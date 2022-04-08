  1. Home
  2. Prohibitory orders clamped in Kolar town after Sri Rama Shobha Yatra sparks violence

Prohibitory orders clamped in Kolar town after Sri Rama Shobha Yatra sparks violence

News Network
April 9, 2022

kolar.jpg

Kolar, Apr 9: The Kolar district administration of Karnataka on Saturday clamped prohibitory orders for three days following alleged stone pelting incident during Sri Rama Shobha Yatra in Mulbagal town.

Tension prevailed in the town following the stone pelting incident and the decision has been taken to avoid untoward incidents.

When the Shobha Yatra was being taken out on Friday night, a few saffron activists claimed that stones were pelted on them. Meanwhile, unknown miscreants attacked the cars, shops and vehicle riders and torched a motorcycle. Adding to this, there was a power cut, which created tension and triggered concerns.

However, the police department reined in the situation and disbursed the mob indulging in violence. The police had to resort to lathicharge to quell the mob. The authorities have gathered information and taken six accused into custody and are investigating them in connection with the violence.

Central IGP Chandrashekar has rushed to the town and is monitoring the situation. Two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), six platoons of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) have been deputed in Mulbagal town to maintain law and order.

The trouble mongers had reportedly pelted stones on a 16-feet tall Sri Ram idol which was carried out in a procession. Police sources say that three bikes have been torched in the incident. The media was not allowed to cover the incident of violence. Police are further investigating the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 2,2022

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, Apr 2: Muslims across Karnataka will fast tomorrow (April 3) as the Qadhis in the region have confirmed the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan tonight.

In Saudi Arabia and a few Middle Eastern countries, the blessed month already commenced today (April 1) after sighted crescent last evening. 
 
In Mangaluru, Udupi, Bhatkal, and Bengaluru - the announcement of commencement of Ramadan was made following maghrib praers as the cresent moon was sighted in a few places.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 2,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 2: The Hindutva campaign against Halal meat has taken a serious turn in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he has directed all Superintendents of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioners to initiate strict action against elements who try to create problems during the festival.

Karnataka is celebrating Ugadi festival on Saturday followed by 'Hosa tadukua' on Sunday. The people especially in south Karnataka feast on non-vegetarian food en mass during this period. Hindutva activists are carrying out a full-fledged campaign that Hindus must not make purchase of halal cut meat.

Answering a question, Bommai said that he has directed to conduct peace meetings between leaders of communities and ensure that the law and order system is not disturbed in the state.

Meanwhile, Bhadravathi police in Shivamogga district arrested 7 persons for assaulting hotel staff demanding non-halal meat on Friday night. The arrested persons had gone to a chicken meat stall, abused and threatened the owner that he should not sell halal meat as 99 per cent of the population of the area follow Hindu religion.

The same group went to the Janata hotel and demanded jhatka cut meat. They insisted that the hotel should not sell halal cut meat. They quarrelled with a customer and assaulted one of the hotel staff. The hotel and meat shop owners had lodged a complaint with the police.

Shivamogga SP Lakshmi Prasad stated that based on two FIRs, Vadivelu, Savai Singh, Srikanth, Krishna, Gunda and other two persons were arrested.

Meanwhile, Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Muzarai and Wakf, stated on Saturday, "We are with Hindu (Hindutva) activists who are carrying out campaigns against halal meat. I have to learn about halal and jhatka cut. Once I gather information, will talk to CM Bommai and he will take a call on it."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 3,2022

Udupi, Apr 3: BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who is otherwise known for provocative statements, today confessed that people of Karnataka are suffering due to issues created over Halal and Jhatka. 

Speaking to media persons here, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister said: “Let people perform the rituals and follow the tradition they want. Let Muslims follow the halal tradition and many Hindus eat Jatka meat. There is no need to create confusion on it.”

“Neither the Muslims are forcing me to follow their tradition nor can I force them to follow my tradition. When people are following their own tradition, why should there be any confusion? The confusion was a conspiracy to divide the society,” he said.

“We have enough space for politics during elections,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he sought to know who raked up the hijab controversy. "Let Congress answer. Only six out of 96 Muslim girls in Udupi raised objections over the hijab. If the girls were convinced to adhere to the guidelines, the state would have remained calm."

“From birth we have been following Hindutva. However, we do not oppose Muslims. We respect Muslim leaders who fought for the nation’s independence and all from the community who have respect for the country. However, we will oppose those who shout pro-Pakistan slogans,” Eshwarappa said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.