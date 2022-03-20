  1. Home
  2. Quran, Bible teach violence; saffron may become national flag in future: Kalladka Bhat

Quran, Bible teach violence; saffron may become national flag in future: Kalladka Bhat

News Network
March 20, 2022

Mangaluru, Mar 20: RSS veteran Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka today launched a verbal Hindutva war against minority religions of the country and went on to claim that saffron will be the national flag of India in future. 

Addressing a Hindutva foot march to Karnika Koragajja's shrine at Kuthar on the outskirts of the city, the he also suggested the government to intensify Hindutva drive. “If majority of MPS vote for change of national flag in the lower and upper houses of the parliament then the flag can be changed. If this continues in this manner, Hindu society will unite," he said. 

Hailing ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie, Bhat said that that Quran and Bible, the holy books of Muslims and Christians, teach violence. “Do Quran and Bible teach killing and raping innocents? If yes, then they should be changed without delay," he said.  

“If anyone thinks that communal harmony and peace exhibited by Hindus is their weakness, then it will not go on for long. They went to court, in the name of Hijab. But they are not accepting the verdict. They protested and openly criticised the court verdict. They do not value friendship also in front of religion. Their aim is to form a Muslim country,” he complained. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 14,2022

New Delhi: Russia has not asked China for military assistance, said Kremlin on a controversy which broke out after some US officials said Moscow has asked Beijing for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine.

Here are the developments of Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

Russia has sufficient military clout to fulfil all of its aims in Ukraine in time and in full, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier today, US officials told media that Russia has asked China for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine. The request for equipment is not new and was made soon after Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24, Bloomberg quoted an US official as saying.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, "The US has been spreading disinformation targeting China on the Ukraine issue, with malicious intentions."

The comments came during a regular Chinese foreign ministry briefing in Beijing.

China has declined to directly condemn Moscow for launching its invasion, and has repeatedly blamed NATO's "eastward expansion" for worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine are stepping up, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress over the weekend.

Ukraine reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv.

More than 2,500 residents of the Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russian invaded Ukraine on February 24, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR reported that nearly 2.7 million people had fled Ukraine as of Saturday, nearly 1.7 million of them heading to Poland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country. He warned that its member states would soon be attacked by Russian forces after an air strike hit a Ukrainian military base close to the Polish border.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 8,2022

After two years, India will resume regular international flight operations from March 27. International operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

On February 28, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had extended the ban on regular commercial international passenger flights until further orders.

India has been operating flights under air bubble arrangements since 2021.

India has air transport bubbles with Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, US and Uzbekistan.

The Indian government had previously planned to resume scheduled international flight operations from December 15 onwards. But this plan was derailed due to the emergence of Omicron which lead to the government withdrawing the decision to resume scheduled international flights.

International flights were first suspended in March 2020 after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to tackle the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 11,2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Datesheets: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 date sheets. The term 2 board exam will be held from April 26. The Class 10 exam will get over on May 24, and the Class 12 exam on June 15. 

As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, CBSE has provided more gaps between two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes. However, the board also says, “Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for the preparation of these examinations.”

Other competitive examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the CBSE term 2 date sheet, a CBSE statement said.

The CBSE term 2 date sheets have also been prepared by avoiding nearly 35000 subjects’ combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ examinations of a student fall on the same date.

Since CBSE is holding the term 2 board exams in 26 other countries, it is not feasible to conduct the exam in two shifts and therefore, the start time of the board exam has been set at 10:30 am.

“Despite of the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries than that of India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts,” the CBSE statement added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.