  2. Rain inundates Mangaluru roads again; lighting, thunderstorm frighten citizens

coastaldigest.com news network
July 30, 2022

Mangaluru, July 30: Heavy rains coupled with lightning and thunder lashed across Dakshina Kannada district including the city of Mangaluru for four hours in the morning prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for anganwadi centres, primary and high schools in Mangaluru sub division today.

Rains that lashed after a lull also disrupted power supply in several parts of the city. It started raining heavily after around 5 a.m. and continued till 9 a.m. They heavy rains inundated most of the roads in the city.  Many low-lying areas witnessed artificial floods. 

Motorists were seen struggling to move their vehicles through the submerged roads. Water also gushed into the premises of Mangaluru Central railway station.

Apart from Mangaluru, areas like Ullal, Mulki, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluk also received heavy rains for hours. 

Considering the safety of the children, holiday has been declared, said Deputy Commissiomer Dr Rajendra K V.

He said that since several roads in Mangaluru are inundated, holiday has been declared for all colleges in Mangaluru City Corporation limits. However, the rain completely stopped in Manglauru after 9.30 a.m. 

July 29,2022

Mangaluru, July 29: The city police have so far failed to get a breakthrough in the case of coldblooded murder of a 23-year-old Muslim youth at Surthakal. 

“We have questioned 13-14 people after taking them to custody. However, there has been no breakthrough yet in the case,” city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told media persons.

Muhammad Fazil, 23, was hacked to death by an unidentified group at Surthkal without any provocation at around 8p.m. on July 28. Following the incident, Section 144 was imposed in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur police station limits. 

The officials also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate's limits to be closed on July 29.

"We have requested all Muslim leaders to perform their prayers at their homes, in the larger interest of the law and order of every locality. Due justice will be done quickly and fairly," the Mangaluru CP added.

The police are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident, and a case of murder has been registered.

"The motive behind the incident and the identity of the culprits is being investigated... I appeal to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups," Kumar said, adding that the investigations are underway.

News Network
July 26,2022

Kolkata, July 26: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today launched a scathing attack on the BJP, questioning why her arrested minister Partha Chatterjee had to be taken to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar. This, she announced, is also an "insult" to the people of Bengal, which the BJP is attempting to take over after Maharashtra.

Calling SSKM, where Partha Chatterjee was admitted, the Number One hospital in the country, she said, "Why do you have to take him to a hospital which has the Central government's touch? Why ESI hospital? Why Command Hospital? What is the intention? Is this not an insult to the people of Bengal? What do you think? Is the Centre innocent and the states are all thieves? You are there because of the states".

Then came a warning to the BJP: "Maharashtra has not been able to fight this time. They say after Maharashtra it will be Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bengal. Try coming here. You will have to cross the Bay of Bengal. The crocodiles will bite you. And in the Sunderbans the Royal Bengal tiger will bite you. In North Bengal the elephants will roll over you".

Ms Banerjee spoke on the matter after a buzz this morning that Partha Chatterjee's calls to her after his arrest had all gone unanswered. It was seen as the Chief Minister's attempt to distance herself from the minister, one of her top aides who is now battling corruption allegations.

Today, the Chief Minister said she does not support "corruption or any wrongdoing". Then she said,  "BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies" and the truth "must come out, but within a time-frame".

"I don't spare anyone. If someone is a thief or a dacoit, TMC does not spare them. I have got my own people arrested. I don't spare my MLAs and MPs and not even ministers. But if you try to throw ink on me even I can fling muck at you," she said.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the teacher recruitment scam.  

The arrest came after ₹ 20 crore was recovered from his aide Arpita Mukherjee, who has also been arrested. Videos of the raid showed heaps on bank notes, apparently on the floor of Arpita Mukherjee's house. 

News Network
July 18,2022

Bengaluru, July 18: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, reacting to the concerns raised by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on the weakening stature of opposition parties in the country, asked who was responsible for the development. 

“Anyone raising questions are dubbed anti-national. Even Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen had to face this bitter experience,” he said.

If Opposition leaders raise their voice, they are silenced using ED, CBI and I-T department, Kumaraswamy said.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy recalled the remarks made by Justice Ramana where he rued that it was unfortunate that the stature of opposition parties were shrinking and Bills were being passed sans any discussion. 

“I agree with these remarks. Introspection about these statements is the need of the hour. Who is responsible for weakening the opposition parties in the country? What is happening over the past eight years?,” he asked.

Discussion is not allowed even for key legislations and budget worth lakhs of crores. Karnataka legislature is proof of that. Only when there is a ‘jugal-bandi’ between ruling and opposition parties will there be progress, Kumaraswamy said.

On the CJI’s comments on long imprisonment without trial, Kumaraswamy said that 80 per cent of the 6.1 lakh prisoners were undertrials. “How many of them are innocent? Who is responsible for their plight?” he asked. The words of the judge at least should enlighten the irresponsible administration, he added.

