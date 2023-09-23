  1. Home
  2. PU girl jumps to death from 13th floor of Bengaluru apartment after Mangaluru trip

September 23, 2023

A 17-year-old girl allegedly killed herself by jumping off the 13th floor of an apartment building in Western Bengaluru on Thursday, September 21.

The girl, a first-year PUC student, had returned after visiting Mangaluru and Dharmasthala. She was living with her mother in Jnanabharathi following her parents’ separation three years ago.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish said: “The girl’s mother told us that she was suffering from some sort of depression.”

“During autopsy, a note concealed in her undergarment was found. In that, the girl did not blame anyone for her decision. We are treating it as suicide for now,” Girish added.

Missing since Tuesday

On Tuesday, the girl told her mother that she would be attending classes and left home. But she visited Mangaluru and then Dharmasthala, police found.

She boarded a bus to Bengaluru on Wednesday and entered the apartment in the Byatarayanapura station limits around 5.30 pm. Police are yet to ascertain why the girl visited the two places.

Security lapse

During the probe, it was discovered that the girl lied to the security guard that she was a guest of a tenant on the ninth floor. A police official said she took the elevator to the apartment’s 13th floor.

The probe findings and the CCTV footage revealed that the girl jumped to her death between 6 pm and 8 pm.

The investigating official said that the girl’s body was stuck in a deserted and disconnected area on the second floor. On Thursday morning, cleaning staff found the body and reported it to the police.

September 11,2023

New Delhi, Sept 11: Renowned Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan alleged that the central government has been campaigning for the 'one nation one election' (ONOE) only to postpone upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram are due later this year.

"ONOE cannot be implemented in a Parliamentary democracy like India because in our system a government can fall in midterm when it loses majority and a fresh government forms," Bhushan told reporters here on Sunday.

However, if the one nation one election will be implemented, in such a situation, Presidential rule will be imposed, which is against democracy, he claimed.

"That means we are switching from democratic system to a presidential rule system. So it will be a total violation of parliamentary democracy. In my view, the government clearly knew about this and they also know that several amendments in the constitution are required to switch to the presidential rule system," Bhushan said.

He said the present government does not have the majority in Rajya Sabha. The government knew about all these facts. Still, they floated the balloon (one nation one election) with only one objective to postpone the state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, which are due later this year.

"The BJP government is fearing defeat in upcoming assembly elections in these five states. So, they are going to postpone the assembly polls till the general election in 2024 in the name of ONOE. And, President Rule will be imposed in the states," he claimed.

September 23,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 23: Farmers, along with pro-Kannada outfits continued to stage protests on Saturday in Karnataka's Mandya against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order to release water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. They laid on the ground and raised slogans demanding justice, and also formed human chains.

Protests were spread across the southern state, with members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staging demonstrations in Bengaluru and Udupi on Thursday and Friday, respectively. They also held protests in other Cauvery river basin districts including Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara, according to news agency PTI. Other districts such as Chitradurga, Ballari, Davanagere, Koppal and Vijayapura also saw protests, wherein individuals engaged in sloganeering, blocking roads, burning tyres and effigies.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists, who were headed by Praveen Shetty, even blocked a highway in Bengaluru's K R Puram. Many including Shetty were then detained by police. Some Kannada organisations also blocked the TK Halli pumping station in Mandya, which supplies water to all of Bengaluru city. Cops deployed their personnel at the spot to pacify the crowd, the agency said.

The Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti in Mandya even called for a “bandh” in the district on Saturday. This gained support by various groups and is expected to affect daily life activities including vehicular movement and business today.

Over this, the state's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, said, "There is nothing wrong with it. It is their right to protest and the government has no objection to it. But public property should not be destroyed, they should not indulge in any illegal activity and cause inconvenience to people. I appeal to them in this regard."

The minister also said police are well prepared to handle the situation in case there are any untoward incidents, and that they have been deployed near the KRS dam in Mandya in heavy numbers.

Back in the state capital, the police department heightened security around Tamil dominated areas, with police commissioner B Dayananada saying that all necessary security measures and precautions are being taken. Officers are on high alert for incidents of stone pelting on any Tamil Nadu registered buses or private vehicles, he said.

September 22,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 22: The Karnataka BJP on Friday filed a complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra, alleging corruption in the Assembly elections.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of the Karnataka Election Commission, the BJP said, "He [Yathindra] has made a shocking statement that in Varuna Constituency from where the present Chief Minister is elected thousands of cookers and iron boxes were distributed and this helped his father to win from the said Varuna Constituency [sic]."

The saffron party also called on the state election commission to nullify the Chief Minister's election for the use of "such nefarious and fraudulent methods." 

