  Puttur BJP councillor Ramesh Rai found dead near Netravati Bridge

June 5, 2025

Bantwal, June 5: Ramesh Rai Nellikatte, a recently elected BJP councillor of the Puttur City Municipal Council, was found dead near the old Netravati bridge in Panemangalore on Thursday. 

His body was recovered from the river following an intensive search operation after he was reported missing earlier in the day.

The incident came to light when locals discovered a motorbike, mobile phone, shirt, and slippers abandoned under the bridge around 11 am. The items were soon identified as belonging to Ramesh Rai, prompting immediate police action.

Rai, who had recently won the by-election to the municipal council, was a resident of Puttur. His sudden disappearance and the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his belongings had raised alarm among locals and authorities alike.

A large crowd, including family members, residents, and officials, had gathered at the scene as search efforts were launched in the river. Later in the day, his body was found near the location where the belongings were first spotted.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death and the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

May 26,2025
May 26,2025

In a shocking case of digital fraud, over 150 people across Karnataka — including victims from Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Tumakuru, and Haveri — have been swindled out of more than ₹1 crore through a fake app exploiting the name of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The fraudulent app, deceptively named "Trump Hotel Rental," promised users massive returns on their investments, claiming to double the amount in a short span. To build trust, scammers circulated an AI-generated video impersonating Donald Trump, convincing victims of the app’s legitimacy. The scam also lured individuals with fake work-from-home job offers and the illusion of easy money.

According to Shivashankar R. Ganachari, inspector of the Cybercrime, Economics, and Narcotics (CEN) wing in Haveri, more than 15 residents from Haveri district alone were duped. “Victims were promised quick returns and employment opportunities. Once hooked, they were systematically cheated,” he said. 

One of the victims, who lost over ₹1 lakh, shared, “We were initially asked to deposit ₹1,500 to create our account and start work. Our task was to write fake company profiles, and the app dashboard would show fake earnings for each completed task. But we never saw a single rupee in real returns.”

Complaints related to this scam have now been filed across various police stations in the state, including in Mangaluru. Police are investigating the fraud under cybercrime sections.

Cybercrime Soars Across India

This incident is part of a broader surge in cybercrime across the country. As per a 2024 analysis by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India registered a staggering 1.5 million cybercrime complaints in 2023, a massive leap from just 2.6 lakh complaints in 2020.

Today, four cybercrime complaints are filed every minute in the country. The increasing financial reward from such scams is one major reason — with average earnings per fraud case rising from ₹3.8 lakh in 2018-19 to over ₹5 lakh in 2023-24.

Concerned by the rapid rise in digital frauds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue in his Mann ki Baat program on October 27, 2024. “Beware of digital arrest frauds. There is no legal provision for digital arrests in India. No government agency will contact you through a phone or video call for such procedures,” he cautioned.

As the digital space becomes increasingly exploited by cybercriminals, authorities urge citizens to exercise caution, verify digital platforms, and report suspicious activity immediately.

June 4,2025
June 4,2025

Bengaluru, June 4: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden victory celebration turned tragic on Wednesday when a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium left at least 11 dead and 47 injured, according to officials and eyewitness accounts. 

The stampede — Bengaluru’s first in decades — broke out between 4 pm and 5:30 pm at the stadium’s three entry gates (17, 18 and 21), as thousands pushed their way to witness the invite-only historic event. 

Most of the deceased were young men and women, with the youngest being a 13-year-old girl. Many victims are believed to have died from suffocation after being trampled. 

Thirty-three injured victims are still in hospital. At least one is critical. 

Reliable sources said that RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the state government ignored police advice to postpone the celebrations. 

“We tried to discourage them but there was a mad frenzy. The celebrations had continued into the early hours, and our personnel were exhausted. Though we managed to cancel the victory procession, our request to either confine the celebrations to a single venue or postpone it to Sunday — when emotions would have settled — was ignored,” said a senior police officer. “We simply had no time to prepare. It was a case of ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’.” 

