  2. Proportion of child covid cases rising in Karnataka

News Network
July 26, 2021

Bengaluru, July 26: The second wave of covid-19 may have officially decreased, but Karnataka has witnessed an increase in the percentage of child covid-19 cases. 

As per official data, pre-teens (children aged 0-9) represented an average of 3.5% of daily cases in the state in May. It rose to 4% in June and has now jumped to 4.4% in July. Among teenagers (aged 0-17), the proportion has remained a constant 8% to 9% statewide.

Paediatricians on the ground have also observed the increase. “In the last couple of weeks, we have started to see more children coming to the hospital with Covid-19,” said Dr Srikanta J T, Pediatric Pulmonologist, Aster CMI Hospital, and a member of the Third Wave Committee.

He added that all evidence so far seemed to suggest that parents were passing on the infection to children. “There are a lot of factors to account for this: notably ‘revenge tourism,’ a delay in the arrival of testing results, and increased general mobility of the adult population,” he said, clarifying, however, that it was too early to tell if this represents the early beginnings of the third wave.

But why hasn’t there been a commensurate increase of infections among teens? Dr Bhaskar Shenoy, Head of Paediatrics at Manipal Hospitals (Old Airport Road), pointed out this is because traditionally pre-teens are more prone to infections than teens. “The immune response in children aged 10 and above is generally more robust,” he explained.

The issue has come at a time when the state’s genomic surveillance machinery is preparing to scale up sequencing of samples from children with Covid-19, even as medical professionals express concern that a new mutation of the novel coronavirus could be responsible for the increase in percentages.

“By all indications so far, it is still the baseline Delta variant which is causing infections in children,” said Dr Vishal Rao, a member of the state’s Genomic Surveillance Committee.

He added that this variant is still a concern because studies have not been conducted determining how it affects certain age groups, notably children. “We, therefore, need to closely monitor people aged below 18,” he added.

The committee has been issued directions by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) to focus on paediatrics.

Meanwhile, Dr Srikanta pointed to the results of the fourth national sero-survey to suggest that not all was doom and gloom. The sero-survey has established that more than half or 59.4% of children in India had been infected with the virus and recovered (57.2% of pre-teens and 61.6% of teens).

“The third wave predictions are likely more prosaic than they need to be,” he added.

News Network
July 15,2021

Bengaluru, July 15: The months-long surge in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country continued on Thursday amid protests in various states.

In Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs 104.94 and diesel at Rs 95.26 per litre. In Mangaluru and Udupi too the petrol prices are nearing Rs 105.

Petrol price was up 35 paise in the national capital while the price of diesel was up 15 paise, according to a price notification by the Indian Oil Corporation. 

After petrol, diesel rates in major cities have also neared the Rs 100-a-litre-mark. The price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 101.54 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 89.87 per litre.

In Mumbai, the first of the metros to hit the three-digit mark, the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 107.54 per litre and diesel in the financial capital costs Rs 97.45. 

Kolkata's petrol rate climbed to Rs 101.74 per litre, and diesel rose to Rs 93.02 per litre. 

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

News Network
July 23,2021

New Delhi, July 23: The budget allocation for National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) rose 10 times to Rs 333.58 crore in 2017-18 from the previous fiscal with activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Friday claiming that it was the year in which Rs 100 crore was paid to Israeli company NSO which makes the controversial spyware Pegasus.

The NSCS advices the Prime Minister on key strategic and security issues and reports to the National Security Adviser.

Bhushan's remarks came as the country is rocked by the revelation of a leaked database, which claimed that Opposition leaders, journalists activists, law enforcement officials and Constitutional authorities among others were potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus.

"In 2016-17, NSA’s budget was Rs 33.17 crore. Next year the budget increased 10 times to Rs 333 crore because Rs 300 crore was added under new head 'cyber security R&D'. This is the year when NSO was paid Rs 100s of crore for cyber hacking of Opposition, journalists, judges, Election Commissioner, activists using Pegasus! Wow," Bhushan tweeted.

It appears that Bhushan is referring to NSCS as the NSA's budget comes under it.

The allocation for 2016-17 was Rs 33.17 crore, which was later revised to Rs 81.03 crore. However, the actual spending was Rs 39.09 crore.

The allocation rose to Rs 333.58 crore in the next fiscal which was further revised to Rs 168 crore. However, the actual expenditure was only Rs 61.18 crore.

In 2018-19 fiscal, which preceeded the April-May Lok Sabha elections, the NSCS budget allocationwas Rs 303.83 crore, which was revised to Rs 841.73 crore while the actual spending was Rs 812.32 crore. 

News Network
July 17,2021

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently issued a list of new guidelines regarding the functioning of colleges and universities in the new academic session 2021-22, keeping in mind the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Apart from issuing new guidelines for the upcoming academic year, UGC has also issued an updated academic calendar for the same. Dates have been issued for the examinations and admission process for the 2021-22 session.

In the official notice released on Twitter, UGC has stated in its guidelines that the admission process for first-year undergraduate courses should be completed no later than September 30 and the classes for the same should commence by October 1.

The notice also states that the academic session 2021-22 should be commenced by university authorities as soon as possible. The session can commence in online, offline, or blended mode, keeping in mind the pandemic situation in their areas.

 Academic calendar issued by UGC

Several universities and colleges have still not conducted their term-end exams for the 2020-21 session. Noting this, UGC has said that the conduct of the end-term exams is mandatory for all the colleges and universities in any mode possible.

The official notice states, “The Terminal Semester/ Final Year Examinations (2020-2021) will be compulsorily conducted in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode by no later than August 31, 2021, following the prescribed protocols/ guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The academic calendar issued by the UGC for the academic session 2021-22 is as follows: 

timetable.jpg

Finally, the notice states, “The present guidelines regarding the conduct of examinations and commencement of the next academic session, every Higher Education Institution shall ensure that it is prepared in all respects to carry out the academic activities following necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the Central/State Governments or competent authorities from time to time, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

