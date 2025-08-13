  1. Home
‘Punish authorities for VIP jail perks’: Highlights from SC’s remarks while trashing Darshan’s bail

coastaldigest.com news network
August 14, 2025

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the murder case of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy, who was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed by the actor and his associates.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court’s earlier order granting Darshan bail, calling it a serious mistake. The court also ordered that Darshan be taken back into custody immediately.

SC slams High Court ruling

The judges said the High Court’s bail order was based on a “mechanical exercise of power” and could affect the trial by allowing the accused to influence witnesses. Justice Mahadevan described the High Court’s decision as “perverse” and “unacceptable,” adding that only trial courts have the authority to conduct pre-trial assessments.

Justice Pardiwala praised Justice Mahadevan’s order, saying it sent a clear message: “However big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law.”

Warning against VIP jail perks

The Supreme Court also warned against giving Darshan special treatment in custody. This came after photos emerged from Bengaluru jail showing him relaxing on a chair, sipping coffee, and holding a cigarette.

Justice Pardiwala said, “The day we come to know that the accused are being provided five-star treatment, the first step would be to suspend the superintendent along with all other officials.”

Victim’s family welcomes verdict

Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinatha Shivanagowdaru, said the decision restored his faith in the judiciary. “The Supreme Court has sent a strong message that no criminal can escape from the clutches of law,” he said. The victim’s wife added that whoever is guilty should be punished according to the law.

Case background

The case shook the Kannada film industry in June last year. Police allege Renukaswamy was abducted from his hometown in Chitradurga on Darshan’s instructions, after making lewd remarks about actress Pavithra Gowda. He was taken to a shed in Bengaluru, tied up, beaten with wooden clubs, and given electric shocks.

His body was later dumped in a drain and discovered the next day. The post-mortem found he died from multiple blunt injuries leading to “shock haemorrhage.”

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested. The High Court granted Darshan bail in December, but in April he was criticised for attending a movie screening just hours after skipping a court hearing, citing back pain.

Agencies
August 6,2025

The United Nations has issued a chilling warning in response to reports that the Israeli regime was pushing for a “complete military occupation” of the entire Gaza Strip, a move widely warned as one that would certainly plunge the region into even deeper catastrophe.

"If these reports are confirmed," said Miroslav Jenca, the UN assistant secretary-general, in an address to a UN Security Council briefing on Gaza on Tuesday, "they would risk catastrophic consequences,”

"International law is clear in the regard; Gaza is and must remain an integral part of the future Palestinian state," he added.

The remarks came amid the regime’s October 2023-present war of genocide on the coastal sliver that has so far claimed the lives of more than 61,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as a result of incessant bombardments and simultaneous mass starvation.

Through the war, Tel Aviv has been pursuing such goals as defeating the territory’s Hamas resistance movement, and bringing about Gazans’ mass exodus to neighboring countries.

According to Israeli media outlets, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told an earlier meeting with the regime’s other officials that he sought to return the territory to Israeli occupation.

The Israeli military left Gaza in 2005 following a landslide electoral victory by Hamas that brought the movement to power in the territory.

Even before the genocide, the regime had already subjected entire Gaza to several mass casualty wars and a crippling blockade.

China to Israel: Stop such dangerous actions

Also addressing the Tuesday meeting, China’s Deputy UN Ambassador, Geng Shuang condemned the apparent Israeli plans, urging the regime to stop “such dangerous actions” and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“We urge countries with influence to act,” he said, a clear nod to the United States, Tel Aviv’s biggest supporter that has been providing the genocide with unprecedented military and diplomatic support, and the regime’s European allies.

Jenca also said Tel Aviv’s likely plan to enforce full occupation of Gaza ”could further endanger the lives” of its remaining captives there -- dozens of whom have been killed during unconcerned Israeli strikes.

Ilay David, brother of one of the captives, also showed pictures of the latter in an emaciated state, brought about by the regime’s refusing to let food and water into Gaza.

“Every moment of delay is a step closer to final tragic outcome,” he warned, referring to Tel Aviv’s stiff refusal to clinch a deal.

“My father cannot sleep, and my mother has not stopped crying…,” he added.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar, however, chose to lash out, blaming countries that had dared recognize Palestine’s statehood.

He claimed that such recognition had “assassinated” a captive exchange deal, categorically denying Netanyahu’s and his officials’ stonewalling that has been confirmed even by the regime’s own officials.

Also on Tuesday, it was reported that some 20 former Israeli authorities had rejected complete takeover of Gaza as unfeasible, saying the regime was rather on the precipice of defeat.

News Network
August 2,2025

Bengaluru: Convicted in a rape case and awaiting sentencing on Saturday, suspended JD(S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna sought for lesser punishment, claiming he did nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his 'fast' growth in politics.

A Special Court here is slated to pronounce the quantum of sentence after convicting the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him on Friday.

Prajwal broke down in court on Saturday as he appealed to the judge for lesser punishment.

He told the court that he is a BE Mechanical graduate, and has always passed on merit.

"...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)...the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint," Prajwal told the court.

Pointing out that the woman (victim) had not complained to anyone including her husband or kin about the alleged rape, he said that she comes and gives complaint when certain videos were circulated.

Stating that will bow down to the court's conviction, Prajwal said, "I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now.....please give me a less sentence is what I request the court."

"The only mistake I made in my life is growing fast in politics," Prajwal, arrested in May last year upon his arrival from Germany, said.

The special court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat on Friday had convicted the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him. The court is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence on Saturday.

The prosecution advocates sought life imprisonment for Prajwal Revanna during the hearing, ahead of the sentencing.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

