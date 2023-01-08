  1. Home
  2. Radar stations to come up in Kundapura and Belekeri for coastal surveillance

News Network
January 8, 2023

Mangaluru: Two more radar stations are being set up by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to beef up security along the Karnataka Coast.

"Radars will be installed at Kundapura in Udupi and Belekeri in Uttara Kannada districts," Coast Guard District No 3, Karnataka Commander DIG Praveen Kumar Mishra said at the sidelines of an interaction with fishermen at Coast Guard headquarters in Panambur on Saturday.

The entire 320-km-long coastline of Karnataka is under surveillance with the help of radar stations at Surathkal and Bhatkal, he said.

The radar station is ready at Belikere and the work is in progress at Kundapura. Each radar station can cover up to 30 nautical miles into the sea. The camera in radar will cover five to seven nautical miles.

The radar stations were set up under the coastal surveillance network after the Mumbai terror attack. He appealed to fishermen on having life-saving equipment on boats and availing government insurance and pension schemes.

AIS for fishing boats

The DIG said Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders on fishing vessels, that are more than 20 metres long, will help Coast Guards in reaching fishermen in distress.

There are 2,553 fishing boats in Dakshina Kannada district and 1,607 among them are mechanised boats. About 400 mechanised boats had installed AIS. The Fisheries Department, while renewing the licenses, had insisted on installing AIS on boats.

Applications from owners of fishing boats, seeking AIS installation, are sent to Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) in Kochi.

"The MMD will issue MMSI number and call sign, which needs to be activated by fishermen by visiting the agency from where transponder was purchased," Fisheries Department deputy director Sushmitha Rao said.

Fishermen leaders Nithin Kumar and Chethan Bengre accused Kerala officials of seizing fishing boats from Karnataka.

"A heavy penalty is slapped on boats fishing within a distance limit of 12 nautical miles," they charged. The fishermen also highlighted shortage of kerosene supply for traditional fishermen and failure to release subsidy amount for subsidised diesel.

Shashi Kumar Bengre, representing Purse Seine Fishing Boat Owners' Association, urged the government to upgrade the fisheries college in Mangaluru into a fisheries university.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, responding to complaints, said that the issue of the seizure of boats will be drawn to the notice of the Fisheries Ministry. Steps will be taken to upgrade the fisheries college into a university, he promised.

DPR ready

Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Western Region Inspector General M V Baadkar said that the detailed project report for the Indian Coast Guard Academy in Kenjar will be submitted to the government.

On Cargo ship MV Princess Miral that sunk off the Ullal coast, DIG P K Mishra said that measures were taken for the de-fueling of the vessel, and the work is in progress.

News Network
December 26,2022

flight.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 26: The Karnataka Health department was concerned over the development of 12 passengers arriving from high-risk countries testing positive for Covid at the Kempe Gowda International Airport, Bengaluru, sources confirmed on Monday.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old man, who arrived from China, had tested positive for Covid at Bengaluru. The other 11 passengers came from high-risk countries. Four of them have been quarantined in a private hospital and the rest passengers have been kept in home quarantine.

All the samples have been sent to genomic sequencing to the National Institute of Virology and results were expected by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

The 37-year-old man, who arrived from China, hails from Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

All the 12 were subjected to Covid tests after they arrived at the airport in the last three days, authorities said.

The state health department was concerned over the development and was awaiting the results.

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok stated on Monday that the new Covid guidelines would be released this evening or on Tuesday morning. Considering the evolving situation in the state, the government was conveying a high-level meeting this afternoon.

Minister Ashok stated that the precautionary measures would be discussed in the meeting and there was no need to panic.

Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar appealed to the people to wear masks at public and crowded places.

News Network
December 25,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 12: The failure of police department in taking tough action against the criminals and communal goons in the coastal Karnataka led to the coldblooded murder of an innocent citizen in Surathkal last night, alleged Mangaluru City MLA and former minister U T Khader. 

Speaking to media persons in the wake of the murder of Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Krishnapura 9th block, Mr Khader said that the police the region have been going soft on criminals that involved in “immoral policing” in the past few months. 

“Instead of taking strict action against the trouble mongers, the police chose to release them because of political pressure soon after taking them into custody. If the police had taken tough action against the miscreants, this murder wouldn’t have occurred,” he opined. 

“As assembly polls are looming in Karnataka, an atmosphere of fear has prevailed in the coastal belt thanks to recent murders and communal attacks. It seems that the BJP government is directly encouraging criminals to divert people from real issues ahead of elections,” he said. 

He also urged the government to release compensation to the family of Jaleel, and other innocent Muslim men murdered by communal forces, just like it released compensation to the family of Praveen Nettaru, and stop differentiating between Hindus and Muslims.

News Network
December 28,2022

modi.jpg

Ahmedabad, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated last night.

Heeraben Modi, who turned 99 in June this year, has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. A statement from UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre has said that her condition is stable. The hospital has not shared any other piece of information.

The BJP's Gujarat MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain have reached the hospital.

Accident

The development comes a day after PM Modi's brother, Prahlad Modi’s car met with an accident near Mysuru in Karnataka.

Prahlad Modi, accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV when it hit a divider around 2 pm on December 27. His convoy was also travelling with him when the accident took place.

Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to the front of the car. Police said the car hit the median but "wasn't speeding".

Mysuru SP Seema Latkar said: "Five members were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz. The driver wasn't speeding, however, he lost control and hit the median. The area where the accident took place is not a busy junction and the maximum travel speed is 40-50km per hour."

Prahlad Modi's grandson suffered a fracture in his leg while others were admitted to Mysru's JSS Hospital with minor injuries.

"The child has suffered a fracture.  No one has suffered life-threatening injuries. Everyone's out of danger," said Dr Madhu, JSS medical superintendent.

Karnataka Sports Minister Narayan Gowda visited Prahlad Modi and his family at the hospital and enquired on their health.

 

