Quran, Bible teach violence; saffron may become national flag in future: Kalladka Bhat

New Delhi: Russia has not asked China for military assistance, said Kremlin on a controversy which broke out after some US officials said Moscow has asked Beijing for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine.

Here are the developments of Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

Russia has sufficient military clout to fulfil all of its aims in Ukraine in time and in full, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier today, US officials told media that Russia has asked China for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine. The request for equipment is not new and was made soon after Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24, Bloomberg quoted an US official as saying.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, "The US has been spreading disinformation targeting China on the Ukraine issue, with malicious intentions."

The comments came during a regular Chinese foreign ministry briefing in Beijing.

China has declined to directly condemn Moscow for launching its invasion, and has repeatedly blamed NATO's "eastward expansion" for worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine are stepping up, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress over the weekend.

Ukraine reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv.

More than 2,500 residents of the Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russian invaded Ukraine on February 24, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR reported that nearly 2.7 million people had fled Ukraine as of Saturday, nearly 1.7 million of them heading to Poland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country. He warned that its member states would soon be attacked by Russian forces after an air strike hit a Ukrainian military base close to the Polish border.