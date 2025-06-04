‘RCB trophy more important than lives?’ BJP leader slams Cong govt for ‘ignoring’ grieving families

  1. Home
June 5, 2025

Bengaluru, June 5: BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of ignoring the grief of stampede victims while celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory with fanfare.

In a post on X, Ashoka termed the government "heartless" and criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for hosting a grand felicitation for the RCB team at Vidhana Soudha, just a day after a stampede claimed 11 lives.

Ashoka shared images from the event, showing Siddaramaiah placing a turban on Virat Kohli, and Shivakumar holding the IPL trophy RCB won after 18 years. "Those who celebrated yesterday by raising the trophy and taking selfies won’t visit the families of those who died," Ashoka alleged.

He further stated, “They had time to honour cricketers with garlands, but won’t lay even a handful of soil on the graves of the deceased. The lives of ordinary citizens hold no value for this government.”

Calling the incident shameful, Ashoka reiterated his demand for the resignation of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that 11 people lost their lives and 56 were injured in the stampede. Of the injured, 46 have been discharged, while 10 remain hospitalized, though doctors have reported their condition as stable.

May 31,2025

gundurao1.jpg

Mangaluru, May 31: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has voiced deep concern over the rising communal provocations and said that a stronger legal framework is urgently needed to tackle hate speech and inflammatory posts on social media. "There is no longer any fear of the law," he warned, indicating how the ease of bail in such cases has emboldened offenders.

Speaking to the media after a public grievance meeting at the Circuit House on Saturday, the minister responded to a question regarding the recent rise in communal tensions and targeted killings in the district.

“Those involved in hate crimes—whether assaults, murders, or riots—are often linked to illegal activities as well,” Gundu Rao said. “But the problem is, they easily get bail, and this has eroded the fear of the law. That’s why we need stricter laws, which we plan to introduce in the upcoming legislative session.”

He added that senior leaders themselves have been making divisive speeches. “Even MLAs like Yatnal have delivered provocative remarks. FIRs may be filed, but they walk free within hours. On social media, those sharing communally charged posts often do so under the protection of organizations or political backing.”

To counter this growing threat, the minister said a special task force has already been formed for the coastal districts to crack down on communal violence and unlawful activities. “We are determined to put an end to such lawlessness,” he asserted.

When asked about banning certain organizations involved in hate campaigns, the minister clarified that the state government does not have the authority to impose such bans. “We can only send proposals to the central government,” he said.

MLC Ivan D’Souza, Manjunath Bhandari, and local leaders like Kanachur Monu, Padmaraj, and Muhammad Monu were also present during the meeting.

May 24,2025

satish.jpg

Mangaluru: What was meant to be a day of celebration turned into a day of unimaginable sorrow at Kanyana near Vittal in Dakshina Kannada district, as a young husband preparing for his wife's baby shower collapsed and passed away just hours before the event.

The victim, Satish (33), a humble pick-up vehicle driver from Mittanadka in Kanyana, was eagerly making arrangements for the joyous ceremony that was to welcome the arrival of his first child. The house was adorned with hopes, decorations, and the warmth of family—until fate dealt a cruel blow.

On Friday, May 23, morning, as the family prepared for the seemantha (baby shower) rituals, Satish suddenly collapsed at home. Panic gripped the household as he was rushed to a nearby hospital. With his condition worsening, doctors referred him to a hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment. But destiny had other plans—Satish breathed his last before medical help could save him.

The house that was supposed to echo with laughter and celebration now stands silent, draped in grief. His wife, who was moments away from being showered with blessings and love for her journey into motherhood, now finds herself surrounded by tearful condolences and shattered dreams.

Family sources confirm that the exact cause of death is still unknown.

This heart-wrenching incident has left the entire community in mourning. Satish’s untimely demise is a haunting reminder of life’s fragility—how quickly joy can turn into sorrow.

May 31,2025

sidduHDK.jpg

Bengaluru, May 30: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched a scathing political and communal broadside against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of betraying a community that had overwhelmingly supported the party, yet is now left vulnerable amid a rise in targeted killings in coastal Karnataka.

In a fiery post on X, Kumaraswamy questioned the Chief Minister’s silence and inaction over the increasing number of communal murders:

“Didn’t one community vote for your party 100%? What did they get in return? Murders, fear, and betrayal. You have utterly failed to protect them,” he wrote — without directly naming the Muslim community.

He further alleged that the Congress government is not interested in stopping the violence, but rather, is “extracting political gain” from such tragedies:

“Your government shows no concern for the safety of innocent people but displays great interest in coastal murders — not to prevent them, but to milk them for political mileage.”

Calling out what he described as Siddaramaiah’s double standards, Kumaraswamy accused the government of poisoning communal harmony:

“You have turned a once peaceful garden of communities into a garden of venomous snakes. While one community lives in fear, you continue to spew venom against others.”

He demanded that Siddaramaiah stop politicizing people's lives and instead take direct responsibility for the situation on the ground.

“Natural floods, political disaster”

Shifting focus to the relentless rains that have lashed parts of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress government’s lack of preparedness and delayed response:

“Cities, towns, villages — all submerged. Roads and bridges — collapsed. And what is the CM doing? Sending ministers only after lives are lost? This is nothing but bolting the door after the fort has been looted.”

Despite clear weather warnings, he said the Congress government was caught completely off guard, accusing it of lacking even the most basic disaster-readiness:

“The government seems more eager to bring blood and tears to the people than to help them. What preparations were made before the rains? Where is your so-called people-centric governance?”

Labeling the rain havoc as a natural calamity, and the killings as a man-made political failure, Kumaraswamy urged Siddaramaiah to visit the coastal region personally and provide reassurance to a shaken public:

“These are your people. They believed in you. Now they are paying the price — both from floods and from political violence. Go to them. Not for headlines, but to give hope.”

State’s official response

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar assured the public that emergency protocols were in place, and all Deputy Commissioners had been directed to stay on high alert.

“We’ve instructed officials to take immediate action. Ministers are to remain in their respective headquarters to assist the public,” Shivakumar said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is likely to continue over the coastal belt of Karnataka for the next few days, with isolated heavy showers predicted.

