Protests outside colleges across Karnataka as students with hijabs denied entry, thousands of Muslim girls remain home

coastaldigest.com news network
February 16, 2022

Hundreds of students wearing hijabs in colleges across Karnataka staged fresh protest on Wednesday as they were denied entry citing High Court's controversial interim order. 

On the other hand thousands of Muslim girl students across the state continued to boycott classes on Wednesday protesting against prohibition of hijab on school campuses. 

However, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Dnyanendra maintained that 'overall situation was peaceful'. “Overall situation is peaceful. Few incidents reported (on alleged denial of entry for girl students into schools with their headscarves & Burqa). We've to follow interim order passed by HC. If anyone violates the order action will be taken as per law,” he said.

Tension in Hubbali

Holiday declared for SJMVS' Arts & Commerce College for Women at JC Nagar in Hubballi after a protest was staged by members of different organisations, after more than 10 girl students wearing hijab were stopped from entering the classroom. Leaders of Congress and NSUI, Muslim community leaders and others visited the spot and began protesting with the girls, and demanded to allow them to attend classes with hijab. Slogans were also raised, and Anjuman-E-Islam office-bearers held talks with the college principal. After consulting Collegiate Education Department officials, the college principal Lingaraj Angadi announced holiday for the college.

Police have imposed Section 144 in 100-metre radius of SJMVS' Arts & Commerce College. They have started dispersing the crowd. Girl students have started leaving the college as holiday has been declared.

Udupi

Over 15 students wearing hijab stopped from entering classroom in Udupi. More than 15 Muslim students of Dr G Shankar Govt Womens First Grade College, Udupi, were stopped from entering classrooms as they were wearing hijab. This college is located close to Government Womens College in Udupi.

On the other hand six protesting Muslim students of Government Women’s PU college, Udupi, have helplessly remained home on Wednesday. The college has resumed offline classes after it was closed for a week over hijab issue. 

February 3,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 3: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a chargesheet in a case relating to alleged irregularities and preferential treatment provided to V K Sasikala, the close aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa, at the Central Prison here.

The ACB informed the Karnataka High Court that a chargesheet has been filed against six people, including two senior prison officials of Karnataka and Sasikala. Sasikala, who was convicted in the multi-crore disproportionate assets case, had served four years imprisonment at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison here.

She was released from jail in January 2021. The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, which was hearing a PIL filed by K S Gita, a Chennai-based social worker and educationist on Wednesday, was informed that the chargesheet was filed on January 7, 2022 after the state government accorded sanction on December 30, 2021, for prosecution of two prison officials.

The petitioner had claimed that despite a report submitted by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar, indicating that preferential treatment was given to Sasikala inside the prison, the ACB had not completed the investigation.

The two officials who have been named as accused one and two in the chargesheet are Krishna Kumar, who was the Chief Superintendent and Anitha, the Superintendent of the Central prison at Parappana Agrahara when the illegal facilities and preferential treatment were allegedly provided to Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, who was also serving a sentence in the prison.

Sasikala and Ilavarasi have also been named as accused in the chargesheet. The court had earlier directed the government to take a decision on the sanction request forwarded to it by the ACB on July 15 last year. 

February 4,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Under pressure from the film industry, the Basavaraj Bommai administration decided Friday to allow 100 per cent seating in theatres and multiplexes. Likewise, the government also allowed 100 per cent occupancy in gyms, yoga centres, and swimming pools. 

The decision will come into effect from Saturday, February 5.  Until now, these establishments were required to function at 50 per cent capacity. 

The decision was taken at a meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with officials and the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). 

“Starting Saturday, 100 per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres, yoga centres, gyms and swimming pools,” Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters. However, consumption of food and beverages inside the movie hall is prohibited. “People can eat outside during intervals,” Sudhakar said. 

“We also require people visiting theatres, gyms and other places to be doubly vaccinated. We want this to be followed strictly,” the minister said. 

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had mounted pressure on the government to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, with several new movies getting lined up for release. 

Sudhakar explained that the fresh relaxations are based on declining hospitalisation numbers. “In January, the hospitalisation rate was 5-6 per cent. It is now down to 2 per cent,” he said, adding that the government was aware of the losses incurred by the film industry because of the Covid-19 curbs. 

“Withdrawal of curbs doesn't mean we get complacent. We have learnt the lessons of dealing with Covid these two years. We must take precautions,” Sudhakar said. 

Other curbs on functions (300 people outdoors, 200 indoors), 50 people at a time in places of religious worship and the ban on fairs, rallies, dharnas and protests will continue, Sudhakar said. 

February 15,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 15: A day ahead of reopening of pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were shut due to protests over wearing of Hijab inside classrooms, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said authorities have been directed to identify and initiate legal action against religious organisations attempting to break the society and corrupt innocent students.

"Some religious organisations are using students to try to divide the society.. Instructions have been given to identify them and initiate appropriate legal action against them," the minister said in a statement.

He claimed that not all but a few students were insisting that they be allowed to go to the school wearing Hijab. "In my view it is not their (students) natural view (insisting on wearing Hijab). We all must respect the interim order of the Karnataka High Court and act accordingly," Jnanendra said.

The Karnataka High Court in its interim order relating to the Hijab issue has restrained students from attending classes wearing headscarves or saffron scarves.

Jnanendra also noted that safety measures have been taken to ensure peace and order in the state so that students attend classes in peace, without any hindrance. He also requested the students to engage in their academic activities without any fear or feeling of insecurity.

