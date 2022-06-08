PUC classes commence in Karnataka: Uniform must; hijab prohibited

Bengaluru, June 9: Amid the Hijab crisis resurfacing in Karnataka, the Pre University Colleges (PUC) opened on Thursday, June 9, with institutions forcing Muslim girls to remove their headscarves.

Due to the controversy in connection with wearing Hijab in classrooms, the state Education Department had made uniform compulsory from the beginning of the academic year.

Students attended classes in uniform and no major incidents of defiance was reported from the state, as most of the Muslim girls who refused to uncover their head remained home.

According to the academic calendar released by the Department of Public Instruction, the colleges will begin on Thursday. The academic period for 2022-23 will be from June 9 to September 30.

The second term is scheduled for March 31, 2023 and the summer holidays will start from April 1.

The guidelines released by the Department of Public Instruction have made it compulsory to wear uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee.

In case, if the committee has not recommended, the students are asked to wear clothes which would uphold equality and oneness. The guideline makes it clear that there is no provision to wear any clothing which disturbs public order and system.

The guidelines released by the government make it clear that there is no provision for students to wear hijab in classrooms. The government had released the guidelines giving no room for confusion after the verdict by the Special Bench of the High Court against wearing of Hijab in schools and colleges.

The hijab crisis surfaced in degree colleges in Karnataka, especially in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The college managements have suspended more than 20 students for insisting on wearing Hijab to classrooms.

The crisis started last year with the protest of six Campus Front of India-backed students of Udupi Pre-University Girl's College and went on to become an international issue. The Hijab crisis also created a law and order situation in the state. The petitioners now have approached the Supreme Court in this regard.