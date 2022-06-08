  1. Home
PUC classes commence in Karnataka: Uniform must; hijab prohibited

News Network
June 9, 2022

Bengaluru, June 9: Amid the Hijab crisis resurfacing in Karnataka, the Pre University Colleges (PUC) opened on Thursday, June 9, with institutions forcing Muslim girls to remove their headscarves. 

Due to the controversy in connection with wearing Hijab in classrooms, the state Education Department had made uniform compulsory from the beginning of the academic year.

Students attended classes in uniform and no major incidents of defiance was reported from the state, as most of the Muslim girls who refused to uncover their head remained home. 

According to the academic calendar released by the Department of Public Instruction, the colleges will begin on Thursday. The academic period for 2022-23 will be from June 9 to September 30.

The second term is scheduled for March 31, 2023 and the summer holidays will start from April 1.

The guidelines released by the Department of Public Instruction have made it compulsory to wear uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee. 

In case, if the committee has not recommended, the students are asked to wear clothes which would uphold equality and oneness. The guideline makes it clear that there is no provision to wear any clothing which disturbs public order and system.

The guidelines released by the government make it clear that there is no provision for students to wear hijab in classrooms. The government had released the guidelines giving no room for confusion after the verdict by the Special Bench of the High Court against wearing of Hijab in schools and colleges.

The hijab crisis surfaced in degree colleges in Karnataka, especially in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The college managements have suspended more than 20 students for insisting on wearing Hijab to classrooms. 

The crisis started last year with the protest of six Campus Front of India-backed students of Udupi Pre-University Girl's College and went on to become an international issue. The Hijab crisis also created a law and order situation in the state. The petitioners now have approached the Supreme Court in this regard.

News Network
June 8,2022

Mangaluru, June 8: A minor girl from Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man, who had befriended her after. 

In her complaint, the 13-year-old victim, who is a Class 8 student, alleged that the accused, recently visited her house and expressed love for her. 

She identified the accused as Munasir, a resident of Karaya village in Belthangady taluk.

On May 30, on the pretext of dropping the minor girl to school in his car, he had taken her to a lodge in Uppinangady where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Again, on June 7 morning, he took her in the car to the lodge in Uppinangady and raped her. He dropped her at the Uppinangady bus stand and threatened her against revealing the incident to her family members and the police.

On a complaint by her parents on June 7 evening, the police registered a case against Munasir under Sections 5 (L) and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under Sections 376(2)(N), 363 and 506 of Indian Penal Code. 

News Network
June 6,2022

Mangaluru, June 6: Gurugram-based ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government proposing to invest Rs 51,865 crore in the state within five years for setting up a green hydrogen and ammonia plant with an associated solar power unit in Mangaluru.

According to the MoU, in the first phase, the company proposes to invest Rs 5,300 crore and in the second phase Rs 46,565 crore. It has proposed to generate 1,800 jobs. 

The MoU said the Karnataka government would facilitate ACME to obtain all necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, clearances and incentives from the department concerned of the state government according to its prevailing policies, rules and regulations.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar and Vice-President of the ACME Group Shashi Shekhar were among those present on the occasion.

News Network
June 9,2022

New Delhi, June 9: Presidential polls will be held on July 18 and the result will be declared on July 21, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. The counting of votes will be held in Delhi.

Before announcing the dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave a detailed overview of the presidential polls, the procedure, value of votes and nomination process.

President Ram Nath Kovind was elected in 2017 and will remain in office till July 24, 2022.

A President is elected by the members of an electoral college comprising elected members of both the houses of parliament and the elected members of the legislative assemblies of states and the union territories.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states and members of the legislative councils are not part of the electoral college and hence do not participate in the presidential polls.

Key dates in Presidential polls
Date for notification calling: June 15
Last date for making nominations: June 29
Last date for scrutiny of nominations: June 30
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: July 2
Date of polling: July 18
Counting; July 21
 

