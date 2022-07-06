Red alert in coastal districts: Schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi to remain closed on July 7

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
July 6, 2022

flood.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, Jul 6: Educational Institutions in twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will remain shut for third consecutive day on Thursday, July 7, as heavy rains continued to batter the region. 

The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for the coastal district on July 7. An orange alert is also issued on July 8 and 9 in the twin districts.

As part of precautionary measures, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday on Thursday July 7 for all the educational institutions including schools and colleges. 

News Network
July 4,2022

 

UPterror.jpg

Lucknow, July 4: Nine Muslim men, who were brutally beaten up by the police while in custody in a Saharanpur station, were released after the cops said there was no evidence against them. 

The young men, who were randomly picked up by the police in the wake of protests against BJP’s suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s provocative remarks, have sustained severe injuries due to the custodial violence but were freed after spending 23 days behind bars.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, former media advisor of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, had called it “Balwaiyon ko return gift” (return gift to the rioters), while posting a video of the police beating up the innocent Muslim men inside what appeared to be a police lock-up.

The video, which went viral, showed two cops brutally hitting nine men with sticks while the men begged them to stop and tried to fend off the blows with their hands.

The police initially denied the beatings and expressed doubts over the authenticity of the video, but later ordered an inquiry after there was outrage over the custodial violence. “The inquiry is still on,” a police official said in Saharanpur.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on his Twitter account and strongly condemned the incident saying that “questions must be raised on such lock-ups else justice will lose its relevance.” “UP is number one in custodial deaths, human rights violations and persecution of Dalits,” Yadav had said.

The state saw widespread violent protests in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Deoband, Firozabad, Hathras and Moradabad due to Nupur Sharma’s remarks. 

News Network
July 5,2022

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan area of Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada) , and Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position at this time of the year. There are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels, IMD bulletin said.

"The low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining northest Madhya Pradesh and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 kms above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height," it said.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely to continue over many parts of west coast, central India and islands.

The IMD also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over rest parts of the country.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 4,2022

rains.jpg

Manglauru, July 4: Torrential rains continued to lash coastal and malnad districts of Karnataka on Monday throwing normal life out of gear in many cities and towns. 

All primary, secondary and high schools were ordered to be closed on July 4 in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district due to heavy rains. The order was passed by DC Rajendra K V citing safety of the school children.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert till Monday evening predicting heavy rains at isolated places in Dakshina Kannada. Mangaluru too has been receiving moderate rainfall since Monday morning.

In neighbouring Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, the intensity of the rain has increased since yesterday. Dozens of giant trees and electricity poles have been uprooted across the region disrupting power supplies in some areas.

Meanwhile, a mudslide at Thalathmane has affected the movement of vehicles on Madikeri-Mangaluru road. Vehicles are being allowed on only one side of the road. 

The inflow of water to the Harangi reservoir has increased drastically following copious rain in the catchment areas. The water is released into the river Harangi from the reservoir. 

A bridge on Kalasa-Horanadu has been submerged in the overflowing water from the water body and has disrupted the movement of vehicles.

