The ruling party has bagged three municipalities even before the filing of nominations is over, but that has raised several questions within the party, challenging not only the supremacy of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but also exposing the chinks within the party that are likely to become bigger in the days to come.

The internal differences within the party came to the fore following a Facebook post by a young Trinamool Congress leader Debangshu Bhattacharya, considered to be close to Abhishek Banerjee.

Bhattacharya wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday: "Some people create disturbances in the elections because of their narrow personal gains and that is resulting in unrest in the local body polls. The police should be given 100 per cent free hand and if needed double number of central forces should be deployed in the municipal polls."

Bhattacharya was definitely indicating the ongoing controversy of the walkover in three municipalities -- Budge Budge, Sainthia and Dinhata -- where Trinamool Congress grabbed power even before the nominations were over.

Bhattacharya further wrote: "If there is one 2018 then another 2019 is not far to come. Every time it will not be 2021."

He was indicating at the panchayat elections of 2018 when Trinamool Congress grabbed 34 panchayats without any contest and, according to him, the result was evident in 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the BJP won 22 Lok Sabha seats -- the highest it has managed in the state so far.

The youth leader also said that the party will not be able to perform like it did in the 2021 Assembly elections when it swept the polls over with 234 seats.

"The people will not forgive even if they go with folded hands. Those who create unrest will 'make a setting' with the ruling party, but the workers and the supporters will have to face the backlash - they will die," he added.

Though the Trinamool leadership is considering the uncontested wins as the organisational and the political weakness of the opposition, particularly the BJP, the post by Bhattacharya is indicative of the growing resentment within the party.

Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said, "The opposition was elated after getting 38 per cent votes in the Assembly polls but in the last seven/eight months, they were only seen quarrelling with themselves. They have not been able to come to any help of the common people. They have failed to find candidates for even their own party."

Though Chatterjee tried to put up a brave face and blamed it on the opposition, insiders in the party feel that the differences between the older version and the newer version of Trinamool are becoming apparent with each passing day.

More importantly, Chatterjee's version comes in direct conflict with the promise made by party leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee had announced that the civic polls will be peaceful and will be done in a democratic manner, but leaders close to him said that he failed to keep his promise not only in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections but also in the upcoming civic polls where cases of threats and kidnapping of candidates are in abundance.

The situation went to an extent that there were strong indications in view of the ongoing differences between the senior leaders of the party, including Mamata Banerjee herself and I-PAC -- while Abhishek Banerjee is likely to leave the organisational responsibilities of the party and continue to work only as the MP of Diamond Harbour.

Abhishek Banerjee is likely to make the announcement after the Goa Assembly polls scheduled on February 14. Either on the polling day, or the day after.

As a result, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dissolved all the existing posts and formed a 20-member national working committee after a meeting with some senior party leaders at her Kalighat residence. The names of the new office-bearers will be announced later by Banerjee herself.

"The Trinamool chief might have deferred the problem by dissolving all the existing posts, but this is not a solution. She will have to find an alternative mechanism to create a bridge between the old and new leaders of the party, else the problem will again crop up in a different form. The present decision to dissolve all the existing posts will give her some time, but it will be a thing to watch how she handles the party in this crucial situation," a senior party leader said.

News Network
February 5,2022

kalaburgi.jpg

Thousands of students led by Congress MLA Kaneez Fathima staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Kalaburgi on Saturday condemning the denial of the entry of hijab-clad girl students into PU colleges in Udupi and Kundapur.

Holding placards that read-Hijab is our rights, the students shouted slogans against the decision taken by the college administrative board.

"Wearing hijab is the fundamental right of Muslim women. Why are you imposing curbs which were not in force hitherto? Muslim women have been wearing hijab for decades. Girl students who went to college by wearing hijab as usual, have been prevented from entering the college premises. It is illegal and unconstitutional," the agitators accused.

Gulbarga North MLA Kaneez Fathima said, "Being an MLA, I have taken part in the Legislative Sessions wearing hijab and has thrown lights on the problems faced by the people of my constituency. Will you stop me from entering the session from now onwards?"

"Forcing the Hijab-clad students to stand near the gate of schools and colleges is the extremity of the cruelty. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh should take steps to ensure that such incidents don't recur in the future. Communal harmony should be maintained besides taking precautionary measures against disrupting the National unity," she appealed.

A memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner.

