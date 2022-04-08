Prohibitory orders clamped in Kolar town after Sri Rama Shobha Yatra sparks violence

Kolar, Apr 9: The Kolar district administration of Karnataka on Saturday clamped prohibitory orders for three days following alleged stone pelting incident during Sri Rama Shobha Yatra in Mulbagal town.

Tension prevailed in the town following the stone pelting incident and the decision has been taken to avoid untoward incidents.

When the Shobha Yatra was being taken out on Friday night, a few saffron activists claimed that stones were pelted on them. Meanwhile, unknown miscreants attacked the cars, shops and vehicle riders and torched a motorcycle. Adding to this, there was a power cut, which created tension and triggered concerns.

However, the police department reined in the situation and disbursed the mob indulging in violence. The police had to resort to lathicharge to quell the mob. The authorities have gathered information and taken six accused into custody and are investigating them in connection with the violence.

Central IGP Chandrashekar has rushed to the town and is monitoring the situation. Two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), six platoons of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) have been deputed in Mulbagal town to maintain law and order.

The trouble mongers had reportedly pelted stones on a 16-feet tall Sri Ram idol which was carried out in a procession. Police sources say that three bikes have been torched in the incident. The media was not allowed to cover the incident of violence. Police are further investigating the case.