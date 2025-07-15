Puttur: Investigation underway after man brandishes sword near mosque

Puttur, July 15: Tension prevailed in the Boluvaru area of Puttur Kasba village on the afternoon of July 14, after a man was spotted brandishing a sword and threatening members of the public near a mosque.

According to reports, the man, later identified as Raju alias Rajesh (45), originally from Sakleshpur and currently residing in Bantwal, was seen standing outside the gate of a mosque in Boluvaru, openly holding a sword. Concerned by the potential threat, local residents immediately alerted the Puttur Town Police.

Acting swiftly, police personnel rushed to the scene and, with the help of local residents, managed to apprehend the accused along with the weapon. He was taken into custody for questioning.

Police have registered a case at the Puttur Town Police Station under Crime No. 59/2025, invoking Section 25(1B)(b) of the Indian Arms Act and Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and appropriate legal action will be taken.

The motive behind the act and whether the location near the mosque was intentionally chosen are currently under investigation.