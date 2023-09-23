PU girl jumps to death from 13th floor of Bengaluru apartment after Mangaluru trip

A 17-year-old girl allegedly killed herself by jumping off the 13th floor of an apartment building in Western Bengaluru on Thursday, September 21.

The girl, a first-year PUC student, had returned after visiting Mangaluru and Dharmasthala. She was living with her mother in Jnanabharathi following her parents’ separation three years ago.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish said: “The girl’s mother told us that she was suffering from some sort of depression.”

“During autopsy, a note concealed in her undergarment was found. In that, the girl did not blame anyone for her decision. We are treating it as suicide for now,” Girish added.

Missing since Tuesday

On Tuesday, the girl told her mother that she would be attending classes and left home. But she visited Mangaluru and then Dharmasthala, police found.

She boarded a bus to Bengaluru on Wednesday and entered the apartment in the Byatarayanapura station limits around 5.30 pm. Police are yet to ascertain why the girl visited the two places.

Security lapse

During the probe, it was discovered that the girl lied to the security guard that she was a guest of a tenant on the ninth floor. A police official said she took the elevator to the apartment’s 13th floor.

The probe findings and the CCTV footage revealed that the girl jumped to her death between 6 pm and 8 pm.

The investigating official said that the girl’s body was stuck in a deserted and disconnected area on the second floor. On Thursday morning, cleaning staff found the body and reported it to the police.