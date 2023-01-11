  1. Home
PU Dept’s circular asking colleges to send students to PM Modi’s event 'without fail' sparks row

News Network
January 11, 2023

Hubballi, Jan 11: A circular by PU Education Department instructing principals of all PU colleges in Hubballi to make sure that at least 100 students from each college attend the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival (NYF) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 12), has triggered a controversy.

Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPU) Krishna Naik had issued a letter to principals of all government, aided and unaided PU colleges in the city to bring at least 100 students from each college 'without fail, responsibly' to the NYF inaugural ceremony at the Railway Sports Ground, citing instruction from the Deputy Commissioner.  The circular also mentioned that lunch would be arranged for the students, who will be required to wear their identity cards.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that he had not given any instruction to bring students compulsorily, but had said that arrangements should be made for the participation of only interested college students after they register for the event online. "My instruction was misunderstood," he said.

Hegde spoke to DDPU Krishna Naik immediately. Naik said he would revoke the circular and issue another letter to make arrangements to bring only interested students without setting any target like 100 students per college as mentioned earlier. He admitted that he misunderstood the DC's instruction, and apologised to him.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath alleged that the district administration was trying to make students attend the programme forcibly by pressurising college principals and management.

"With a fear of poor attendance at the Modi's programme, BJP leaders are misusing the power to bring youth forcibly. Youth should be allowed to come only voluntarily," he added.

A similar incident had happened in Bengaluru two months back, when the DDPU of Bengaluru Rural district had issued a circular to bring students for Modi's programme. 

News Network
January 11,2023

Belagavi, Jan 11: Prajadhvani bus yatra organised by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to expose the failures of the BJP government in the state and Centre began from Veer Soudha here on Wednesday.

AICC General Secretary In-charge of State Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and others launched the yatra.

Earlier, Congress leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Veer Soudha, which was established to commemorate the only session of Congress presided by the Father of the Nation. 

News Network
January 4,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi" for alleged failure to bring Rs 5,495 crore into the State as was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. 

Hitting back, Chief Minister Bommai said Siddaramaiah’s statement mirrors his personality. Just like a faithful dog, he is loyal to the people of the State. 

Bommai said Modi is like a 'kamadhenu' (wish-fulfilling cow) who gave many projects to Karnataka, which never happened since independence.

Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah challenged Bommai to show some courage. “Basavaraj Bommai, you are like a puppy in front of Narendra Modi. You tremble before him,” the Congress leader remarked.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that the 15th Finance Commission in its interim report recommended the Rs 5,495 crore as a special allowance for Karnataka. “But our Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramam, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, wrote to the Finance Commission chairperson N K Singh that it is not possible for us to give the Rs 5,495 crore. She asked the chairperson to drop the issue,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

“Karnataka sent 25 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha. You (Bommai) came to power through ‘Operation Lotus’ in Karnataka. If you have guts and courage, then get Rs 5,495 crore from the Centre,” the Congress said to the Chief Minister. Reacting to that, Bommai said the people would give a befitting reply to the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly election which is about four months away.

“The statement shows the personality of the Congress leader,” Bommai told reporters in Ballari . He added that just like dog, which is a faithful animal, he would also remain faithful. “I have not divided society like Siddaramaiah did. We have given happiness unlike Congress which gave misfortune,” the Chief Minister said.

"Narendra Modi gave 6,000 km of highway to Karnataka which is a record in the post-independence period. He gave approval also to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project, Mangaluru-Karwar ports and Kalasa-Bandura project,” Bommai told reporters. He said that in the coming days, the Upper Krishna project would be declared as a national project and grants would be released. The Smart City project has been sanctioned for all major cities. This was not the case during the UPA regime. All the important projects have been given by Modi, he said. 

News Network
December 29,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of curtailing the legislature session by a day for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday said, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lacks guts to ask him not to come during the session.

He said the move to curtail the session is "against the state", and demanded that it be extended for another week to discuss public issues. "The stance of the BJP government in Karnataka to cancel the proceedings of the House tomorrow in order to attend the Union Home Minister Amit Shah' programme is against the state. I demand that the session be extended for one more week and to provide an opportunity to discuss public issues," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Stating that even 15 days won't be enough to discuss many issues, he said, "Keeping all that aside curtailing the session for bending the knee before Amit Shah, shows the indifference of the Karnataka BJP government towards the people." 

The 10-day long winter session of Karnataka legislature which began in this border district on December 19 was to end on 30 December. However, Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday said that Thursday will be the last day. Amit Shah will be arriving in Bengaluru tonight to attend various events and party meetings on December 30 and 31 in Mandya, Devanahalli and Bengaluru. Earlier, speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, the time was not sufficient to raise several issues of public importance in the House, and the government is curtailing the session, instead of extending.

"Amit Shah will come and go, just because Amit Shah is coming can the session be adjourned? Let whoever wants to go (for Amit Shah event) go and let the assembly continue its functioning on its part, the Speaker won't go any way. He (Bommai) should have told Amit Shah that I'm Chief Minister, don't come during the session, come later. He doesn't have that guts," he said.

When pointed out that Congress too is holding a convention "Krishna Yojana Samavesha" in Vijayapura on Friday, which he and other party leaders will be attending, Siddaramaiah said, "We have scheduled it at 4 PM, as the session will be half-a-day on Friday, we had planned to take a chopper to attend it after the assembly proceedings." 

