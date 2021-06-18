Red alert in DK, Udupi, UK; fishermen advised not to venture into sea

Bengaluru, Jun 18: India Meteorological Department issued a red warning for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka on Friday.

According to the weather bulletin dated June 18, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, the bulletin mentioned.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts were issued an orange warning. Bengaluru will likely receive rainfall, and the surface winds will likely be strong and gusty at times, the bulletin said. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively in Bengaluru.

According to IMD, except for one place in south interior Karnataka, the rest of the areas have experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 17 and June 18, 8.30 am. Bhagamandala in Kodagu district recorded 21 cms of rainfall. Following Bhagamandala, several towns in Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts recorded very heavy to heavy rainfall ranging between 7-18 cm rainfall.

IMD’s regional branch in Bengaluru advised the fishermen to not venture into the sea on June 18 and June 19.

It also issued a high-wave warning, forecasting high waves in the range of 3.5-4.8 meters till 11 pm until June 19 along the coast of Karnataka from Mangaluru to Karwar. The IMD had earlier announced that parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, especially the coastal regions in the former two states, are likely to experience heavy rainfall. IMD had issued an orange warning for coastal Karnataka, with heavy rainfall expected to occur from June 14-18 over the region.

A report in a local publication said that the heavy rainfall in Malanadu and the coastal region had disrupted life. Rivers were flooded while roads and bridges in many places were cracked, read the report. The communication in the region was disrupted due to the heavy rainfall.