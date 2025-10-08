  1. Home
  2. Puttur’s Daughter Dies After 134 Days in Coma: End of Long Battle Following Mani-Mysuru Highway Crash

coastaldigest.com news network
October 8, 2025

apoorvabhat.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 8: In a tragic conclusion to a four-month-long battle for life that gripped the community, Apoorva Bhat (30) of Andepuni, Puttur, passed away on Tuesday, October 7, at a private hospital in Mangaluru. Her death marks a deeply sorrowful end to a vigil followed by thousands across Dakshina Kannada and beyond, who had rallied online to pray for her recovery.

Apoorva had been in a coma for 134 days since she sustained catastrophic injuries in a brutal road accident on the Mani–Mysuru National Highway.

The Crash That Changed Everything

The devastating crash occurred over four months ago near Mura on the National Highway when the car Apoorva was travelling in was struck by a private bus. Apoorva and her father, Eshwar Bhat, were both severely injured in the impact. Miraculously, her young daughter, who was also in the vehicle, escaped with only minor injuries.

Both Apoorva and her father were immediately rushed to a Mangaluru hospital for intensive care. While Eshwar Bhat slowly recovered from his injuries, Apoorva remained in a critical, unconscious state, never once regaining awareness. Despite the relentless efforts of medical staff, her condition saw no significant improvement over the prolonged period.

Husband’s Agonizing Digital Vigil

The family’s agonizing journey was shared with the public through the poignant daily updates posted by Apoorva’s husband, Ashish Saradka. His emotional appeals on social media for prayers and support transformed him into a symbol of enduring hope and devotion.

In one of his most moving messages, he wrote, “Please pray for the mother whose daughter longs for her love every single day,” a plea that resonated with countless well-wishers.

His posts struck a deep chord in the community. Thousands followed their story, offering messages of solidarity and joining in daily prayers for Apoorva's miracle. Demonstrating his dedication to being by her side during treatment, Ashish relocated his entire household from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

Despite the family's fervent prayers and the collective hope of the community, Apoorva finally succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. She leaves behind a heartbroken husband and a young daughter who waited months for the sound of her mother's voice. The news of her passing has cast a pall of deep sadness over Puttur and Mangaluru, reminding the region once more of the devastating toll of highway tragedies.

News Network
September 27,2025

PBMudassir ahmed.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 27: In a significant development for the trade and industry community of Coastal Karnataka, the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has elected prominent businessman P.B. Ahmed Mudassir as its new President. 

The election, held on Saturday, saw Mr. Mudassir take the helm of the apex trade body, succeeding Mr. Anand G. Pai.

The elevation of Mr. Mudassir, a seasoned figure in the local business landscape, is a testament to his dedication and proven leadership within the Chamber. He previously served as the Vice President during the last term, where he was actively involved in several key initiatives and representations on behalf of the business community. 

His deep-rooted understanding of the region's commercial pulse, particularly in areas like trade and exports, is expected to bring a fresh impetus to KCCI's advocacy efforts.

Mr. Mudassir is associated with M/s P. B. Abdul Hameed & Co., a well-established name in Mangaluru's commercial sector, indicating his strong background in entrepreneurship and trade. 

During his tenure as Vice President, he was noted for his participation in crucial discussions, including meetings with political leaders and government officials on topics ranging from brand promotion for Mangaluru to addressing industry issues like GST compliance and infrastructure development.

News Network
October 2,2025

gandhiRSS.jpg

New Delhi: With the RSS completing 100 years, the Congress on Thursday cited excerpts from a book to claim that Mahatma Gandhi described the Sangh as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Pyarelal was one of Gandhi's closest aides, being part of his personal staff for almost three decades, and became his secretary after the death of Mahadev Desai in 1942.

"Pyarelal's books on Mahatma Gandhi have become standard reference works. In 1956, he published the first volume of his book "Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase" that was brought out by Navajivan Publishing House, Ahmedabad. It carried a long introduction by the President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad, as well as an endorsement by the Vice President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan," Ramesh said.

The second volume appeared two years later, he said.

"On page 440 of the second volume, Pyarelal writes of a conversation between Mahatma Gandhi and one of his colleagues in which the Father of the Nation describes the RSS as a 'communal body with a totalitarian outlook'," the Congress leader said, adding that this conversation took place on September 12, 1947.

Five months later, then Union home minister Sardar Patel banned the RSS, he said.

Ramesh also shared a screenshot of the passage from the book which states that Gandhi characterised the RSS as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".

In a post on X on Wednesday, Ramesh said, "The PM has spoken much of the RSS this morning. Is he even aware of what Sardar Patel wrote to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 18, 1948?" The Congress leader shared extracts from a letter Patel wrote to Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

In the letter, Patel said, "As regards the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, the case relating to Gandhi ji's murder is sub-judice and I should not like to say anything about the participation of the two organisations, but our reports do confirm that, as a result of the activities of these two bodies, particularly the former, an atmosphere was created in the country in which such a ghastly tragedy became possible."

"The activities of the RSS constituted a clear threat to the existence of the government and the State. Our reports show that those activities, despite the ban, have not died down. Indeed, as time has marched on, the RSS circles are becoming more defiant and are indulging in their subversive activities in an increasing measure."

In another post, Ramesh said, "Sardar Patel addressed a massive public gathering in Jaipur on December 19, 1948, and spoke forcefully on the RSS." Participating in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on Wednesday, PM Modi said the organisation never displayed any bitterness despite several attacks on it as it continued to work on the principle of nation first.

News Network
October 5,2025

drkerper.jpg

Bhopal / Chennai / New Delhi, Oct 5: A massive outcry has erupted after 14 children died in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, allegedly after consuming a toxic batch of Coldrif cough syrup. Authorities have arrested Dr. Praveen Soni, a government-appointed physician practising in Parasia, who allegedly prescribed the syrup to the children.

According to official reports, most of the children had initially shown mild cold and fever symptoms in early September. However, after taking the syrup, their conditions deteriorated rapidly — with symptoms of kidney failure and reduced urine output. Laboratory tests later confirmed the presence of diethylene glycol, a highly poisonous chemical, in the syrup.

The Madhya Pradesh government has now banned Coldrif and another syrup, Nextro-DS, across the state, and announced ₹4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called the deaths “extremely tragic” and vowed strict action against those responsible.

“The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. A ban is also being imposed on other products of the company that manufactures it,” the CM said on X (formerly Twitter).

The syrup in question — Coldrif (Batch No. SR-13) — was manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. A test conducted at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai found that it contained 48.6% diethylene glycol (w/v) — a toxic industrial solvent known to cause kidney failure.

Following the revelation, Tamil Nadu authorities declared the batch “Not of Standard Quality” and banned its sale. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched risk-based inspections at 19 pharmaceutical units across six states, including those producing cough syrups and antibiotics.

Samples from the victims and the syrups have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (Pune) and AIIMS-Nagpur for further analysis. A multi-agency team — including experts from the ICMR, NEERI, and CDSCO — is investigating the cause of deaths.

The tragedy has revived global concerns about India’s drug safety. In 2022, the World Health Organization linked cough syrups made by another Indian firm to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia, though India later contested the findings.

As the investigation deepens, authorities have seized remaining Coldrif stocks and placed Sresan Pharmaceuticals under scrutiny for potential violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

