  2. ‘Ram wave’ takes Congress-ruled Karnataka by storm amid Ayodhya temple consecration

News Network
January 22, 2024

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Live streaming of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, special puja rituals, and performance of bhajans were held across Karnataka on Monday. 

Cities, towns, and villages across the state, including IT hub Bengaluru, have turned saffron with devotees, Hindu activists, and BJP leaders erecting flags, posters, and banners.

Even though the Karnataka’s Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not declared a holiday, the fervour and frenzy can be seen all over the state. All the temples are decorated and offer special 'puja' during the inauguration of the Ram temple.

Devotees thronged temples in large numbers and participated in Ram Bhajans and Ram Saharanama recital programs. The programmes will continue till late evening.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is inaugurating a 33-feet-tall statue of Sita, Rama, Lakshmana, and Anjaneya Swamy (Lord Hanuman), sculpted out of a single rock at Hirandahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda, BJP MLA Manjula Aravind Limabavali, and other dignitaries are taking part in the event.

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has reached Ayodhya with his father, former PM and JD (S) National President H.D. Deve Gowda, mother Chennamma, and son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, has expressed his happiness over the fulfillment of centuries-old dreams of Indians.

“The centuries-old dream of 150 crore Indians has been turned into a reality. The struggle of innumerable Kar Sevaks, sacrifice, and martyrdom has borne fruit. The Shri Balarama god statue Pran Prathishta event is taking place under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi today.

"I got an opportunity to witness the sacred moment and offer prayers to Lord Sri Ram. I remember all Kar Sevaks at this juncture and offer wishes to all devotees of Sri Rama. May Lord Ram bless everyone with peace, joy, complacency, and prosperity,” he stated.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka visited different temples in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and former minister V. Somanna accompany him.

Ashoka has also appealed to the devotees to contact his office if they face any hardship.

“It has come to my notice that police and officers are obstructing the celebration of Ram Mandir inauguration. We will not tolerate if celebrations of Hindus and Ram devotees are disturbed in any way. Ram Mandir inauguration is a festival; if anti-Hindu policy continues on this auspicious day, the consequences will be harsher. This is my warning to the Congress government,” he said. 

News Network
January 18,2024

Saudi Arabia has lifted the three-year entry ban on expatriates who failed to return before the expiry of their visas, local media have reported. 

Saudi newspaper Okaz reported that the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has instructed all departments to allow expatriates, who failed to return before the expiry of their exit and re-entry visa. According to Okaz, the directive came into effective on Tuesday, January 16.

The ban was put in place in 2022 with the General Directorate of Passports saying that expatriates that leave the Kingdom and do not return in the stipulated amount of time, will be barred from entering the country for a period of three years.

It had said that expatriates with a re-entry visa must return to the country within the time specified on the visa , else, a new visa must be issued by the employer.

The phrase “exited and did not return” will be put on record for any expatriate after two months of the visa's expiry, the authority had said at that time.

News Network
January 20,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 20: The BJP camp, which was in a shambles until recently in Karnataka, is gaining momentum following a favourable wave generated by the victory in the Assembly elections of three states late last year and in the run-up to the so called Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple built after destroying Babri Masjid.

Winning the maximum seats in Karnataka seems like an achievable goal, and now the aim is to wrestle power from the state's ruling Congress party, according to BJP sources.

Looking at the developments in the Congress, with a bunch of cabinet ministers targeting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar by demanding more Deputy Chief Minister posts to cut short his influence, and the appeal by Dr. Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, that the people should strengthen the hands of his father to help him stay in the post for the full term, very much indicate a tussle for power within their party.

And it is only a matter of time, the BJP sources claimed.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have already spoken about the attempts by the BJP to topple the government, similar to how the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress coalition government was brought down in Maharashtra in 2022.

Discussions are already underway within the state's political circles about the BJP’s grand plans to bring down the ruling Congress government after the Lok Sabha polls.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had stated that there are Ajit Pawars and Eknath Shindes in Karnataka politics as well, and anything can happen after the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress is struggling to pacify its MLAs as sufficient funds could not be provided to their constituencies due to the implementation of guarantee schemes.

It is no longer a secret that the BJP is waiting for an appropriate time to strike, explains a prominent leader.

On the other hand, by forging an alliance with the JD(S), the saffron party wants to win over the south Karnataka region and face Congress unitedly in the rest of the state.

After appointing former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra as the BJP state President and senior leader R. Ashoka as the Leader of the Opposition, the saffron party is confident of consolidating major Lingayat and Vokkaliga community votes in Karnataka ahead of the general elections.

BJP leaders have claimed that since 1991, the state has voted for their party in the Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance with JD (S) and the Ram Temple wave will help the party get 15 lakh additional votes from south Karnataka districts, which had gone to the Congress with the projection of Shivakumar to the post of Chief Minister during the May 2023 Assembly elections.

In the 2019 general election and riding high on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave following the Balakot strike, the BJP had won 25 of the total 28 MP seats.

The party, which looked weak opposite Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, now seems fully charged and on attack mode.

Although the BJP has distanced itself from Karwar BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s derogatory remarks against Siddaramaiah, sources have confirmed that it is part of a strategy to counter the Chief Minister’s criticism of Prime MInister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the RSS and Hindutva.

Surprisingly, Siddaramaiah is appearing defensive.

Social media is flooded with pictures of the statue of Ram Lalla and Ayodhya gearing up for the inaugural feat.

The BJP and Hindutva forces are successfully carrying out the campaign on social media and on the ground as well.

The RSS in Karnataka has outlined a plan and reached out to over 29,000 villages in Karnataka ahead of the highly-anticipated Ayodhya event.

The organisation had carried out the Sampark Abhiyaan between January 1 and 15, during which it claimed of reaching out to all the 29,500 villages in the state.

'Mantrakshate' (sacred rice used for worship), a photograph of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and handbills brought from Ayodhya have been distributed to the people.

On January 22, the main temples in every Karnataka village will organise 'satsang' and 'Ram Jaap' programs.

LED screens will be erected for the live telecase of the grand event.

Prime Minister Modi had called on every household to light five diyas in the direction of Ayodhya on the evening of January 22.

The BJP is fully confident of garnering goodwill and reaping political gains, party leaders explained.

The saffron camp is growing in confidence in the state, following the internal fights within the Congress government.

Political experts also maintain that Karnataka is going to witness a political struggle between developed castes and backwards, Dalits, and minorities.

Karnataka is all set to witness an intense and close fight between the BJP and Congress in the coming days and creation of rift in the society is also feared in the backdrop of development such as the controversial proposal to implement caste census report.

News Network
January 15,2024

Karwar, Jan 15: The Kumta police in Uttara Kannada district have registered a case on its own against BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde for his provocative speech.

The police booked him based on a viral video where he is seen calling for the demolition of mosques ahead of the Ram temple consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya.

“Like Babri Masjid was demolished, Chinnada Palli mosque will be demolished in Bhatkal. The media can write it as a threat, but we don’t care. But, we will do it. This is not the decision of Anantkumar Hegde, but it is the decision of the Hindu community,” the MP had said. 

Hegde had also said that “the Hindu community won’t rest until more mosques are reclaimed”.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi slammed the MP for his remarks.

The Uttara Kannada MP, who is known for his virulent speeches, had been silent for the past four years but has suddenly become active ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kumata Police have filed a case invoking sections related to hate speech and an attempt to create unrest in the district against Hegde. Karwar SP Vishnuvarshan said that investigations are on.

