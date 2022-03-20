Quran, Bible teach violence; saffron may become national flag in future: Kalladka Bhat

Mangaluru, Mar 20: RSS veteran Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka today launched a verbal Hindutva war against minority religions of the country and went on to claim that saffron will be the national flag of India in future.
Addressing a Hindutva foot march to Karnika Koragajja's shrine at Kuthar on the outskirts of the city, the he also suggested the government to intensify Hindutva drive. “If majority of MPS vote for change of national flag in the lower and upper houses of the parliament then the flag can be changed. If this continues in this manner, Hindu society will unite," he said.
Hailing ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie, Bhat said that that Quran and Bible, the holy books of Muslims and Christians, teach violence. “Do Quran and Bible teach killing and raping innocents? If yes, then they should be changed without delay," he said.
“If anyone thinks that communal harmony and peace exhibited by Hindus is their weakness, then it will not go on for long. They went to court, in the name of Hijab. But they are not accepting the verdict. They protested and openly criticised the court verdict. They do not value friendship also in front of religion. Their aim is to form a Muslim country,” he complained.
