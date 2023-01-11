PU Dept’s circular asking colleges to send students to PM Modi’s event 'without fail' sparks row

Hubballi, Jan 11: A circular by PU Education Department instructing principals of all PU colleges in Hubballi to make sure that at least 100 students from each college attend the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival (NYF) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 12), has triggered a controversy.

Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPU) Krishna Naik had issued a letter to principals of all government, aided and unaided PU colleges in the city to bring at least 100 students from each college 'without fail, responsibly' to the NYF inaugural ceremony at the Railway Sports Ground, citing instruction from the Deputy Commissioner. The circular also mentioned that lunch would be arranged for the students, who will be required to wear their identity cards.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that he had not given any instruction to bring students compulsorily, but had said that arrangements should be made for the participation of only interested college students after they register for the event online. "My instruction was misunderstood," he said.

Hegde spoke to DDPU Krishna Naik immediately. Naik said he would revoke the circular and issue another letter to make arrangements to bring only interested students without setting any target like 100 students per college as mentioned earlier. He admitted that he misunderstood the DC's instruction, and apologised to him.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath alleged that the district administration was trying to make students attend the programme forcibly by pressurising college principals and management.

"With a fear of poor attendance at the Modi's programme, BJP leaders are misusing the power to bring youth forcibly. Youth should be allowed to come only voluntarily," he added.

A similar incident had happened in Bengaluru two months back, when the DDPU of Bengaluru Rural district had issued a circular to bring students for Modi's programme.