There were heart-wrenching scenes at hospitals. “Yelu, chinna? Appa banddidare, baa maga (Wake up, son. Father has come),” cried the mother of 20-year-old Bhumik. 

His father, Lakshman, was equally inconsolable. “God gave me everything. Now what am I supposed to do without my son? How can I go back home,” he said. 

A traffic policeman deployed at the stadium flagged the “poor coordination” among the police, the fire force and the KSCA. At the time of the stampede, a large number of police personnel were deployed near the Vidhana Soudha, where the state government was felicitating the RCB players. “We didn’t even have clarity on the event’s agenda,” he said. 

After the Vidhana Soudha event ended, large crowds travelled through Cubbon Park to reach the stadium. Despite the huge crowd — estimated at 3 lakh — there was no public address system. 

Shockingly, even after the stampede, another gate near Queen’s Road was opened, and many people streamed in. 

One eyewitness said the security was so overwhelmed that people were allowed in without their entry passes being checked. 

Many were perched on trees. Barricades were broken down and hundreds of discarded footwear lay scattered outside the entry gates. 

A DH journalist at the stadium saw ambulances streaming in and out, their sirens drowned by cries of cheering fans. Many victims had to be taken out in autos. Some ambulances carrying the victims got stuck in the crowd-packed roads around the stadium. 

“I shifted two people barely breathing into an auto,” the officer said. “There was no mercy. Everyone just wanted to get in, no matter what. Everyone was busy making videos.” 

Namma Metro shut five stations and reopened them only when crowds cleared out. 
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the police, saying they did their best. “You saw the crowd. We can’t hit them with sticks.” 

The RCB issued a statement, saying it was “deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents” and “mourns the tragic loss of lives”. 

May 26,2025
May 26,2025

Gaza City, May 26: At least 54 Palestinians have been killed - most of them in a school building sheltering displaced families - during Israeli air strikes on Gaza overnight, hospital directors said. 

Fahmi Al-Jargawi School in Gaza City was housing hundreds of people from Beit Lahia, currently under intense Israeli military assault. At least 36 were reported to have been killed when the school was hit.

Separately, a strike on a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza killed 19 people, according to the director of al-Ahli hospital Dr Fadel el-Naim. The Israeli military has not yet commented on what was being targeted.

According to Gaza's Civil Defense agency, rescuers retrieved 20 bodies—many of them children—from the school, with numerous victims charred after fires tore through two classrooms that had been converted into shelters.

Local sources report the casualties included Mohammad al-Kasih, Hamas's northern Gaza police investigations chief, as well as his wife and children.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that just before the school attack, an Israeli airstrike struck a residential building on Thawra Street in Gaza City.

The airstrike hit both a residential building and adjacent tents housing displaced families. The force of the explosion caused debris from the destroyed home to collapse onto the nearby tents, leading to further casualties. According to reports, at least four people were killed in the attack. 

The twin strikes mark an intensification of Israel's military campaign, which has seen a significant escalation in northern Gaza over the past week.

An Israeli airstrike Friday struck the home of Gaza physician Dr. Alaa al-Najjar, killing nine of her ten children. The attack left her 11-year-old son wounded and her husband, Hamdi al-Najjar, in critical condition.

Israeli military forces systematically target civilian families, medical facilities, and healthcare personnel as part of its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Wood stressed that he was proud of the work he oversaw, including "developing a pragmatic plan that could feed hungry people, address security concerns about diversion, and complement the work of longstanding NGOs in Gaza.”

But, he said, it had become “clear that it is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon.”
In a statement, the board of the foundation expressed its disappointment regarding Wood's departure; however, it pledged to remain undeterred in its attempts to connect with the entire population of Gaza in the upcoming weeks.

“Our trucks are loaded and ready to go,” it said, adding that the GHF would initiate direct aid distribution in Gaza from Monday, aiming to assist over one million Palestinians by the week's conclusion.

At least 53,939 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 122,797 individuals injured in the brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

