  2. Red alert in DK, Udupi, UK; fishermen advised not to venture into sea

News Network
June 18, 2021

Bengaluru, Jun 18: India Meteorological Department issued a red warning for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka on Friday.

According to the weather bulletin dated June 18, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, the bulletin mentioned. 

Meanwhile, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts were issued an orange warning. Bengaluru will likely receive rainfall, and the surface winds will likely be strong and gusty at times, the bulletin said. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively in Bengaluru.

According to IMD, except for one place in south interior Karnataka, the rest of the areas have experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 17 and June 18, 8.30 am. Bhagamandala in Kodagu district recorded 21 cms of rainfall. Following Bhagamandala, several towns in Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts recorded very heavy to heavy rainfall ranging between 7-18 cm rainfall.

IMD’s regional branch in Bengaluru advised the fishermen to not venture into the sea on June 18 and June 19. 

It also issued a high-wave warning, forecasting high waves in the range of 3.5-4.8 meters till 11 pm until June 19 along the coast of Karnataka from Mangaluru to Karwar. The IMD had earlier announced that parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, especially the coastal regions in the former two states, are likely to experience heavy rainfall. IMD had issued an orange warning for coastal Karnataka, with heavy rainfall expected to occur from June 14-18 over the region.

A report in a local publication said that the heavy rainfall in Malanadu and the coastal region had disrupted life. Rivers were flooded while roads and bridges in many places were cracked, read the report. The communication in the region was disrupted due to the heavy rainfall.

News Network
June 15,2021

Hubballi, June 15: A Hubballi-bound Indigo plane suffered a tyre burst while landing here, airport authorities said on Tuesday.

However, all the passengers and crew members were safe.

In an official statement, Indigo Airlines said, "IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubballi reported Tyre Burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday (Monday) evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubballi."

According to an official at the airport, the plane had touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to crosswind, it took off immediately and went around. It landed again at about 8.35 pm.

"Probably due to hard landing and crosswind, the tyre burst," the official said.

All passengers were disembarked at the airport itself and the runway was cleared by 2 am on Tuesday.

"The flight operations are now normal. We have informed the ATC about the incident," the official added. 

News Network
June 10,2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday held a video conference with the deputy commissioners of eight districts and expressed concern over Covid-19 cases not decreasing as expected.

Pointing out the poor show in containing the pandemic in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts, Yediyurappa asked the officials to continue the lockdown restrictions.

With just four days left to ease the curbs, which are in effect since April 27, he told them that a decision regarding these districts will soon be taken.

"The cases have come down due to the stringent measures adopted by the state government during lockdown but they are not decreasing in these eight districts as expected. The chief minister expressed his anxiety over the increase in cases in rural areas," a statement issued by the chief minister's Office said.

Of the total cases in the State, 65,000 active cases come from these eight districts and the rate of decrease in the cases are least in these districts, the statement read.

The chief minister instructed the officers to bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent, the CMO said.

The chief minister instructed the officials to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures to contain the pandemic. He also directed them to abide by the guidelines in the micro containment zones, the statement said.

Yediyurappa asked the deputy commissioners to intensify Covid-19 tests, especially in Belagavi, and give the RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test.

News Network
June 5,2021

Twitter has now dropped the verified blue tick or blue badge from the handle of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Mohan Bhagwat has 20.76 lakh followers on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the blue tick from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Twitter handle was also dropped due to inactivity. Twitter removed and later restored the verified blue tick on the personal account of Venkaiah Naidu.

Officials of the Vice President Secretariat said the personal Twitter handle of Naidu @MVenkaiahNaidu was inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge.

The last tweet posted from the personal handle was on July 23 last year.

The officials said Twitter was contacted after they noticed this morning that the blue tick was removed. Before 10.30 am, the blue tick badge was restored, they said.

Twitter said the account has been inactive since July 2020. It said the verified badge has now been restored. The Vice President uses the official Twitter handle @VPSecretariat to send out tweets.

