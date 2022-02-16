Protests outside colleges across Karnataka as students with hijabs denied entry, thousands of Muslim girls remain home

Hundreds of students wearing hijabs in colleges across Karnataka staged fresh protest on Wednesday as they were denied entry citing High Court's controversial interim order.

On the other hand thousands of Muslim girl students across the state continued to boycott classes on Wednesday protesting against prohibition of hijab on school campuses.

However, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Dnyanendra maintained that 'overall situation was peaceful'. “Overall situation is peaceful. Few incidents reported (on alleged denial of entry for girl students into schools with their headscarves & Burqa). We've to follow interim order passed by HC. If anyone violates the order action will be taken as per law,” he said.

Tension in Hubbali

Holiday declared for SJMVS' Arts & Commerce College for Women at JC Nagar in Hubballi after a protest was staged by members of different organisations, after more than 10 girl students wearing hijab were stopped from entering the classroom. Leaders of Congress and NSUI, Muslim community leaders and others visited the spot and began protesting with the girls, and demanded to allow them to attend classes with hijab. Slogans were also raised, and Anjuman-E-Islam office-bearers held talks with the college principal. After consulting Collegiate Education Department officials, the college principal Lingaraj Angadi announced holiday for the college.

Police have imposed Section 144 in 100-metre radius of SJMVS' Arts & Commerce College. They have started dispersing the crowd. Girl students have started leaving the college as holiday has been declared.

Udupi

Over 15 students wearing hijab stopped from entering classroom in Udupi. More than 15 Muslim students of Dr G Shankar Govt Womens First Grade College, Udupi, were stopped from entering classrooms as they were wearing hijab. This college is located close to Government Womens College in Udupi.

On the other hand six protesting Muslim students of Government Women’s PU college, Udupi, have helplessly remained home on Wednesday. The college has resumed offline classes after it was closed for a week over hijab issue.