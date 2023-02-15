  1. Home
  2. Puttur: GP member killed, 3 others injured after speeding car hits 2 electric poles, falls off road

Puttur: GP member killed, 3 others injured after speeding car hits 2 electric poles, falls off road

News Network
February 15, 2023

GPmember.jpg

Puttur, Feb 15: A Gram Panchayat member in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada lost his life after the car in which he was travelling rammed into electric poles and turned turtle last night. 

The victim has been identified as Muralidhar Bhat, a BJP backed member of member of Nidpalli gram panchayat. 

The tragedy occurred on the Santhyaru-Bettampady Road at Balakka near Santyar in Puttur when Bhat and others were heading towards Bettampady. 

It is learnt that the ill-fated car hit two electric poles, fell off the road and landed on 50 feet deep agricultural field. 

The other occupants of the car, identified as, Dileep Kumar Rao, Shashi Kumar and Navaneeth Bettampady, suffered injuries in the mishap. The injured have been hospitalised. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 15,2023

A youth from Uttara Kannada district allegedly ended his life by jumping out of the window of a third-floor pub in Belagavi in the intervening night of February 13 and 14. 

The police have identified the deceased as Lokesh Shanbhag, 28, a native of Haliyal town in Uttara Kannada district.

He is said to have taken the extreme step after suffering losses in the stock market. Lokesh had on Monday night visited the pub along with a group of friends. A while later, he jumped out of the window of the pub located on the third floor of a building on Ambedkar Road.

Lokesh was rushed to a private hospital with severe head injuries. He failed to respond to treatment and died.

The family members of the deceased youth informed police that he was depressed after suffering huge losses in stock market trading and took the extreme step. They denied any foul play in the death. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 9,2023

Karnataka Department of Collegiate and Technical Education and Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) inked an MoU on Thursday, February 9, to set up 'Industrial Internet of Things Labs' (IoT Innovation Labs) in 35 government polytechnics across the State.

The project costing Rs 1.52 crore also includes setting up of AI labs in at least two institutions.

The MoU was signed in presence of Minister for IT/BT C N Ashwath Narayan at Vikasa Souda by P Pradeep, Commissioner, DCTE and Balajee Sowrirajan, Vice-President and MD Samsung semiconductor India Research.

"Samsung India, through the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India has piloted the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) offering online coursework aligned to the C20 Curriculum Internet of Things (IoT). The SIC coursework has been mapped with our C20 curriculum so that it helps students thoroughly learn all the foundation concepts in IoT," Narayan said.

As of now, setting up of AI labs in two colleges has been confirmed. However, DCTE has asked to establish AI labs in at least 15 institutions.

The labs will be housed in Government Polytechnics at Aurad, Bagepalli, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Devadurga, Hangal, Harihara, Jalaki, Joida, Kalaburagi, Kalagi, Kampli, Koppal, Lingasugur, Mangaluru, Masale Hosahalli, Mundagod, Mysuru, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shiralakoppa, Shivamogga, Siddapura, Srirangapatna, Surapura, Udupi and Vijayapura.

According to officials, the hands-on experiment opportunities along with the online learning resources and a library of capstone project statement is expected to help students get industry training at Polytechnics as well as get industry credentials through certifications ensuring they are job-ready.

The "IoT Innovation Lab" would help foster innovations in solving local problems using IoT, they said, these labs will also be available for students at nearby Government Institutions to be used, especially for who are in Engineering and First Grade Colleges.

These labs include tools and technologies that can be applied for various STEM experiments including Unmanned Ariel Vehicles (Drones), Automobile, Bio-Medical, AgriTech, BioTech, and other potential STEM applications. Students will also have opportunities to experiment and learn hands-on servicing of mobile phone, used as tools in IoT projects. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 15,2023

GPmember.jpg

Puttur, Feb 15: A Gram Panchayat member in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada lost his life after the car in which he was travelling rammed into electric poles and turned turtle last night. 

The victim has been identified as Muralidhar Bhat, a BJP backed member of member of Nidpalli gram panchayat. 

The tragedy occurred on the Santhyaru-Bettampady Road at Balakka near Santyar in Puttur when Bhat and others were heading towards Bettampady. 

It is learnt that the ill-fated car hit two electric poles, fell off the road and landed on 50 feet deep agricultural field. 

The other occupants of the car, identified as, Dileep Kumar Rao, Shashi Kumar and Navaneeth Bettampady, suffered injuries in the mishap. The injured have been hospitalised. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.